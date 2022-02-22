Press Release

Nokia launches Intelligent RAN Operations to manage the power of 5G with machine learning #MWC22

22 February 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced the launch of its new Intelligent RAN Operations solution designed to manage the increasing complexity of 5G networks through machine learning (ML). The framework and its underlying products enable mobile operators to boost 5G network quality, efficiency, and the subscriber experience while reducing operational costs, energy consumption, and CO2 emissions. The solution supports Nokia’s ambitious commitment to sustainability and combatting climate change.

Nokia Intelligent RAN Operations implements several machine learning functionalities that help operators manage network density and complexity. It enables the automation of routine network management tasks, with a greater ability to detect, categorize and solve network issues in real-time. This saves time and eliminates human error.

5G networks have ushered in a host of new use cases as well as products and services reliant on ultra-low latency and resiliency. They also support a vast range of applications with widely varying service requirements. In this complex environment, operating cost-effective radio networks using manual intensive tools or even just automation is no longer possible.

Operators trialing the solution on a live network have seen an operational efficiency gain of up to 80 percent with zero-touch optimization, and 70 percent fewer issues to resolve, reducing team workloads and helping ensure consistent network quality. The solution also includes intelligent energy-saving features that reduce base station power consumption by up to 15 percent, enabling more sustainable operating practices.

Nokia has set sustainability goals to reduce its environmental impact and help its customers to do the same. The company has committed to reducing its emissions by 50 percent across both its operations and products in use by 2030 . Nokia’s technology is designed to be energy efficient, contributing towards the climate and environmental targets of mobile operators.

Nokia at Mobile World Congress 2022

Nokia is showcasing its Intelligent RAN Operations solution at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Hall 3 Stand 3A10. The demonstration shows how machine learning helps automate radio network energy-saving configuration and management while reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst at Omdia, said: “As mobile networks have evolved from 2G through 5G they have become much more performant and sophisticated. Management and configuration tools largely kept pace with this evolution - until now. To optimize operational, capital, and energy efficiency in the 5G era requires a paradigm shift. Manual configuration of the thousands of parameters available in network nodes, a ten-fold increase on 4G, is no longer feasible. Operators need automated solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to augment and relieve human intelligence which can then be brought to bear on the manifold RAN operational challenges that computers are not yet able to solve.”

Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia, said: “Nokia’s Intelligent RAN Operations helps operators deliver 5G services to their customers in the most efficient and effective way possible. Through intelligent machine learning, it boosts network performance, quality, and the subscriber experience whilst reducing power consumption and operational costs. Nokia continually supports its global customer base with innovative products and solutions that help them to be more sustainable and deliver better services.”

