Global Virtual Data Center Market 2022 Recent Trends, Demand For Services, Latest Investments, Industry Overview, Challenges, Covid Impact and Recovery, Growth Analysis 2028

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Virtual Data Center Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing demand to reduce operational cost during the forecast period. This information is published in our latest report, titled, “ Global Virtual Data Center Market, 2022-2028 .” Virtual Data Centers are a dedicated supply of cloud-based resources housed inside physical hardware. Data center virtualization enables faster redeploy, single-minded servers, lower costs, easier data backup, better testing, greener pastures, reduced heat generation from servers, better disaster recovery, and easier cloud migration are some of the key factors driving the data center virtualization market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Virtual Data Center:

VMware

Microsoft

Citrix Systems

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

AT&T

Fujitsu

Radiant Communications

HPE

Huawei

HCL

IBM

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19's introduction had a substantial impact on the market's growth in 2020. The spike in demand for cloud computing network solutions is stifling market growth. Furthermore, the data center business has been hampered by a number of issues, including a scarcity of qualified personnel due to practical and total lockdown. Furthermore, during the post-pandemic period, the data center market is expected to be driven by a spike in data center usage across the healthcare, government, and BFSI sectors.

North America is expected to hold the largest Global Virtual Data Center Market share during the forecast period. On the back of increased company investments and the availability of improved IT infrastructure, the region will maintain its supremacy in the data center architectural space. In terms of both absorption and construction, the region has seen an increase in propagation in the U.S.

Segment by Type

Advisory & Implementation Services

Optimization Services

Managed Services

Technical Support Services

Segment by Application

IT & Telecommunication

Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

Due to larger initial investments and limited resource availability, the mega data center business is heavily concentrated, posing challenges to this sector.

