Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Share 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

The global veterinary imaging market size will gain remarkable momentum during the forecast timeline, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the rate of pet adoption is growing at a commendable rate due to the increasing disposable income of populations across the world. These factors will result in a high need for quality pet care services among owners, thereby having a positive effect on the demand for veterinary imaging solutions. The trends that will drive the industry forecast are explained below:

North America (regional valuation may cross $1.1 billion):

Demand for vet diagnostic instruments grows:

The veterinary imaging instruments captured a share of 54% of the North America veterinary imaging market in 2021. The demand for diagnostic instruments to conduct tests and develop an early diagnosis in pet dogs and cats is growing. These instruments are equipped with advanced technologies and have a higher sensitivity as compared to other diagnostic tools to detect skull fractures or brain hemorrhage in animals. The devices are also capable of detecting brain tumors, which will augment the adoption of vet imaging instruments.

High use of vet imaging devices in large animals:

Large animals held over 38% share of the regional market in 2021. People who are engaged in animal husbandry are increasingly adopting large animals. Many companies that are dealing with the production of veterinary imaging solutions are intensifying their research and development activities to introduce innovative technologies in these devices.

With the help of the above-mentioned advancements, veterinary devices can better detect several health problems in these animals. The dairy sector in the region is expanding at a robust rate, which will boost the adoption of large animals for producing milk and meat products. The importance of offering quality healthcare facilities to these animals is growing at a substantial rate, thereby bolstering the use of veterinary imaging devices.

Cancer burden troubles animal owners:

The oncology application captured a share worth more than $195.8 million in the regional veterinary imaging market in 2021. Different types of cancer are affecting a large percentage of the animal population. It has prompted organizations to enhance their research on various technologies and implement them in veterinary imaging devices.

These upgrades can improve the equipment’s ability to detect severe ailments at an early stage. Several clinics specializing in veterinary care is taking conscious efforts to offer the best possible treatment and facilities to these animals. Additionally, pet owners are becoming aware of the importance of preventive and routine care, which may positively affect the adoption of veterinary imaging devices.

Europe (regional valuation may exceed $645.8 million):

Veterinary software highly used to track medical history:

The regional market size from veterinary imaging software is anticipated to record 6.7% CAGR through 2028. The veterinary software can store a pet’s medical history and their owner’s contact details. This offers veterinary practitioners an easier access to their patient’s medical information. The software also allows a seamless integration of various imaging devices, which will boost its installation across systems.

Small companion animals used for drug development:

Small companion animals accounted for over 48.7% share of the Europe veterinary imaging market in 2021. The demand for small companion animals is growing at a consistent rate to help researchers develop different kinds of drugs to treat a variety of fatal ailments. Veterinary imaging devices are being heavily used to monitor the progress of the drug development procedure. Some of the major advantages of using these imaging systems include visual images of brain tumors without using film jackets and quick photo processing, which will favor their demand among end-users.

Hospitals may extensively use vet imaging devices:

Hospitals accounted for a share worth over $188.3 million in 2021 as these places have a high presence of qualified veterinarians. Moreover, the vet imaging machines are undergoing technological upgrades, such as pet owner mobile technologies and a cloud-based information management infrastructure. With the help of these improvements, it is easier to get access to information about pet animals from their owners, which will improve the use of veterinary imaging solutions.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation likely to go past $670 million):

Robust use of vet imaging machines in orthopedics and traumatology:

The orthopedic and traumatology applications held a share worth more than $138.6 million in the Asia Pacific veterinary imaging market in 2021 as the incidences of arthritis are showing considerable growth. The occurrence of injuries is also rising among animals, resulting in the high demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tools, thereby bolstering the installation of veterinary imaging machines.

China veterinary imaging market share shows strong growth:

China market size is predicted to record 7.9% CAGR through 2028. One of the factors contributing to this is the growing per-capita income of the country’s population. A high disposable income has allowed people to splurge on pet care services, such as medication and food. This will positively affect the use of veterinary imaging devices.

Clinics may be the main end-users of vet imaging solutions:

Clinics are likely to register a CAGR of 8.4% in the APAC market over 2022-2028. There are many benefits of taking pet animals to clinics, such as cost-effectiveness, greater convenience, and offering services that are as efficient as those of hospitals, among others. Clinicians use several technologically advanced veterinary imaging devices to facilitate an accurate, reliable, and early diagnosis in animals, thereby making clinics a preferred place for treatment among pet owners.

