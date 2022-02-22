Global AI Market Outlook Report: Data from 2020 to 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2024 and Projections of CAGRs through 2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Investments vs Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, AI has gained significant traction worldwide in businesses in both the public and the private sectors. This is mainly due to the perceived benefits associated with the integration of AI in business processes, such as higher productivity, cost reductions and efficiency improvements. Going forward, technology is expected to have a significant impact on virtually every business sector and every human being. Continuous advancements in the field are also expected to drive the adoption of other emerging technologies in the market, such as the IoT, robotics and big data.

AI systems are defined as machine-based systems that have the ability to make predictions, recommendations or decisions to influence real or virtual environments for a given set of human-defined objectives. With the expanding economic landscape of AI technology, it is emerging as a general-purpose technology. By delivering more accurate and cost-effective predictions, recommendations and decisions, the technology is enabling businesses to enhance productivity and address complex business challenges.

In terms of technology, the AI market can be classified into four types: ML, computer vision, NLP and context-aware computing. The rapid expansion of the field is attributed to the maturity of an ML modelling technique known as neural networks, as well as the growing availability of large datasets and advancements in computing power abilities.

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for AI, which is increasingly being implemented across a wide range of industries for various applications. The market is broken down by solution, end-user industry, technology and region. Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are presented for each solution type, technology, deployment mode, end-user industry and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for AI. It explains the major market drivers of the global market, current trends in the industry and the regional dynamics of the AI market. The report also includes an overview of patents and patent applications filed for AI, ML, deep learning, NLP, context-aware processing and computer vision, and concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global AI industry.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global market and technologies for artificial intelligence (AI) with a special focus on investments within the industry

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, based on deployment type, technology, end-user, region and solution type

Information on machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing and computer vision

Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends and investments in artificial intelligence market and assessment of current market size and forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry

Company Profiles

Adapteva Inc.

Ageagle Aerial System Inc. (Agribotix LLC)

Aibrain Inc.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Appier Inc.

Applied Brain Research

Atomwise Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cylance Inc. (Blackberry Ltd.)

Darktrace

Dell Technologies Inc.

Descartes Labs Inc.

Didi Chuxing

Ec2Ce

Facebook Inc.

Gamaya

General Electric Co.

General Vision

Google LLC

Graphcore

Gumgum Inc.

IBM Corp.

Inbenta Inc.

Intel Corp.

Iris Automation Inc.

Koniku Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mythic

Narrative Science (Tableau Software)

Neurala Inc.

Nvidia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Persado

Pilot Ai Labs Inc.

Precision Hawk USA Inc.

Preferred Networks Inc.

Progress Software Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Samsung Electronic Co., Ltd.

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens

SK Hynix Inc.

Tenstorrent Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Vicarious

Xant

Xilinx Inc.

Zephyr Health Inc. (Anju Software)

Zoox Inc.

Zylab Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzwsu4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment