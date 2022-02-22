Insights on the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to 2026 - Featuring Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Koninklijke Philips and ViSolve Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market by Type (EHR Interoperability, Health Information Exchange, Enterprise), Interoperability Levels (Foundational, Structural, Semantic), End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Clinics, Payers) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the growing need to curtail healthcare costs, government initiatives to enhance patient care & safety, government funding for healthcare interoperability, and the rapid adoption of EHR & other healthcare IT solutions. However, the lack of true interoperability solutions, lack of standards, and the use of outdated legacy systems are some factors restraining the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Services were the largest and fastest-growing segment in the type of healthcare interoperability solutions market in 2020

Services accounted for the largest share of healthcare interoperability solutions market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurring cost of services such as software upgrades/updates and maintenance.



Healthcare Providers is the largest end user segment in the healthcare interoperability solutions market in 2020

Based on the end user, the healthcare interoperability solutions market is segmented into healthcare providers and other end users. In 2020, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare interoperability solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing patient volume, the need to curtail the rising healthcare costs, and government mandates.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as increasing government initiatives for eHealth, rising medical tourism, growing demand for quality healthcare, and the growing need for the implementation and integration of medical devices and HCIT solutions to provide cost-effective and quality care to patients.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

Government Initiatives to Enhance Patient Care and Safety

Government Funding for Healthcare Interoperability

Rapid Adoption of Electronic Health Records and Other Healthcare IT Solutions

Restraints

Lack of True Interoperability Solutions

Lack of Standards

Use of Outdated Legacy Systems

Opportunities

Emerging Markets for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions in Developing Countries

Challenges

Increasing Complexity with Lack of Consistent Data

Shortage of Skilled Healthcare It Professionals

Data Privacy Concerns

Companies Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Cognizant

Deevita LLC

Emids Technologies Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

IBM Watson Health

Infor, Inc.

Interfaceware Inc.

Intersystems Corporation

Jitterbit

Koninklijke Philips Nv

Lyniate

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Mphrx Inc.

Nalashaa Healthcare

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

Onyx Technology LLC

Orion Health Group Limited

OSP Labs

Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.

Virtusa Corp.

Visolve Inc.

Wipro Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehunl6

