Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Knee Osteoarthritis Segment is Forecast to Grow from $5.9 billion in 2021 to $9 billion in 2026

The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026 from $7.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The knee osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $5.9 billion in 2021 to $9.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The hip osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $939.1 million in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market, as well as the competition and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for osteoarthritis therapeutics.

The Report Includes

27 data tables and 33 additional tables

An overview of the global market for osteoarthritis therapeutics

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for osteoarthritis therapeutics, based on type of anatomy, drug type, route of administration, purchasing pattern and region

Discussion on recent developments of agents for the treatment of OA, which includes potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) and novel therapeutics for pain relief

Description of pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods of OA management and information on personalized medicines for OA

Discussion on the risk of adverse cardiovascular events related to the use of NSAIDs in osteoarthritis

Coverage of clinical trials and applications of attractive drugs in preclinical research; regulatory scenarios, ongoing research on anti-NGF therapy and government expenditures

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Osteoarthritis

Etiology

Epidemiology and Market Burden

Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Disease Symptoms

Risk Factors

Diagnosis

Treatment

NSAIDs for Pain Management in OA

Reducing the Risk of Osteoarthritis

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Osteoarthritis and COVID-19

Predisposing Comorbidities in OA Patients

OA Drugs and Viral Infections

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Conclusion

Direct Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue of Companies

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis

Increasing Population (Especially Elderly) Prone to Osteoarthritis, and an Increasing Number of Sports Injuries

Significant Adoption of Pain Medications

Market Restraints

The Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Events Related to the Use of NSAIDs in Osteoarthritis

Substitute Treatment Options

Insurance Denials

Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

Personalized Medicines For OA

Ongoing Research on Anti-(NGF) Nerve Growth Factor Therapy

Patient Preference

Strategic Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Anatomy

Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Anatomy

Knee Osteoarthritis

Hip Osteoarthritis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Drug Type

Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Drug Type

Viscosupplementation Agents

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Analgesics

Corticosteroids

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration

Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Route of Administration

Parenteral Route

Oral Route

Topical Route

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Drug Classification (OTC/Prescription)

Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Drug Classification

Prescription Drugs

OTC

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bayer Ag

Bioventus

Eli Lilly And Co.

Ferring B.V.

Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Seikagaku Corp.



