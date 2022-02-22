REMINDER/Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore to announce research infrastructure funding for Canadian universities and colleges

English French

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Foundation for Innovation



On behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore will announce major funding in support of science and research in Canada through the John R. Evans Fund (JELF) and College-Industry Innovation Fund (CIIF). This announcement will highlight the Government of Canada’s recognition that the Canadian academic community is crucial in driving innovation, enriching Canadian society, helping grow our economy and fostering the next generation of leading experts.

Parliamentary Secretary Fillmore will also be joined in a fireside chat by the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s President and CEO, Dr. Roseann O’Reilly Runte, as well as Dr. Kerry Black from the University of Calgary and Mr. Valério Izquierdo from Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe.

Date: February 22, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST Location: Virtual (click here)

