South African Water Collection, Purification, Testing and Distribution Market 2022

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Collection, Purification, Testing, and Distribution of Water in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa has moved from a water-stressed country to a water-scarce one, facing challenges that include extreme drought and flooding due to climate change, poor and failing infrastructure, inadequate technical capacity, corruption and mismanagement and unacceptably low levels of service delivery. The quality of rivers and ground water remains poor, signalling weaknesses in water resource management. The pandemic has highlighted the need for universal access to water and sanitation. Three million people in South Africa do not have access to basic water supply and 14.1 million do not have access to safe sanitation.

In addition to households, water is used by the industrial, mining and agriculture sectors, including power generation. According to the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, agriculture uses the most water in South Africa and pays the lowest tariff. Municipal water users include commercial, business and industrial users and schools, hospitals, sports and recreation facilities, parks and government institutions.

The Department of Water and Sanitation estimates the water infrastructure investment deficit to be R33bn per annum. Water supply is affected by ageing water infrastructure, lack of maintenance, delays in water projects, water losses, funding for infrastructure, vandalism of infrastructure, pressure on infrastructure, sewage spillages and mismanagement. Current water usage already exceeds the reliable yield of water infrastructure, and demand is set to increase with population growth and an increasing urban population.

This report focuses on the South African water sector and covers the collection, distribution and purification of water to household, agricultural, industrial, commercial and other users. Water testing laboratories are also covered. It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, budgets, infrastructure development and plans, trends, regulation and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of 44 companies and organisations including the major relevant municipalities and water boards, water treatment specialists such as Africa Water Projects and Construction, testing laboratories including DD Science and Waterlab and wastewater treatment companies such as Royal Haskoning.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Corporate Actions

3.4. Regulations

3.5. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Governance and Procurement Issues

6.5. Status of Local Government

6.6. Blue and Green Drop Reports

6.7. Investment in Infrastructure

6.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.9. Environmental Issues



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



Companies Mentioned

Africa Water Projects and Construction (Pty) Ltd

Amatola Water Board

Anglo Operations (Pty) Ltd

Bemlab (Pty) Ltd

Bloem Water

Bureau Veritas (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality

City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality (The)

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

DD Science CC

Dekker Biotech (Pty) Ltd

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (RF) NPC

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Gamtoos Irrigation Board

ImproChem (Pty) Ltd

Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Agency

Johannesburg Water SOC Ltd

Lepelle Northern Water

Lower Sundays River Water User Association

Magalies Water

Mea Aqua Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mhlathuze Water Board

Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd

Midvaal Water Company NPC

Nafasi Water Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

Nkangala District Municipality

Overberg Water Board

Rand Water

Regen Waters CC

Royal HaskoningDHV (Pty) Ltd

SA Water Works Utilities (Pty) Ltd

Sedibeng Water

SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Siza Water (RF) (Pty) Ltd

South African Bureau of Standards

Talbot Group (Pty) Ltd

Tecroveer Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

Umgeni Water

Veolia Services Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Waterlab (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnyp6g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.