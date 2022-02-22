Global Food Testing Kits Market Forecast for 8.2% CAGR, Reaching $3.50 Billion in 2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022: By Technology, Target Tested, Sample, and Covering" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food testing kits market is expected to grow from $2.33 billion in 2021 to $2.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The market is expected to reach $3.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



North America was the largest region in the food testing kits market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the food testing kits market. Rapid analytical food testing kits (RAFT) is a new technology that allows people to use kits that detect and identify food pathogens, food allergens, food adulterants, pesticide leftovers, food pathogens, antibiotics/drug residues, and other harmful food toxins that contaminate the food products. These kits enable users to gain more assurance and check the quality of their food as well as protecting them from illnesses.



The rising cases of food-borne illness is expected to propel the growth of the food testing kits market in the coming years. The term food-borne illness is a condition induced by intake of contaminated food or drink. Food testing kits can be of great use to reduce the chances of ingesting contaminated food and hence, reducing food-borne illnesses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report in 2020, every year an estimated 600 million individuals, nearly one out of every ten people on the planet become unwell after eating tainted food. The surge in food-borne illness has lead to increased focus on food safety for people, thereby contributing to the growth of the food testing kits market.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider food testing kits market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The food testing kits market section of the report gives context. It compares the food testing kits market with other segments of the food testing kits market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, food testing kits indicators comparison

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Technology: PCR-based; Immunoassay-based; Enzyme Substrate-based

By Target Tested: Pathogens; Meat Species; GMOs; Allergens; Mycotoxins; Others

By Sample: Meat, Poultry, And Seafood; Dairy Products; Packaged Food; Fruits and Vegetables; Cereals, Grains, and Pulses; Nuts, Seeds, and Spices; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioMerieux

EnviroLogix Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Merck Millipore

Neogen Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Qiagen

Romer Labs Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Erber Group

DNA Diagnostic A/S

Elabscience

Creative Diagnostics

