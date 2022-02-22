Global Biobanking Market Trends and Forecasts to 2026: Growing Focus on Mainstream Precision Medicine and Rise of Genomic Medicine/Clinical Genomics

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanking: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for biobanking. It provides a detailed description of the different types of biobanks (disease-oriented/clinical based and population-based) worldwide. The biobanking market is segmented based on their application as basic/scientific research and clinical research/therapeutics. Each application segments' historical and projected market revenues are provided in the report.

The global market for biobanking is also segmented based on sample type (as biofluids, tissue, stem cells, DNA/RNA and others) and ownership types (government agencies/public sector providers, academic institutes/universities, non-profit organizations and private organizations). The market revenue for each geographical segment have also been provided in the report.

This research covers biobanks dealing with basic science and clinical research. Forensic science, paternity testing, cryopreservation facilities or screening disease testing for newborns and fertility clinics dealing with ovum, sperm and embryo biobanks are not covered in this report. Transplantation and graft-related biobanks dealing with heart valves, cornea and cartilage/tendon are also not covered. Tissue banks for orthopedic, spine, dental, maxillofacial surgery and stem cells biobank for regenerative medicine are also not covered in this report.

The Report Includes

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for biobanking technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for biobanking technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

In-depth information concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for biobanking products

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for biobanks, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by sample type, application, ownership type, and region

Identification of novel biobanking products and promising new technologies still in the development and testing stage and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years

Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing biobanking industry

Insight into recent patent activities on biobanking techniques, R&D activities, clinical trials under process, and selected list of biobanking studies

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bruker Corp., Hamilton Co., Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Topics Covered:





Market and Technology Background

Biobank Overview

The Process of Biobanking

Classification of Biobanks

Disease-Oriented/Clinical Based Biobanks

Population-Based Biobanks

Applications of Biobanks

Users of Biobanks

Biobanking Costs

Current Biobanks Worldwide

Leading Biobanks in North America

All of Us Research Program

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) Biologic Specimen and Data Repository

Kaiser Permanente Research Bank

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC)

The AIDS and Cancer Specimen Resource (ACSR)

National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) Human Genetic Cell Repository

BioMe Biobank

Canadian Partnership for Tomorrow Project (CanPath)

Leading Infrastructure That Supports Biobanking in North America

Leading Biobanks in Europe

The U.K. Biobank

Biobank Graz

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Biobank

Danish National Biobank

FinnGen

Estonian Biobank

deCODE Genetics

Leading Infrastructure that Supports Biobanking in Europe

BBMRI-ERIC

EuroBioBank Network

RD-Connect

Leading Biobanks in the Asia-Pacific Region

Biobank Japan

Victorian Cancer Biobank

China Kadoorie Biobank

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Leading Infrastructure that Supports Biobanking in the Asia-Pacific Region

Leading Biobanks in the Rest of World

The Qatar Biobank

Analysis of Market Opportunities

Market Drivers

Increasing Public Funding in Biobank Projects

Increasing Applications in Drug Discovery and Development

Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Spending

Developments in Analytical Technologies and Assay Methods

Growing Focus on Mainstream Precision Medicine and Rise of Genomic Medicine/Clinical Genomics

Biobanking Technique Advancements

Growing Private Biobanking

Market Restraints

Legal and Ethical Challenges

Sustainability

Lack of Standardization/Harmonization

Insufficient Awareness About Biobanking Activities

SWOT Analysis of Global Biobanking Industry

Impact of COVID-19

Market Breakdown by Sample Type

Biofluids

Tissues

Stem Cells

DNA/RNA

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Market Breakdown by Application

Biobanking Applications

Basic/Scientific Research

Clinical Research/Therapeutics

Market Breakdown by Region

Market Breakdown by Ownership Type

Government Agencies/Public Sector Providers

Academic Institutes/Universities

Nonprofit Organizations

Private Organizations

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Patent Review/New Developments

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Astrazeneca plc

Avantor Inc.

Azenta Life Sciences

Biokryo GmbH

Bruker Corp.

Centogene N.V.

Hamilton Co.

Indivumed GmbH

Merck Kgaa

Qiagen N.V.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14rcl2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment