Krispy Kreme reports strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 results at the top end of guidance

Fourth quarter net revenue grew 13.8% with organic revenue growth of 13.9%

Significant GAAP net income growth to +$4.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA grew 14.4% to $47.7 million

Introduces 2022 guidance above our long term outlook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 2, 2022 with fourth quarter net revenue growing 13.8% year-over-year, or 21.5% adjusted for the extra 53rd week in 2020. For the fourth quarter, organic revenue grew 13.9%, including the now fully-exited legacy wholesale business, or 19.6% excluding this business, year-over-year. For the full year, net revenue grew 23.4%, while organic revenue grew 12.5%, or 21.4% excluding the legacy wholesale business.

GAAP Net Income was $4.3 million compared to a loss of $24.8 million a year ago while GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share for the quarter was $0.01 compared to a loss of $0.21 last year. Adjusted diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.08 for the quarter, compared to $0.10 last year due to share dilution from the IPO. Adjusted EBITDA grew 14.4% in the quarter led by a 290 basis point improvement to U.S. and Canada margins, driven by the strength and efficiency of the Company’s fresh doughnut hub and spoke operating model. The economies of scale from adding over 2,000 Global Points of Access in the last 12 months, as well as successful price increases in September and November, more than offset wage and commodity inflation.

Growth was driven by the performance and expansion of Krispy Kreme’s capital-efficient hub and spoke operating model, and strong performances across all three business segments. Global Points of Access, which reflect all locations where fresh doughnuts and cookies can be purchased, increased 25% year-over-year, providing customers access to Krispy Kreme in more than 10,000 locations around the world. International Sales per Hub grew 42% year-over-year, while U.S. and Canada Sales per Hub grew 14%.

Commenting on the performance, CEO Mike Tattersfield stated, “Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate the benefits of our omni-channel model and global expansion strategy, which allow us to meet consumer demand with premium, fresh doughnuts. Our global Halloween campaign and seasonal limited time offerings resonated strongly with consumers which really maximizes the gifting and sharing occasions of the brand.”

Mike continued, “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to deliver another year of double-digit revenue growth in 2022. Our performance will be led by the expansion of our omni-channel model, as we continue to significantly expand our points of access. We will continue our transformation to the more profitable and capital efficient hub and spoke model in the U.S. and Canada, which will allow us to grow our most loved sweet treat brand. We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to open in at least three new countries in 2022 and expand our global footprint for years to come.”





Financial Highlights

$ in millions, except per share data

Q4 vs Q4 2021

vs 2020

2021 2020 Net Revenue $370.6 13.8% $1,384.4 23.4% Organic Revenue(1) (2) $347.6 13.9% $1,239.0 12.5% GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $4.3 nm ($14.8) 75.6% Adjusted Net Income(2) $16.0 17.1% $66.7 57.6% Operating Income $16.5 nm $41.1 860.3% Operating Income Margin 4.4% +430 bps 3.0% +260 bps Adjusted EBITDA(2) $47.7 14.4% $187.9 29.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 12.9% +10 bps 13.6% +60 bps GAAP Diluted Income/(Loss) Per Share $0.01 nm ($0.18) 65.4% Adjusted Diluted EPS(2,3) $0.08 -20% $0.37 23.3% Net Debt $682.2 -39.7% - - Notes: (1) Organic revenue growth negatively impacted by $17.2 million in Q4 2021 and $98.8 million in 2021 due to exit of the legacy wholesale business.

(2) Non-GAAP figures – please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(3) Fourth Quarter 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS was impacted by $(0.02) from share count dilution from the IPO







Key Operating Metrics

$ in millions, except access points 2021 vs 2020 Global Points of Access 10,427 25.0% Sales per Hub (U.S. and Canada) TTM $4.0 14.3% Sales per Hub (International) TTM $9.1 42.2% Ecommerce as a Percent of Retail Sales 17.2% +130 bps





Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Consolidated Results

Krispy Kreme’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results reflected strong growth compared to both 2020 and pre-pandemic. Net revenue grew 13.8% in the quarter to $370.6 million, or 36.6% on a two-year stack basis. Total company organic revenue grew 13.9% in the quarter compared to the same quarter last year, and 15.9% on a two-year stack basis against 2019. Organic revenue growth in the quarter was driven by the International segment, as well as strong Delivered Fresh Daily (“DFD”) performance in the U.S. and Canada business, which is a reflection of weekly average sales per door growing more than 55% during the quarter compared to the prior year. Total Company organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter, excluding the exit of our legacy wholesale business, grew 19.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and was up 21.6% on a two-year stack basis excluding the exit of our legacy whole business with strong growth from both the U.S. and Canada and International segments.

