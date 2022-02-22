Global Biologic Drug Product CMO Benchmarking Market 2022: Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape and Company Service Quality Profiles

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Drug Product CMO Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biologic Drug Product CMO Benchmarking (5th Edition) report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.



This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 23 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing.

In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, ISR presents data on 453 service encounters from 136 respondents who have been involved in outsourced drug product projects in the past 18 months.

Major Topics



Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

CMO Selection Drivers

CMO Perceptions and Interactions

CMO Performance and Loyalty

Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape

Company Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

What You Will Learn

Drug Developers:

Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for biologic drug product manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers

Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience

Contract Manufacturers:

Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength

Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 23 performance metrics specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing and related services

Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:



Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size

Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Outsourcing Models

CMO Selection Drivers

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important CMO Attributes

CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

CMO Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leaders - Unprompted

CMO Leaders -Prompted

Received Proposals

CMO Use

CMO Preference

CMO Preference Among Users

CMO Cost Perceptions

Summary Table

CMO Performance and Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

CMO Performance: Delivery Factors

CMO Performance: Organization Factors

CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings

CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics

CMO Performance: Service Capabilities

CMO Loyalty

CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape



Company Service Quality Profiles



Study Data

Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourcing Models

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Large Molecule Product Offering

Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing

CMO Selection Attributes

CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

CMO Leaders - Unprompted

Other Responses 1%

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leaders - Prompted

Received Proposals

CMO Use

CMO Preference

CMO Cost Perceptions

CMO Drill-downs

CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations

Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Biologic Drug Product Outsourcing

Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities

Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing Involvement

Years of Industry Experience

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Alcami

AMRI

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent

Emergent Biosolutions

Famar

Fareva

FujiFilm Diosynth

Grifols

GSK Contract Manufacturing

Hetero

IDT Biologika

Jubilant HollisterStier

Lonza

Millipore Sigma

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

Novasep

Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pfizer CentreOne

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Recipharm

Samsung Biologics

Sandoz

Sanofi Active Ingredients, formerly CEPiA Sanofi

Siegfried

Vetter

Wockhardt

Wuxi Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3ox7y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.