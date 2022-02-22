United States Children's Food and Beverage Market Report 2022: Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2020 and 2021, the Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on families and their food purchases. The author has found that consumers with children in their households are more likely to report negative personal effects of the coronavirus on their ability to pay bills, eligibility for credit, and their health, indicating higher stress levels. Parents are also more likely to be increasing their use of online grocery shopping during the pandemic for convenience when trying to juggle childcare, work, and other responsibilities.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, the report is packed with insights about consumer trends, behaviour, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
The report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about what consumers and parents alike think about foods and beverages and snacking. Habits and preferences of children as reported by their parents are also examined.
Food and beverage products marketed for children are primarily purchased by their parents/guardians. This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the U.S. market for children's food and beverage products.
Historical and projected retail sales are provided for children's food and beverage products. Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous product and marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Parent Priorities When Buying Food
- Parents Turning to Online Grocery Shopping for Convenience
- Key Demographics
Chapter 2: Covid-19 Effects on Consumers
- First Time Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods in 2020
- Increasing Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods Continuing Through 2021
- Pandemic-Related Changes to Eating Habits
- Eating Habits and Food Prep
- Snacking and Healthy Eating
- Concerns About Food Safety and Waste Rose in the Wake of the Pandemic in 2020
- Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure Remain in 2021
- Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure from Stores, Restaurants, and Food Manufacturers
- Concerns About Covid-19 Variants
- Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends
- Concerns About High Prices and Shortages During the Pandemic
- Consumers With Children Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
- Effects on Work Are Continuing in 2021
- In-Store Shopping Patterns
- Food Insecurity Attributed to Covid-19
- Excitement for Food-Related Activities When the Pandemic Subsides
Chapter 3: Children's Food Market Overview and Trends
- Outlook for Children's Food and Beverage Market
- Home Baking Trends
- Chocolate Candy Trends
- "Better-For-You" Trends
- Clean Label Trends
- Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners
- Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Parents Who Want Their Children to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet
- Functional Foods and Beverages
- Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Parents and Their Children
- "Hidden" Vegetables for Increased Nutrition Kids Will Love
- The Covid-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed
- Impact on the Children's Food and Beverage Market
- Meal Kits
- Impulse Buying
Chapter 4: Consumer Demographics
- Food Allergies, Intolerances, and Food Preferences Among Children
- Age of Children in the Household
- Parents and Those Living With Children in Their Household
- Trends by Gender
- Trends by Age Bracket/Generation
- Patterns Based on Household Income
- Home Ownership and Rental Trends
- Patterns Based on Marital Status
- Regional Differences
- Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers
- Educational Attainment
- Race/Ethnicity
- Plant-Forward Consumers
- Online Grocery Shoppers (Food Delivery Services)
Chapter 5: Consumer Psychographics
- Priorities Placed on Food Characteristics
- All Consumers
- Parents/Guardians
- Attitudes of Parents
- Carbs, Proteins, and Whole/Unprocessed Foods
- Food Restrictions, Nutritional Benefits, and Breakfast
- Snacking
- Premium Foods and Novel Food Experiences
- Food Nutrition and Healthy Food
- Being Busy and Seeking Out Convenient Foods
- Children's Food Habits
- Nostalgia for Foods and Beverages from Childhood
- Purchasing for Self
- Purchasing for Children
- Perceptions About Health and Nutrition
- More Than Half of Consumers Consider Themselves to Be in Excellent or Very Good Health
- Beliefs About Sources of Weight Gain
- Definition of "Healthy Food"
- Elements of "Healthy Eating Patterns"
- Most Consumers Are Confident in Their Ability to Choose Healthy Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbxhwj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.