For the full year 2021, net revenue grew 23.4% to $1.384 billion, or 40.3% on a two-year stack basis. Organic revenue grew 12.5% in 2021, or 21.4% excluding the exit of our legacy wholesale business, as well as 13.7% on a two-year stack basis, driven by the increase in points of access and higher sales per DFD door.

GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $4.3 million, compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $24.8 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter grew 14.4% to $47.7 million. Operating margins grew 430 basis points to 4.4% while Adjusted EBITDA margin grew 10 basis points to 12.9% from the same quarter in 2020, as a result of improvements in our U.S. and Canada segment led by our DFD business. Adjusted Net Income grew 17.1% to $16.0 million in the quarter. GAAP Diluted EPS in the quarter was $0.01 compared to a net loss of $0.21 in the same quarter last year with Adjusted Diluted EPS decreasing to $0.08 from $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of an increased share count following the IPO.

For the full year 2021, GAAP Net Loss for 2021 was $14.8 million, compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $60.9 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew 29.2% to $187.9 million in 2021. In 2021, Operating margins grew 260 basis points to 3.0% while Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.6%, a 60 basis point improvement over 2020 led by strong performance from our International segment. Adjusted Net Income for 2021 grew 57.6% to $66.7 million. GAAP Diluted EPS for 2021 was a loss of $0.18 compared to a loss of $0.52 in 2020. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the year grew 23.3% to $0.37, an increase from $0.30 in 2020.

Weighted Diluted average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 169.1 million, compared to 128.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of the IPO. Weighted Diluted average shares outstanding for the full year 2021 were 150.3 million, compared to 128.0 million for the full year 2020 primarily as a result of the IPO.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Market Segment Results

U.S. and Canada: In the U.S. and Canada segment in the fourth quarter, net revenue grew 10.5% to $249.2 million from $225.4 million a year ago, driven by the continued execution of our omni-channel strategy, partially offset by one less week of sales this year compared to 2020. Organic revenue increased 9.1% driven by our omni-channel model, primarily the strength of DFD, as well as strong growth from Insomnia Cookies. Excluding the impact of exiting the legacy wholesale business, U.S. and Canada organic growth in the fourth quarter was 17.3%, with a two-year stack of 25.6% when compared to 2019. For 2021, net revenue grew 18.6% to $928.4 million while organic revenue increased 5.5%, or 18.3% excluding the impact of exiting the legacy wholesale business.

U.S. and Canada Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased 42.3% to $31.8 million with margin expansion of 290 basis points to 12.8% driven primarily by the strong performance of our Hub and Spoke model from increased DFD doors and sales per door. Price increases were successfully implemented on fresh doughnuts during September and again in November to offset cost and labor pressures. For 2021, U.S. and Canada Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.5% to $107.6 million while margins were approximately flat at 11.6%.

International: In the International segment, net revenue in the fourth quarter grew 25.7% to $90.0 million, with organic growth of 30.8%. Organic growth in the quarter was driven by successful limited time offerings, expansion of DFD and an increase in average sales per door. Growth was strong across all of our International markets including the UK, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. For 2021, the International segment saw net revenue increase 44.7% to $333.0 million, with organic growth of 36.9% highlighting the strength of the model even through the pandemic.

International Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter grew 24.6% over the prior year to $20.7 million, driven primarily by revenue growth from points of access expansion and efficiencies from our hub and spoke model, which led to a record $9.1 million sales per hub over the trailing twelve months. International Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.1% for the quarter, approximately flat compared to the same period 2020. For 2021, International Adjusted EBITDA grew 82.8% to $81.4 million on margins of 24.5%, an increase of 510 basis points compared to 2020.

Market Development: In the Market Development segment, net revenue grew 9.9% to $31.4 million, with organic growth of 8.8%. Net revenue growth was driven mainly by the acquisition of Krispy Kreme Japan in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by franchise acquisitions in the U.S. For 2021, Market Development net revenue increased 12.7% to $123.0 million, with organic growth of 11.0%.

