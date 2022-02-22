Allot Research Finds that 88% of Global Consumers Consider Mobile Security a Top Priority

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today released findings from its Global Consumer Security Survey. Among the findings of the survey, it was discovered that 88% of consumers worldwide place mobile security as a top priority while only 49% thought that mobile entertainment was a top priority. This finding suggests that mobile operators may need to consider offering cybersecurity as part of their core services for consumers.

Allot commissioned Coleman Parkes Research to survey 8,000 CSP consumer customers from around the world during the first quarter of 2022. Key findings from the report include:

57% of consumers said they did not know which cybersecurity solution to choose compared with 31% In Q4 2020.

62% of respondents said that secure connectivity is a core offering that they expect from mobile service providers.

84% of respondents think that security should already be on the device or the responsibility of the device manufacturer or service provider.

75% said they trust their mobile provider to protect them from cyber threats.

More than 90% of consumers are willing to pay for cyber protection.

“Mobile service providers are perfectly positioned to provide zero-touch network-based cybersecurity services to their consumer customers,” said Vered Zur, Vice President Marketing for Allot. “The results of this survey show that Allot is focused on a market whose customers are ready to pay for cybersecurity services.”

For the complete Global Consumer Security Survey, please find the link here.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Allot On-air Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.