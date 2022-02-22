Landsbankinn hf.: Acquisition by Landsbankinn of own shares under a buyback programme - end of acquisition period

Icelandic English

On 4 February 2022, Landsbankinn announced that the Bank would offer to purchase shares from shareholders under the terms of a buyback programme during the period 7 February 2022 to 21 February 2022. During the period, Landsbankinn acquired a total of 156,396 own shares at a share price of 11.9658, for the total amount of ISK 1,871,403.

Prior to the repurchase period, Landsbankinn held around 379 million own shares. At its conclusion, the Bank holds around 379 million of own shares, or the equivalent of around 1.58% of issued share capital in the Bank.

Buybacks under the programme were authorised to amount to a maximum of 57 million shares, or the equivalent of around 0.24% of issued share capital.

