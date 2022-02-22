New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442655/?utm_source=GNW
Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Market to Reach $115.2 Billion by 2026
The concept of sports nutrition revolves around the consumption of specific nutrients including minerals, vitamins, supplements and certain organic compounds comprising proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Growth in the market will be driven by increasing demand for nutrition bars, ready-to-drink products and energy bars; and growing prominence of protein as the most ubiquitous and important ingredient. Proteins are expected to gain popularity as an effective source of a balanced and nutritional diet due to their functional benefits such as superior nutritional value, support to the immune system and weight management. Additional growth drivers include exponential growth of health clubs, fitness centers, and recreational outfits; immense potential of non-protein products; increasing use of sports beverages as refreshment drinks; emergence of Internet, particularly social media, as the new marketing platform; steady launch of products with natural ingredients that offer long lasting and sustainable energy benefits; and ever changing flavor trends. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a dramatic surge in sport nutrition product sales initially, as stringent measures to curb spread of the virus prompted consumers to stockpile products. The spike in uptake of protein bars and associated products during the pandemic has prompted various providers to launch plant-based sports snacks. The market is slated to gain from reopening of gyms and fitness centers following easing of COVID-19-related rules and guidelines.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$115.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Sports Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sports/Energy Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Sports nutrition products were traditionally developed and consumed by bodybuilders and athletes to enhance their performance and stimulate muscle growth. In recent years, sports nutrition products have started finding mass adoption among recreational and lifestyle users. The trend reflects a notable expansion of consumer demographic in the market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2026
The Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. High levels of health consciousness, widespread and easy access to products, aging baby boomers and desire to lead physically active lifestyles, and need to combat growing prevalence of obesity represent key growth drivers in the US market. Developing countries across Asia-Pacific and Latin America provide tremendous growth opportunities. The notable expansion is attributed to ongoing transformation in economy, lifestyle and spending patterns across Asian countries due to strong growth rates, rising disposable incomes, and improving living standards. Moreover, increasing health awareness and indulgence of people in fitness and outdoor sports activities is likely to boost demand for sports nutrition products across the region.
Sports/Energy Drinks Segment to Reach $85.9 Billion by 2026
Sports drinks today are slowly foraying into the larger beverage market and are now becoming a part of the mainstream market. A fitness-crazy generation and the good-health image of sports drinks are driving growth in sports/energy drinks segments. Additionally, sports beverages are increasingly being used as refreshment drinks, which are further fueling demand for these products in the marketplace. In the global Sports/Energy Drinks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$48.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$74.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth
Shift towards Personalization & Customization
More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards
Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further
Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant
Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition
Domain
Immune Health Products Gain Traction
Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities
Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market
Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains
Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health &
Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth
Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages
Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand
from Non-Athletes
Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging
Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth
Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend
Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand
Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide (in Thousands):
2011: 2025
Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream
Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market
The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks
Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders
Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution
Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners
Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products
Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy
Drinks Market
Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks
Nootropic Energy
Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-
the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars
Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars
Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition
Bars
Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an
Upward Trend
Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations
Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products
Meant for Pre-Workout
With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of
Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow
Online Retail Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19
Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly
Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the
Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Benefit Market
Expansion
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
EXHIBIT : Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
