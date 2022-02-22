Global Baby Pacifier Market Size & Share To Hit US$ 564.28 Million by 2028, with a 5.70% CAGR Growth: Industry Trends & Forecast by Facts & Factors

Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Global Baby Pacifier Market - By Age Type (0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, and 1 year & above), By Quantity (Multiple Pieces and Single Piece), By Size (Large, Medium, and Small), By Material (Rubber Pacifier, Silicone Pacifier, Water-Filled Pacifier, Orthodontic Pacifier, and Others), By Service Channel (Online Channel and Offline Channel), And By Region: Industry Perspective, Market Share, Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2028” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Baby Pacifier Market size & share was valued at around USD 391.58 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% by 2028 and is anticipated to reach around USD 564.28 Million during the forecast period 2021 to 2028."

This is a professional and very detailed report about the main and secondary drivers of the Baby Pacifier market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

The report examines the baby pacifier market’s drivers & restraints and the impact they have on the demand during the forecast period. In addition, the report analyses global opportunities in the baby pacifier market.

What is Baby Pacifier? How big is the Baby Pacifier Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

In the Baby Pacifier market, a baby pacifier is most useful to newborn babies, to check the pluses and minuses. A baby pacifier is also known as the silicon, soother, rubber nipple, plastic, teether, or binky and given to newborn babies to be easier to suck. Some babies have a strong sucking impulse. Most babies have sucked their fingers or thumb. The mouth protection and the handle is large sufficient to avoid the danger of the child choking on it or allowing it. Several researchers have found that the use of pacifiers is helpful in the reduction of the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

In the market a wide range of baby pacifiers is available. Most of the babies are happiest for they are sucking something. Breastfeeding can be tough for preterm babies. Since the baby can have smaller sucking muscles. The doctor might commend waiting to use a pacifier. Though, every baby is different. The pacifier helps keep babies content and distracted from breastfeeding. Without them, they can offer the bottle stuck between breastfeeding sessions. Pacifier developed new shapes and sizes.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Baby Pacifier market is predicted to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.70% by 2028.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Baby Pacifier market was valued at around USD 391.58 Million in 2020 and is predicted to grow to around 564.28 (USD million) by 2028.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

China is the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5% and a market share of 24% of 2019.

Global Baby Pacifier Market: Growth Factors

The rise in parental disposable income linked to urbanization

The rise in parental disposable income, which has been associated with increased urbanization is one of the key elements boosting the demand for revenue growth of the global baby pacifier market. The use of a baby pacifier can assist in keeping babies calm and provide comfort. This actively encourages parents to buy pacifiers.

The increase in female employment

Another element driving the growth of pacifiers is the increase in female employment. As a result, there is a greater demand for baby products such as feeding accessories, toys, diapers, wipes, and baby pacifiers. Furthermore, the baby pacifier market has evolved in terms of product offers throughout the years. Baby pacifier manufacturers have been planning for an innovative feature that directly addresses the requirements of target consumers.

For instance, Smilo, a company based in the United States, has introduced a new line of baby pacifiers that are fitted for the child's age and expand gently in the mouth for maximum comfort. The same technology is utilized in a variety of milk bottles, which are frequently designed to reduce air absorption to avoid gassy stomachs. As a result, inventiveness has been a crucial driver in the global baby pacifier market's overall success. However, the use of pacifiers on a regular basis may cause infection in babies, which may limit market growth over the projection period.

Global Baby Pacifier Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 391.58 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 564.28 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.70% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Handi-Craft Company, Pigeon Corporation, Wubbanub, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tomy Company, Ltd., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, NUK USA LLC, HEVEA, Eco Viking AB, SINYA Industrial Co. Ltd, MAM Babyartikel GesmbH, Ulubulu, Handi-Craft Company, NOVATEX GmbH, BIBS, Mamajoo GmbH, Mayborn Group Ltd, Steri-Bottle, Mason Bottle, Babisil International Ltd., Munchkin, Inc., and Cherub Baby Australia, among others Key Segment By Age Type, By Quantity, By Size, By Material, By Service Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Baby Pacifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global baby pacifier market is bifurcated into type, age type, quantity, size, material, service channel, and region.

By age type, the market is divided into 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, and 1 year & above. Among these, the 6-12 months age group is fueling the global baby pacifier market.

By quantity, the market can be segmented into multiple pieces and single piece. Single-piece baby pacifiers have a larger market share since the product is readily available at low rates. A solitary molded piece of rubber, plastic, latex, and silicone is used to make single-piece pacifiers. Multiple-piece pacifiers are made up of different parts (for instance nipple, handle, guard, and other accessories). These pacifiers are created one at a time before being joined together to form a single pacifier.

By size, the baby pacifier market is segmented into large, medium, and small. The small-sized baby pacifiers have the highest revenue growth. By material, the baby pacifier market is segmented into rubber, silicone, water-filled, orthodontic, and others.

By service channel, the market is classified into offline and online. Company websites and e-tailer websites are types of online channels. Retail stores, specialized stores, and independent stores make up the offline channel. Offline channels dominate the baby pacifier market; however, online channels are likely to dominate the purchase scenario throughout the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific is the prominent region in the global baby pacifier market in terms of revenue growth, owing to an increase in the number of infants, an increase in the disposable income of concerned parents, and rapid urbanization. Asia has a larger infant population, with approximately 1.2 billion, representing around 25 percent of the total Asian population. Baby pacifier consumption or use has increased in nations such as Japan, India, and China. The single-piece baby pacifiers market has grown in popularity as a result of the product's easy availability at reasonable pricing for concerned parents.

Recent Development

January 2021 - My Proud Baby added new pacifiers to their ever-expanding line of inclusive baby supplies. The company has gone to great lengths to guarantee that their pacifiers are very pleasant for your baby and designed to aid in the development of gums and teeth.

Browse the full “Global Baby Pacifier Market - By Age Type (0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, and 1 year & above), By Quantity (Multiple Pieces and Single Piece), By Size (Large, Medium, and Small), By Material (Rubber Pacifier, Silicone Pacifier, Water-Filled Pacifier, Orthodontic Pacifier, and Others), By Service Channel (Online Channel and Offline Channel), And By Region: Industry Perspective, Market Share, Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/baby-pacifier-market

This report segments the baby pacifier market as follows:

Global Baby Pacifier Market: Age Type Segmentation Analysis

0-3 months

3-6 months

6-12 months

1 year & above

Global Baby Pacifier Market: Quantity Segmentation Analysis

Multiple pieces

Single piece

Global Baby Pacifier Market: Size Segmentation Analysis

Large

Medium

Small

Global Baby Pacifier Market: Material Segmentation Analysis

Rubber Pacifier

Silicone Pacifier

Water-filled Pacifier

Orthodontic Pacifier

Others

Global Baby Pacifier Market: Service Channel Segmentation Analysis

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Age Type, by Quantity, by Size, by Material, by Service Channel, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

