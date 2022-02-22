EDS (Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems) & BHS Post COVID-19 Markets to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EDS (Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems) & BHS Market - 2022-2026 - with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report contains a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology sectors and 5 regional markets, detailing 2019-2026 market size. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $4.8 Billion by 2026.



According to the report, the 2022-2026 EDS and BHS market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. In a matter of a few months, the coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands. The associated decline in GDP limited the 2020-2022 EDS and BHS products budgets

New COVID-19 vaccines mean that the EDS and BHS market will recover by 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new EDS and BHS and services

The pandemic drove the decline of air passengers and public transportation, resulting in a 2020-2021 drop in EDS and BHS systems sales. These sectors markets are forecast to recover in 2022-2026

Annually, billions of luggage items need screening at airports

E-commerce growth during the pandemic resulted in a >50% hike in need to screen postal items

Increasing demand for automated EDS systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises EDS & BHS equipment and systems (relative to security personnel)

Increasing value-added EDS generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms)

Replacement of timeworn EDS & BHS products

Contraband smuggling

China's internal security policy

The report presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology and 5 regional markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 11 leading EDS & BHS vendors.



Questions answered in this report include:

What are the Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS Market size, and what are the market trends during 2022-2026?

What's the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market?

What are the EDS & BHS sub-markets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the EDS & BHS customers to purchase Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS solutions and services?

What are the EDS & BHS technology & services trends?

What are the EDS & BHS Technology markets?

SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

