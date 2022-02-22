CyberPoint3 Acquires Advanced Cybersecurity Companies, Point 3 Security, Inc. and P3F LLC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberPoint3 Holdings, LLC, wholly owned by Cyber Capital Partners, has completed the acquisition of Point3 Security, Inc. and P3F LLC. The transaction provides Cyber Capital Partners a portfolio of four distinct advanced cybersecurity business units that address the most complex challenges facing national security and critical infrastructure communities.

These industry leading cybersecurity capabilities and technologies include:

Point3 Security, Inc.'s flagship product, the Escalate CyberRange and associated catalog of over 150 challenges, trains cyber forces in both offensive and defensive missions. (www.point3.net)

The Jupiter mission command and control platform allows Red Teams dynamic control of complex battlefields.

P3F provides national security customers advanced research & development, training and mission support.

provides national security customers advanced research & development, training and mission support. The newly formed business unit, Diamondback Cyber Attack Services, introduces these combined capabilities to the critical infrastructure sectors' professional Red Teams to provide elite exploitability testing, security tools' efficacy testing and cyber skills development.

"The acquisitions of Point3 Security and P3F supports our strategy of sourcing elite cyber capabilities and technologies from the US intelligence community, and allows us to arm the industrial cyber defenders with tools and skills equal to our adversaries," said Cyber Capital Partners' Managing Partner and CEO, Jason Gayl. "Our perspective is that we can not allow our adversaries to exploit our national security supply chain, and must advance the cyber postures of our mission-critical clients. We could not be any more proud to welcome the employees and leaders of Point3 Security and P3F into Cyber Capital Partners' family of companies."

To best align with federal and industry needs, Point3 and P3F support DoE, DHS, DoD and IC, the 16 critical infrastructure sectors and their cybersecurity vendors to ensure that the best practices, capabilities and technologies are being deployed.

"We are excited to join Cyber Capital Partners and CyberPoint3 Holdings, as they bring the organizational support needed for us to be able to scale at speed," said Evan Dornbush, CEO and Co-Founder of Point3 Security. "As the current geopolitical environment demonstrates, the urgency for critical infrastructure sectors to materially advance their cybersecurity postures is obvious. Our employees are mission focused and finding a partner who had similar priorities and culture, and who could accelerate our mission success, was of utmost importance to my co-founder, John Rigney, and me."

The companies' headquarters will remain in the Baltimore-Washington area.

Cyber Capital Partners invests in cyber capabilities and technologies that become the standard for protecting the Homeland. Learn more: www.cybercp.com

Advisors

SKB Capital LLC acted as financial advisors and Freeman | Lovell, PLLC is acting as legal advisors to Point 3 Security, Inc. and P3F LLC. Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP is acting as legal advisor to CyberPoint3 Holdings, LLC and Cyber Capital Partners, LLC.



