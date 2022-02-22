English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

22 February 2022 1.00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report 2021 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report for 2021 has been published at www.lt.fi/en/investors . The annual report consists of the Annual Review 2021 and the Financial Review 2021.

The Financial Review includes the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report, the Board of Directors’ report, Financial Statements for the year 2021 and the Auditor’s report.

Lassila & Tikanoja publishes the Financial Review in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The Financial Review is attached to this release as an XHTML file as well as a PDF file and it is available on www.lt.fi/en.

The Annual Review 2021 includes a sustainability report in accordance with the GRI standards.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en

