Global Vegan Protein Powder Market and Soybean Protein Market 2022- Consumption Research, User Demand, Key Producers, Supply Chain, Market Valuation, Profit, Growth And Forecast 2028

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vegan Protein Powder Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing awareness of healthy diets during the forecast period. This information is published in our latest report, titled, “ Global Vegan Protein Powder Market, 2022-2028 .” Numerous brands have launched offers suited for food service and retail distribution, putting plant-based protein products in the spotlight. Vegan Protein Powders are becoming more commercially viable as the global number of vegans and vegetarians grows. Even meat- and dairy-eaters are expressing an interest in using plant-based protein kits. Growing awareness of the need for a healthy diet is a major driver for the Vegan Protein Powder market. People are also making changes to integrate healthier lifestyle choices, which has led to a rise in vegan protein product usage.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

Myprotein

Nature's Bounty Co.

GNC Holdings

NOW Foods

MuscleTech

Holland & Barrett

MRM Nutrition

Danone

Glanbia

Hammer Nutrition

Cellucor

MusclePharm

Maxi Nutrition

PF

Champion Performance

BSN

Nutrex

COVID-19 Impact-

Plant-based meals (including plant-based meats) have been showing strong growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which is projected to increase the market space for plant protein in the food production industry.

North America is expected to hold the largest Global Vegan Protein Powder Market share during the forecast period. As a result of new product promotion on social media and television channels in the region, there is a growing awareness of vegan diets and a shifting trend toward vegetarianism. Demand in the U.S. is predicted to rise steadily over the forecast period, owing to rising use of sports nutrition supplements. Furthermore, rising weight management difficulties, and rising consumer awareness about eating a nutritious diet and living a healthy lifestyle, are likely to drive Vegan Protein Powder market growth throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

Vegetable-based

Nuts-based

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Male

Female

Kids

Because of the vast number of global and regional competitors participating in the industry, it is extremely competitive.

Danone has announced that its Vega One plant-based protein products will be commercially available in China in May 2020, with the Vega One Sport specifically designed for athletes. Pumpkin seeds, alfalfa, sunflower seeds, and peas are among the protein sources in this dish.

Part 2:

Global Soybean Protein Market, 2022-2028

Global Soybean Protein Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising demand for plant protein during the forecast period. This information is published in our latest report, titled, “Global Soybean Protein Market, 2022-2028.” Soy protein components are a soybean product. They have been isolated from defatted and dehulled soybean meal. Soy protein concentrates, soy flour, and soy protein isolates are three forms of high protein products made from defatted and dehulled soybeans. Increased demand for use in food and beverage, nutraceutical, and functional food applications has fueled the industry. This is because this protein is increasingly being used in compounded foods as a potent food ingredient for its functional characteristics. Absorption of fat and water, emulsification, whipping, and other qualities are among them.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

ADM

Danisco

CHS

Scents Holding

Sojaprotein

Cargill

Gushen Biological

Wonderful Industrial Group

FUJIOIL

Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein

Shansong Biological

Sonic Biochem

Wilmar International

Top Agri Group

Soja Austria

Bremil Group

COVID-19 Impact-

Due to the lockdowns and limits on travel and transportation, the global pandemic had a significant impact on economies and sectors. As a result of the pandemic, the food and beverage industry has been impacted particularly hard around the world, with major supply chain disruptions, distribution cancellations, and firm closures. The raw material supply chain was impacted by the lockdown in major soy protein producing countries. As the situation improves, demand for soy protein-based products will rise due to a greater desire for better food options, which is expected to drive the Soybean Protein market growth in the coming years.

North America is expected to hold the largest Global Soybean Protein Market share during the forecast period. Because of factors such as changing lifestyles, a lack of balanced nutritional intake, and worldwide manufacturers' increased focus on R&D to produce new types of soy-protein-enriched products, the soy protein ingredient market in North America is rising rapidly. The United States continues to dominate the soy protein ingredients industry, followed by Canada and Mexico. Due to increased awareness of healthy and plant-based products and an increase in the number of counterfeit items on the market, customers in the region are migrating to other alternative products, such as green label food products.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6



Soybean Protein Isolates

Soybean Protein Concentrates

Soybean Protein Hydrolysates

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Ground Meat and Poultry

Formed Meat Products

Vegetarian and Analogs

Nutrition Bars, Cereals & Snacks

Others

