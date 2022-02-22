Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market and Global Vegan Cosmetics Market 2022 Demand By Regions, Size, Sales Data (By Region, Product, Application) Competition and Opportunities for investors Till 2028

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the changing consumer lifestyles during the forecast period. This information is published in our latest report, titled, “ Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market, 2022-2028 .” Skin care is an important aspect of personal hygiene. It encompasses the entire makeup process, from correction to prevention. Organic skin care is described as skin care products that are made with organically cultivated, pesticide-free components. The majority of consumers prefer to purchase products that are labelled as natural or organic. They don't usually pay attention to the ingredients employed in the product's production. Another factor fueling the Natural and Organic Cosmetics market growth is skin sensitivity and increased awareness of the detrimental effects of chemicals and synthetic items.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Natural and Organic Cosmetics:

L’Oréal SA

Weleda AG

Burt’s Bees

Arbonne International, LLC

KORRES S.A. – Natural Products

Avon Products, Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Coty Inc.

AVEENO

COVID-19 Impact-

Due to the forced closure of brick-and-mortar establishments due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the supply chain has been disrupted, resulting in a severe impact on beauty and personal care products, especially organic skin care products. The outbreak of covid-19 has contributed to changing market tastes and a proactive search for clean branded and working skin development items, which is expected to fuel their rise at a faster rate during the projection period.

North America is expected to hold the largest Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market share during the forecast period. Because organic personal care products are rather expensive, consumers perceive the usage of natural and organic ingredients in their personal care products as a high level of life. Natural and organic items are thought to have a high willingness to pay a premium in the region.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

Natural Cosmetics

Organic Cosmetics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Man

Woman

New product releases, partnerships, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the primary strategies used by market players. To further drive the organic skin care products market, companies are increasingly pursuing merger and acquisition strategies to capitalize on their respective key strengths, such as intense R&D activities, distribution networks, and the development of new products, to enhance their portfolios and capture untapped markets.

Forrest Essential debuted its natural makeup product line in December 2020, which is loaded with robust natural components and a unique serum composition that enhances both the lips and the eyes.

Part 2:

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market 2022-2028:

The global vegan cosmetics market size is estimated to inflate due to rapidly changing cosmetic trends as demand for vegan cosmetics amongst millennials is one of the major growth factors for demand in vegan cosmetics. Increasing awareness of animal cruelty in consumers has initiated the use of healthier cosmetics which has led to a surge in the demand. Vegan, cruelty-free, and vegetarian cosmetics have surged in these past few years. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 15,610 million. The CAGR during this period is over 4.6% during the review period, which is predicted to reach a valuation of USD 21,420 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Vegan Cosmetics Market, 2022-2028”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ecco Bella

Billy Jealousy

Modern Minerals Makeup

Urban Decay

Bare Blossom

Mulondon Organic

Vegan cosmetics are cosmetics that are derived from natural and plant-based organic products. They are used in make-up, hairstyling, nail make-up, eye cosmetics, facial cosmetics, coloring, and many others. Celebrities across the globe, launching and endorsing vegan cosmetics have influenced consumers into buying such cosmetics adding to global vegan cosmetics market growth.

The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions of supply chains that affected the distribution of vegan cosmetics as well. With this, a pause in commercial operations and activities also led to an impact on the sales and demand of vegan cosmetics all over the globe.

Global vegan cosmetics market share has Ecco Bella, Billy Jealousy, Modern Minerals Makeup, Urban Decay, and others as leading players in the market.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Makeup

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

E-Commerce

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, Southeast Asia, and India), and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, and GCC Countries).

