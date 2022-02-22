English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 22 February 2022

Announcement no. 29 /2022











New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act

Jyske Realkredit hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act – Base Prospectus dated 22 February 2022.

Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.com. Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 22. February 2022 is also enclosed this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25

Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64





Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Søren Winkler

Senior Director





Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails



