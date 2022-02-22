New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=GNW

Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market to Reach $106.4 Billion by 2026



Plumbing fittings and fixtures are crucial components of a plumbing system installed in buildings, either commercial or residential, for efficient distribution of water into the building for drinking, washing, and heating and for removing waterborne wastes from the building. Demand in the market is expected to be driven by growing number of home purchases, income growth, and remodeling of homes. Fast paced urbanization creates significant demand for housing units and construction of the same, thus favoring growth in the market. Growing demand for expensive, high-end plumbing fixtures from luxury housing segment and star hotels, will also add to the revenue for this segment. Demand for plumbing fixtures will be especially driven by the expansion of water treatment infrastructures in developing countries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures estimated at US$81.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$53.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2026



The Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Higher emphasis on personal hygiene and cleanliness, and new building projects along with renovation programs contribute significantly to plumbing fittings & fixtures demand in the US. Rapid pace of industrialization, sustained increase in manufacturing/industrial activity, economic growth, improving living standards, and increase in discretionary spends, along with rising construction activity spur growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings Segment to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2026



Sink fixtures are products that are mainly focused on the sink area in the kitchen and lavatory. These fittings include deck faucets, single-lever controls, and other sink fittings. Toilet plumbing fixtures include lavatory fixtures such as urinals, flush tanks, and water closet bowls. In the global Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 374 Featured) -

American Bath Group

MAAX Bath Inc.

Asahi Eito Co., Ltd.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Geberit AG

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd.

Ideal Standard International

Jacuzzi, Inc.

Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd.

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corporation

American Standard Brands

Grohe AG

Masco Corporation

Moen Incorporated

Roca Sanitario S.A

Roca UK

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Incorporated

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign

Growth Patterns

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020 & 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 &

2Q2020

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: A Prelude

Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -

10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -

10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Types of Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures

Plumbing Fittings

Plumbing Fixtures

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Market

China: A Major Market

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Plumbing Products

Market: 2019 Company % Share

Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance

Consolidation Activity in Recent Past

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Touchless Solutions Gain Interest Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Residential Sector Remains a Significant Market

Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market by End-Use

Segment: 2020

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Changes in Consumer Habits during COVID-19 Crisis Buoy Demand

for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in Renovation Projects

Rehabilitating Stagnant Water Systems Gains Significance Post

Pandemic

Smart Homes Drive Demand for Smart Plumbing Products

Global Smart Homes Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and

2022

Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years 2020 and 2022

Voice-Activated Faucets: A New Age Phenomenon

Smart Toilets Designed to Add Convenience

Smart Showers Mark a Revolution in Shower Industry

Growing Focus on Water Conservation Drives Innovative Product

Designs

Water Conservation Gains Significance in Shower Business

Demand Picks up for Energy Efficient Appliances

Plumbing Innovations Pull Growth Opportunities

Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures

market

Innovative Shower Panels and Attractive Designs Elevate

Showering Experience

Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings

Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction

Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing

Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue

Creative Faucets Gain Attention

Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products

Factors Shaping Consumer?s Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 -

High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)

Premium Products High in Demand

New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities

Online Marketplace Picks up Growth

Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market by Distribution

Channel, Online and Offline: 2020

Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Standards of Living

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bathroom Fixtures &

Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Overview

Residential Construction: A Key End-Use Sector

Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2019

Housing Starts in US: Jan-Oct 2020

Non-Residential Segment: An Important Market

Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019

Vs 2020

US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020

Key Market Trends

Rise in Demand for Touch-free Plumbing Fixtures

Plumbing Fixtures to Grow at Higher Rate

Water Saving Products Gain Demand

Bathroom Renovations Add to Growth

Walk-in Bathtubs Gather Momentum

Bathtub and Shower Combos Gain Attention in Bathtub Renovation

Demand on High for Stylish Fittings

Material-wise Performance

Competitive Scenario

Market Share of Leading Players in the US Plumbing Products

Market (2019)

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of Number of

Housing Starts in Thousands

Housing Starts in Canada in Units: Jan 2020-Oct 2020

Market Analytics

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Urbanization has Positive Impact on Plumbing Products

Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share of Total

Population Living in Cities

Market Analytics

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Market Overview

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures

by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures

by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential

and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities

Market Analytics

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom

Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet &

Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,



