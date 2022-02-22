United States Children's Food and Beverage Market Report 2022: Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2020 and 2021, the Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on families and their food purchases. The author has found that consumers with children in their households are more likely to report negative personal effects of the coronavirus on their ability to pay bills, eligibility for credit, and their health, indicating higher stress levels. Parents are also more likely to be increasing their use of online grocery shopping during the pandemic for convenience when trying to juggle childcare, work, and other responsibilities.



With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, the report is packed with insights about consumer trends, behaviour, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.



The report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about what consumers and parents alike think about foods and beverages and snacking. Habits and preferences of children as reported by their parents are also examined.



Food and beverage products marketed for children are primarily purchased by their parents/guardians. This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the U.S. market for children's food and beverage products.



Historical and projected retail sales are provided for children's food and beverage products. Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous product and marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Parent Priorities When Buying Food

Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience

Key Demographics

Chapter 2: Covid-19 Effects on Consumers

First Time Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods in 2020

Increasing Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods Continuing Through 2021

Pandemic-Related Changes to Eating Habits

Eating Habits and Food Prep

Snacking and Healthy Eating

Concerns About Food Safety and Waste Rose in the Wake of the Pandemic in 2020

Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure Remain in 2021

Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure from Stores, Restaurants, and Food Manufacturers

Concerns About Covid-19 Variants

Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends

Concerns About High Prices and Shortages During the Pandemic

Consumers With Children Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Effects on Work Are Continuing in 2021

In-Store Shopping Patterns

Food Insecurity Attributed to Covid-19

Excitement for Food-Related Activities When the Pandemic Subsides

Chapter 3: Children's Food Market Overview and Trends

Outlook for Children's Food and Beverage Market

Home Baking Trends

Chocolate Candy Trends

"Better-For-You" Trends

Clean Label Trends

Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners

Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Parents Who Want Their Children to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet

Functional Foods and Beverages

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Parents and Their Children

"Hidden" Vegetables for Increased Nutrition Kids Will Love

The Covid-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

Impact on the Children's Food and Beverage Market

Meal Kits

Impulse Buying

Chapter 4: Consumer Demographics

Food Allergies, Intolerances, and Food Preferences Among Children

Age of Children in the Household

Parents and Those Living With Children in Their Household

Trends by Gender

Trends by Age Bracket/Generation

Patterns Based on Household Income

Home Ownership and Rental Trends

Patterns Based on Marital Status

Regional Differences

Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers

Educational Attainment

Race/Ethnicity

Plant-Forward Consumers

Online Grocery Shoppers (Food Delivery Services)

Chapter 5: Consumer Psychographics

Priorities Placed on Food Characteristics

All Consumers

Parents/Guardians

Attitudes of Parents

Carbs, Proteins, and Whole/Unprocessed Foods

Food Restrictions, Nutritional Benefits, and Breakfast

Snacking

Premium Foods and Novel Food Experiences

Food Nutrition and Healthy Food

Being Busy and Seeking Out Convenient Foods

Children's Food Habits

Nostalgia for Foods and Beverages from Childhood

Purchasing for Self

Purchasing for Children

Perceptions About Health and Nutrition

More Than Half of Consumers Consider Themselves to Be in Excellent or Very Good Health

Beliefs About Sources of Weight Gain

Definition of "Healthy Food"

Elements of "Healthy Eating Patterns"

Most Consumers Are Confident in Their Ability to Choose Healthy Foods

