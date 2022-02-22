Global and Historical Trends - HIV Epidemiology Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM are forecast to increase from 2,134,989 cases in 2019 to 2,332,792 cases in 2029. Furthermore, the epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM will increase from 1,871,183 cases in 2019 to 2,068,647 cases in 2029. Finally, the publisher epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of HIV in the 7MM will increase from 65,128 cases in 2019 to 64,204 cases in 2029.

For the report, epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific HIV data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecast for the total prevalence, diagnosed prevalence, and diagnosed incidence of HIV. Moreover, the epidemiologists provided detailed age- and sex segmentations, with additional segmentation by HBV coinfection, HCV coinfection, cases on ART, and the prophylactic population on PrEP. Finally, historical data were evaluated in all 7MM to strengthen the forecast by more accurately capturing changes in prevalence and incidence throughout the forecast period.



Report Scope

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of HIV in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases of HIV, diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV, and diagnosed incident cases of HIV segmented by age (0-17 years, 18-29 years, and by 10-year age groups for age 30 years up to 80 years and older) and sex. Diagnosed prevalent cases are further segmented by coinfection with hepatitis B virus (HBV), coinfection with hepatitis C virus (HCV), and cases on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Lastly, the forecast includes the prophylactic population on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

The HIV epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in HIV.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 HIV: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst



3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.3.1 Total Prevalence of HIV

3.3.2 Diagnosed Prevalence of HIV

3.3.3 Diagnosed Incidence of HIV

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Sources Not Used

3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.4.4 Total Prevalent Cases of HIV

3.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV

3.4.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV with HBV/HCV Coinfection

3.4.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV on ART

3.4.8 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HIV

3.4.9 Prophylactic Population on PrEP

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for HIV (2019-2029)

3.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of HIV

3.5.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV

3.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV

3.5.4 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV

3.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV with Coinfection

3.5.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HIV on ART

3.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HIV

3.5.8 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HIV

3.5.9 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HIV

3.5.10 Prophylactic Population on PrEP

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 COVID-19 Impact

3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2p2n24

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.