Sugarbud Enters National Supply Agreement with Mendo Medical to Provide Nationwide Product Access to Registered Medical Patients

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT,) (OTCQB: SBUDD) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement ("the Agreement") with Quebec-based licensed producer Médicibis, operators of Mendo Medical (“Mendo”) to provide registered medical patients access to the Company’s Craft Cannabis Collection nationwide via Mendo’s online medical cannabis sales platform – MendoCannabis.ca.



Supply Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sugarbud will provide Mendo with a wide selection of its Craft Cannabis Collection of products; including the recently launched Bahama Blizzard #11, GMO Cookies and Krypto Chronic #2 Flower Rosin products for direct sale to registered medical patients nationwide. The Agreement is subject to customary regulatory, licensing and new product notification requirements.

Registered medical patients previously purchasing Sugarbud products through the recently discontinued CannMart medical sales platform may transfer their prescription to Mendo by contacting CannMart’s Client Care team prior to March 1st, 2022 to complete the transfer. Patients may also contact Mendo’s personal care team directly for further assistance via email at info@mendocannabis.ca.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with the Mendo team to provide registered medical patients across the country with access to our Craft Cannabis Collection," stated Sugarbud CEO, John Kondrosky.

"Our expanded partnership with Mendo continues to leverage our existing production and reach to medical patients nationwide - while at the same time allowing Sugarbud to maintain the Company’s primary focus and allocation of commercial resources on the continued scale up our core recreational cannabis business," concluded Mr. Kondrosky

"We are delighted to work with Sugarbud to offer quality craft cannabis products to our members through our national sales portal accessible by medical patients from coast to coast," said Jay Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer of Mendo. "We are excited to feature seven Sugarbud SKU’s that we think our patients will be eager to experience."

Schwartz went on to add, "Providing Canadian cannabis patients, a platform to purchase a wide variety of sought-after products with accessible pricing will always be Mendo's focus. Patients are our passion at Mendo and today's announcement reflects that core value."

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is a consumer-driven craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and nationally to registered medical patients through MendoCannabis.ca.

We Take Pride.

We Take Our Time.

Experience The Difference.

About Médicibis / Mendo Medical

Medicibis is a federally licensed producer of dried cannabis and distributes its products under the brand name ENDO. Medicibis operates out of its 20,000 sq.ft. facility located 15 minutes from downtown Montreal in St Jean Sur Richelieu. Medicibis operates an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide through their website mendocannabis.ca. Mendo's menu has been carefully curated to offer a variety of sought-after products from licensed producers from across Canada. Mendo is well positioned to soon become one of the leading suppliers of medical cannabis to patients and veterans in the country.

CONTACTS:



John Kondrosky

Chief Executive Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Phone: (604) 499-7847

E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca



Investor Relations Contact

Chris Moulson

Chief Financial Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Tel: (778) 388-8700

E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca



Websites:

http://www.sugarbud.ca/

http://craftcannabiscollection.ca

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements



