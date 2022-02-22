Global Self-driving Cars Market Forecast to Reach 62.4 Million Units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-driving Cars Market by Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle, Level of Autonomy, Mobility Type, EV and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-driving cars market size is projected to grow from 20.3 million units in 2021 to 62.4 million units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Safety features are an important prerequisite for automotive customers across the world. Governments across the world have mandated the incorporation of features such as lane departure warning (LDW) and automatic emergency braking (AEB) paving way for new technologies and self-driving cars. Different types of safety features have, therefore, been developed to assist drivers and lower the number of accidents.

Growing demand for safety and driving assistance systems likely to drive the growth of the Self-driving Cars market during the forecast period

The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs such as Toyota and Honda are launching vehicles with features such as blind spot detection, rear cross traffic, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking as a standard. OEMs such as Cadillac, Tesla, Nissan, Honda and Audi are currently developing L3 driving systems for their upcoming models. The increasing demand for sophisticated cruise control and driving comfort features has also fueled the safety systems market.

Transforming a vehicle into a self-driving one could help reduce errors caused by drivers. As per the NHTSA, the total number of fatalities due to road accidents in the US was 38,680 in 2020. Self-driving cars could play a crucial role in reducing this number and lead to a safe, productive, and efficient driving experience. Active safety systems such as blind spot detection (BSD), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and lane departure warning (LDW) play a major role in automated driving technology today.

Demand for luxury vehicles will further strengthen the demand for self-driving cars during the forecast period. Higher growth rates have been observed in developing countries such as China and India, among others. The standard of living has also improved in developing countries, along with a considerable rise in spending power. German auto brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi dominate the global luxury car market. The change in consumer preferences has increased the demand for better products, which has positively affected the sales of premium cars across the globe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Vehicle Safety Regulations

Growing Demand for Safety and Driving Comfort Features

Increasing Demand for Luxury Vehicles

Introduction of Ai-Based Camera Systems for Self-Driving Applications

Development of Self-Driving Modular Systems Enabling OEMs to Handpick the Technology

Technological Advancements

Growth in Connected Vehicle Technology and Dynamic Mobility Application

Restraints

Lack of Required Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

Consumer Acceptance of Self-Driving Cars

Opportunities

Development of ADAS Technology

Increasing Demand for 5G Technology for Vehicle Connectivity

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Increasing Developments in Autonomous Shared Mobility

Increasing Investments in Lidar Startups by Automotive Giants

Challenges

High System and Component Cost

Environmental Constraints and Security Threats

Maintaining a Balance Between Cost and Quality

Real-Time Image Processing in Multi-Camera Systems

Creating and Maintaining Maps for Self-Driving Cars





