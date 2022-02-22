CyberCEO Jose Rivas Shares Cyberbacker's Efficiency and Dedication

Beverly Hills , Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest CyberCEO Jose Rivas discusses his positive experience with Cyberbacker in a new episode of CyberCEO.



In this episode, Cruz and Rivas share the benefits of involving a Cyberbacker in each of Rivas' businesses.

Listen to Angelo Cruz and Jose Rivas' conversation here.

The Importance of Leverage

Jose Rivas, CEO of one of the top real estate teams in Maryland, understands that the right kind of leverage is key to a business' success. For the past two years, he has worked closely with Cyberbacker Corrine to maximize his money-making opportunities. Corrine takes on the tasks that don't directly generate business (but are very important nonetheless), such as data monitoring and entry, note-taking, and social media, which gives Rivas the time to "take care of clients better."

Successful Partnership

"It's almost like she's reading my mind," Rivas says. "Before I finish my sentence it's already sent." Cyberbacker Corrine supports Rivas in his coaching business as well as in his real estate business. She is with Rivas on every call, so he can be "100% present" for his clients.

Rivas is transparent about the importance of finding a good fit. Though he had worked with talented virtual assistants in the past, he didn't feel like the chemistry was quite right. Corrine, he says, "is a good compliment to my madness." She's able to take on tasks that play to her strengths and help offset what Rivas considers to be his weaknesses. For example, Corrine creates marketing materials and posts frequently on social media.



"Amazing" Dedication

Despite a sizable time difference, a new family, and occasional destructive weather, Rivas says that Corrine has never missed a day. Rivas knows he can depend on his Cyberbacker because of her work ethic and desire to help his business succeed.

About: Cyberbacker's goal is to match accomplished individuals to clients who share similar values and goals in order to optimize growth. Find more information at www.cyberbacker.com, or contact Cyberbacker directly by email: growth@cyberbacker.com or phone: +1 801 686 8043

Jose Rivas is the CEO of the Lion Home Group, one of the top real estate teams in Maryland. He is also a MAPS real estate coach. For more information, see lionhomegroup.kw.com.

