To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note

Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of a EUR 40,000,000 Senior Non-Preferred Fixed Note due 2024, which is issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S’s €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 12 May 2021.

The final terms dated 18 February 2022 and the EMTN Programme dated 12 May 2021 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Verdelin, Head of Funding Trading, tel +45 44 55 11 25, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM and Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment