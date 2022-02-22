New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machine Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112917/?utm_source=GNW

Global Machine Tools Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Machine Tools estimated at US$67.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Machining Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lathe Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Machine Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Bending & Forming Machines Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Bending & Forming Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Read the full report:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the

Immediate Term

An Introduction to Machine Tools

Key Product Segments

Segmentation by Machine Price & Precision

Key End Use Sectors

Machine Tools: Market Fortunes Closely Linked to Manufacturing

Sector & Economic Environment

Recent Market Activity

The ?Great Lockdown? of 2020 Crushes the Global Economy

World GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2019 and 2020 by

Country/Region

Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Points for the Years

2018 through 2020

What Does This Means for Manufacturing?

Despite Discouraging Short-Term Outlook, Long-Term Growth

Prospects Remain Optimistic

Global Machine Tools Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of

Dollar Production by Country

Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Machine Tools Industry

A Review of Market Performance over the Past Decade and a Half

Competitive Scenario

Machine Tools: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Emphasize Product Innovations & Enhancements to

Maintain Competitive Edge

Service & Support Emerge as Prime Focus Areas

Product Pricing Continues to be Key Business Strategy

Vendors Reinforce Distribution Channels

Machine Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised

to Benefit Machine Tools

Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for

Machine Tools

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of Machine

Tools

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines

Market Affecting the Machine Tool Industry

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region

(in Units)

Emphasis on Specialized Aerospace Materials to Spur Demand for

Sophisticated Machine Tools

Projected Long-Term Growth in the Semiconductor Industry to

Drive Future Demand

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises

Bright Prospects

Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050

Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC)

Machine Tools

Advent of 3D-Printing Machines: Marks the Emergence of Next

Generation Machine Tools

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

Smart Machines Grow in Popularity

Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Market Growth

Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools

CNC Machines Finds Application in Wide Spectrum of Application

Areas

CNC Machines Help Improve Performance and Productivity

Retrofit Market Keeps CNC Machinery Sales Alive

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Trends Across Major Product Markets

Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview

Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market over

the Long Term

Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the

Global Lathe Machines Market

Carbide Tools: Most Sought After

High Speed Steel Cutting Tools: Hopes Pinned onto Powder

Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Growth

Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes

Well for Advanced Cutting Tools

Innovative Pricing Strategies: Need of the Hour for Cutting

Tool Vendors

Grinding Machines Market: An Overview

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over

the Long Term

Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth

Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding

Machinery

Digitalization and the Future of Machining

Metal Forming Machine Tools: An Overview

Laser Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Asia-Pacific to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools

Ultrashort Pulsed Laser Technology Gains Popularity

Fiber Laser Technology Gains Prominence at the Expense of CO2

Laser Technology

Adoption of Nanosecond Pulsed Fiber Lasers Poised to Grow Rapidly

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Advanced Machines to Drive Growth in Waterjet Cutting Machinery

Market

Expanding Applications to Spur Long Term Growth in the Market

Excellence in Technology: Critical to Future Evolution of

Machine Tools Industry

Technology Innovation: Key to Growth in the Market

Connected, Automated Machines Facilitate Machine Tool Innovations

Innovations that Changed Production Processes

Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Sector

Modern Safety Innovations in Machine Tools

Select Latest Innovations

Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels



Read the full report:



