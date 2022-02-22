Cleanfarms adds to its Quebec team to expand support for agricultural plastics recycling programs

English French

ST. BRUNO, Quebec, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to further expand its Quebec-based recovery and recycling programming for agricultural plastic packaging and containers, including silage films, Cleanfarms recently recruited Francis Gauthier, a sustainable development and waste management specialist with over 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors.



Mr. Gauthier, who is based in Victoriaville, will focus primarily on setting up and managing programs aimed at helping the agricultural sector work towards zero plastic waste to landfill. He will focus largely on the central and eastern regions in Quebec, working closely with various stakeholders including regional and municipal organizations, grower groups and individual farmers to ensure these programs are successful. He will also support other Cleanfarms programs such as the seed, pesticide and fertilizer bag collection program.

Before joining Cleanfarms, Mr. Gauthier, who is also a chartered professional accountant (CPA), was a project director with Gesterra, a waste management company that is a public-private partnership between the Regional County Municipality (MRC) of Arthabaska and Gaudreau Environnement. While at Gesterra, Mr. Gauthier designed the MRC’s waste management plan and developed agricultural plastics recovery initiatives within the region that are similar to those currently offered by Cleanfarms.

“When it comes to recycling, Quebec’s agricultural sector is leading the way. Cleanfarms is proud to work with stakeholders in all regions to develop programs to recycle more agricultural waste materials to support the province’s draft Extended Producer Responsibility regulation,” says Barry Friesen, Cleanfarms Executive Director. “The addition of Francis to the team will allows us to fulfill our mission in the province even more effectively.”

Mr. Gauthier, who joins Cleanfarms as a Senior Coordinator, reports to Christine Lajeunesse, Director, Eastern Region.

"Not only does Francis have deep expertise in the waste management and agricultural sectors, he also has extensive experience with municipal and regional organizations, which are critical to the development of all our projects," says Ms. Lajeunesse. “Our programs have an economic and environmental impact. As a chartered professional accountant, he is well equipped to examine and demonstrate both impacts and also to provide a solid financial foundation to these programs.”

“In Quebec, the advancement of agricultural plastics recycling now has the support of the provincial government. With Cleanfarms leading program implementation, the results will be far-reaching and I’m proud to be a part of this," says Francis Gauthier. “From my previous work in the agricultural sector, I know how committed farmers are to protecting the environment and how receptive they are to solutions that make a real difference. I really look forward to working directly with farmers, as well as other stakeholders, to collaboratively deliver concrete results.”

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is a national not-for-profit organization that delivers industry-funded, end-of-life stewardship programs to the agricultural sector across Canada. It works collaboratively with more than 75 members in the pesticide, fertilizer, seed, ag plastic, and animal health medication sectors, as well as partner agencies, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers can actively contribute to a healthy environment and a sustainable future.

Cleanfarms has over ten years’ experience identifying and helping to develop North American markets for agricultural plastics through the ongoing development and management of farmer-focused recycling programs. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec. Learn more at cleanfarms.ca

Francis Gauthier can be reached at 514-473-2145 or gauthierf@cleanfarms.ca

Media Contact: Christine Lajeunesse, Director, Eastern Region, 450-804-4460, lajeunessec@cleanfarms.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e92e29f-c565-4f6e-8145-60bf3aceb6ad