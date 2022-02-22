New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW

Global Footwear Market to Reach $440 Billion by 2026



China, India, Brazil, Italy, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, Turkey and Spain are the leading producers of footwear, while USA, Japan, Germany, UK, France and Italy are the major consumers and importers of footwear. Korean and Taiwanese footwear makers are the forgotten lot who once dominated the global production scene. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Footwear estimated at US$384.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$440 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period. Casual Footwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR to reach US$213.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Athletic Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.6% share of the global Footwear market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $80.9 billion by 2026



The Footwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$80.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through the analysis period. Apart from being a lucrative market for non-athletic footwear, China is also emerging to be a strong market for athletic footwear mainly due to regulatory initiatives relating to fitness and national exercise programs, rapid pace of urbanization, increasing per-capita incomes, international sporting events organized in the country, and increasing participation in recreational sports, among other factors. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$83.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Growth in these regional markets has and continues to be supported by footwear increasingly being considered a fashion accessory by many, and also due to robust demand for innovative and novel footwear. Rising adoption of comfortable and trendy footwear among consumers in various age groups is also driving demand in these markets. Rising interest and participation in various sports and also transforming lifestyles are spurring adoption of athletic footwear, even among people who are not sports oriented. In recent years, interest in fitness and health related activities has been on the rise among customers. This is spurring demand for innovative and technically advanced sportswear products. Several international brands have been integrating sportswear and fashion wear to attract customers.



Outdoor/Rugged Footwear Segment to Reach $27 Billion by 2026



Outdoor/Rugged footwear is specially designed for high-performance outdoor activity such as trekking; trail running, kayaking, mountaineering, rock-climbing and others. They incorporate high-quality materials to combat extreme climates and suit various traction requirements, unlike everyday outdoor casual wear shoes. In the global Outdoor/Rugged segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Footwear Market

Footwear: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

World Footwear Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Footwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR:

(Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

China Remains the Largest Production Base

Footwear Production by Country (2020E): Percentage Breakdown by

Volume for China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Rest of World

Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing

Operations

Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth

Stable Economy

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for

Footwear Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends

Competitive Landscape

Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition

Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players

Leading Shoe Brands Worldwide (2020E): Percentage Share

Breakdown for Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, PUMA,

Skechers, and Others

Athletic Footwear Segment

Nike: Going Strong

adidas: The Closest Competitor

Puma Remains in the Race

World Sports Shoes Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Company

Casual Footwear Market

Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands

Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China

Nike?s Footwear Sourcing Mix by Distribution Channel: 2020E

Nike?s Footwear Sourcing Mix by Country: 2020E

adidas Footwear Sourcing by Country: 2020E

Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition

Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels

Recent Market Activity

Footwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends

Demand for Athletic Shoes Surges

Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations

Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions

Rising Demand for Sneakers

Riding High on Basketball

Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category

Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment

Tennis Shoes Draw Attention

Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey

Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear

Skating Shoes Market: An Insight

Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market

Efforts to Boost Demand

Competition from Designer Brands

Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm

Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies

Online Sales Pick up Pace

Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!

Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends

Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions

Emergence of New Design Themes

Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends

Men’s Shoes - Making a Style Statement

Changing Customer Preferences

Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women?s Shopping List

Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity

Innovations in Footwear Components

Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space

Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction

Increasing Popularity of Private Labels

Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified

Safety Shoes - A Review

Innovations in Footwear Industry

Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry

Futuristic Innovative Trends

Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry

Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry

Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry

Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands

Consumer Insights

Consumerism in the 21st Century

Branding - What the Consumer Looks for

Female Footwear Market

The Replacement Issue

Teenagers - A Key Segment

Kids - The Retailers? New Favorites

Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities

Retail Environment

Logistics

Retailers under Pressure

Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets

Shelf Presence

?Space Lifting? Footwear Retailing

E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium

’Proactive’ Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum

Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer

Huge Discounting

Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays?

Manufacturers Evolving too

FOOTWEAR: PRODUCT DEFINITIONS & OVERVIEW

Athletic Footwear

Outdoor/Rugged Footwear

Casual Footwear

Dress/Formal Footwear

Footwear Accessories

Select Glossary of Footwear Terminology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Casual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Casual by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Casual by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Athletic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Athletic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Athletic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outdoor/Rugged by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Outdoor/Rugged by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor/Rugged by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dress/Formal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Dress/Formal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dress/Formal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Footwear Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear Accessories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Men by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Men by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Women by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Women by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Children by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Athletic Footwear - A Major Revenue Contributor

US Athletic Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Share Breakdown

of Unit Sales by Age Group

Favorable Trends Driving Market

Women?s Footwear - A Promising Market

Retail Dynamics

US Footwear Market (2020E): Breakdown of Average Annual Per

Capita Spends on Footwear by Region (In US$)

Luxury Shoe Club - A Trading Platform

Consumer Insights

Competitive Landscape

Athletic (Product Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2020

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -

Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear

Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Demand for Athletic Shoes on the Up

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Children?s Footwear Market Remains Buoyant

Comfort and Stylish Footwear: The Japanese Favorites

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -

Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear

Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Industry Overview

Market Profile

Sport Footwear Market: A Brief Overview

Rising Disposable Income Driving Demand for Premium Footwear

Market Competition - Opportunities for Manufacturers to Focus

on New Niches

Competitive Scenario in Sports Footwear

Leading Sports Footwear Companies in China (2020E)

Chinese Sports Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Category

Economic Status of the Chinese Leather and Footwear Industry

Trade Regulations

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Footwear by Product Segment -

Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear

Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

An Overview

Companies Focus on Safeguarding IPR

Western Europe Industry - Losing its Sheen

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Primer

A Key Re-Exporter

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Unrivalled Leader in Luxury Footwear

Italian Footwear Yielding to Low Price Competition from Asia

Production Overview

Footwear Producing Regions in Italy

Footwear Exports Struggle to Maintain Volume Growth

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,

Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Footwear by Product

Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and

Footwear Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,

Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged, Dress/Formal and Footwear Accessories

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Footwear by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Footwear by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Footwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Branded Footwear Market: A Snapshot

UK Footwear Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

by Leading Company

Changing Purchasing Patterns

Retailers Eye Foreign Shores

Green and Luxury Footwear Gain Traction

E-Shopping to Spearhead Market Growth

Retail Trade on the Down

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Footwear by Product Segment - Casual, Athletic, Outdoor/Rugged,



