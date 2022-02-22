Notification about the decision of Vilnius Regional Administrative Court

English Lithuanian

The Vilnius Regional Administrative Court (court of first instance) has on 21 February 2022 announced a decision in the administrative case, described in section „Legal proceedings“ on pages 60-61 of the Base Prospectus of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB, dated 31 May 2021. VINGIO TURTAS, UAB, an indirect subsidiary of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB, is an interested third party in these legal proceedings. With this decision the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court has rejected the claimants’ claim. The decision of the first instance court is subject to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania within 30 calendar days as of its announcement.











