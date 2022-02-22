Antibody Therapy Market Revenue to hit $445 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global antibody therapy market value projected to cross USD 445 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing number of innovative product approvals along with increasing investment in R&D activities will stimulate the industry growth.

Increasing novel product launches providing effective disease treatment for several diseases will augment overall market expansion. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and risk of severe infections across the globe will create need for novel drug therapy treatment. Further, expanding availability of novel antibody therapies across emerging economies with introduction of innovative products will impel the industry demand.

Technological advancements in genetics and rising prevalence of several chronic diseases are mainly contributing to increase in demand for highly advanced antibody therapy. Rise in research activities and adoption of advanced technologies in product development has allowed organizations to study potential of antibody therapies in treatment of rare diseases. Thus, significant increase in number of antibody drugs undergoing clinical investigations to offer expanded treatment applications for range of diseases will stimulate the product adoption.

Some major findings of the antibody therapy market report include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases globally will impel antibody therapy product demand.

High adoption of antibody therapeutics in developed countries will accelerate business outlook.

Growing research and development activities for novel antibody development will propel overall market statistics.

Booming biologics industry in recent years is predicted to offer lucrative growth opportunities.

Rising applications of antibody therapy in healthcare industry will fortify industry landscape.

COVID 19 pandemic has positively influenced the demand for market. Owing to high adoption of antibody therapies to treat infectious diseases as well as extensive R&D activities and numerous product approvals have boosted overall industry scenario.

Monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the industry with more than 97% revenue share in 2021. Extensive product portfolio catering to diverse range of diseases has resulted in business outlook. Regulatory approvals for fully human mAb products will positively impact the segment growth. Moreover, use of advanced genetic technologies has enabled faster discovery and product development. This will further lead to shift towards the use of mAbs for numerous applications in disease treatment including cancer and several infectious diseases.

Antibody therapy market from specialty centers segment exceeded USD 47 billion in 2021 Owing to evolving healthcare infrastructure along with expanding specialty centers settings especially for cancer. High availability of advanced drug therapies in facilities has driven patient preference. Moreover, highly skilled staff providing specialty treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases will drive the antibody therapy product demand at specialty centers.

Asia Pacific antibody therapy market surpassed 41 billion in 2021. Increasing prevalence rate of infectious diseases will propel the regional industry growth. Also, growing aging population that are prone to chronic diseases including autoimmune disorders and cancer will fortify demand for the antibody therapy in the region. Moreover, high investment in new product development by several business players will fuel the market expansion.

Some notable key players in the antibody therapy industry including Merck & Co, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Seagen, AbbVie Inc, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson among others. These business players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launch, collaboration, acquisition & merger and partnership to gain market share and customer base.