Market Development Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was approximately flat at $11.0 million, with strong increases in sales per hub in both domestic and international franchise as well as in Japan, offset by domestic franchise acquisitions. For 2021, Market Development Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.5% to $40.8 million.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditures

During the fourth quarter 2021, the company invested $36.0 million in capital expenditures, primarily for the growth of Hubs and Fresh Shops and $12.4 million for the acquisition of Krispy Kreme Canada. For the full year 2021, the Company invested $119.5 million in capital expenditures and $46.3 million for franchise acquisitions in the U.S. and Canada.

As of January 2, 2022, we had $38.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $696.2 million of bank debt and $24.5 million of other debt-like items, for a total net debt of $682.2 million. Using a trailing four quarters Adjusted EBITDA of $187.9 million, current net leverage declined from the third quarter to 3.6x, substantially below pre-IPO levels. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was $6.4 million with the EBITDA generated from operating activities in excess of capital expenditures reflecting the capital-efficient hub and spoke growth model.

2022 Financial Outlook

Krispy Kreme issues the following guidance for the full year 2022:

Net Revenue of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion (+11% to +13%)

Organic Revenue growth of 10% to 12%

Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million to $218 million (+12% to +16%)

Adjusted Net Income to Krispy Kreme shareholders, Diluted, of $65 million to $69 million (+18% to +24%)

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.38 to $0.41

Approximately 170 million weighted average Diluted shares outstanding, compared to approximately 150 million in 2021 primarily driven by the IPO

Income Tax rate between 23% and 25%

Capital Expenditures between $115 million to $120 million

Net Leverage under 3.0x



Krispy Kreme also reiterated the following long-term outlook:

Organic Revenue growth of 9% to 11%

Adjusted EBITDA growth of 12% to 14%

Adjusted Net Income growth of 18% to 22%

Net leverage of approximately 2.0x

Definitions



The following definitions apply to terms used throughout this press release:



Global Points of Access: Reflects all locations at which fresh doughnuts or cookies can be purchased. We define global points of access to include all Hot Light Theater Shops, Fresh Shops, Carts and Food Trucks, DFD doors and Cookie Shops, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the respective reporting period. We monitor global points of access as a metric that informs the growth of our omni-channel presence over time and believe this metric is useful to investors to understand our footprint in each of our segments.

Reflects all locations at which fresh doughnuts or cookies can be purchased. We define global points of access to include all Hot Light Theater Shops, Fresh Shops, Carts and Food Trucks, DFD doors and Cookie Shops, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the respective reporting period. We monitor global points of access as a metric that informs the growth of our omni-channel presence over time and believe this metric is useful to investors to understand our footprint in each of our segments. Hubs: Reflects locations where fresh doughnuts are produced and processed for sale at any point of access. We define Hubs to include self-sustaining Hot Light Theater Shops and Doughnut Factories, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the respective reporting period.

Reflects locations where fresh doughnuts are produced and processed for sale at any point of access. We define Hubs to include self-sustaining Hot Light Theater Shops and Doughnut Factories, at both Company-owned and franchise locations as of the end of the respective reporting period. Sales Per Hub: Sales per Hub equals Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes, divided by the average number of Hubs with Spokes at the end of the five most recent quarters.

Sales per Hub equals Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes, divided by the average number of Hubs with Spokes at the end of the five most recent quarters. Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes: Fresh Revenues include product sales generated from our Doughnut Shop business (including ecommerce and delivery), as well as DFD sales, but excluding sales from our legacy wholesale business and our Branded Sweet Treat Line. It also excludes all Insomnia Cookies revenues as the measure is focused on the Krispy Kreme business. Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes equals the Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs currently producing product for other shops, Carts and Food Trucks, and/or DFD doors, but excluding Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs not currently producing product for other shops, Carts and Food Trucks, and/or DFD doors.

Fresh Revenues include product sales generated from our Doughnut Shop business (including ecommerce and delivery), as well as DFD sales, but excluding sales from our legacy wholesale business and our Branded Sweet Treat Line. It also excludes all Insomnia Cookies revenues as the measure is focused on the Krispy Kreme business. Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes equals the Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs currently producing product for other shops, Carts and Food Trucks, and/or DFD doors, but excluding Fresh Revenues derived from those Hubs not currently producing product for other shops, Carts and Food Trucks, and/or DFD doors. Total Net Leverage Ratio: Calculated using Net Debt (including both bank debt and financing leases as part of debt) divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Calculated using Net Debt (including both bank debt and financing leases as part of debt) divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow: Defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Fiscal Years Ended January 2,

2022 (52 weeks) January 3,

2021 (53 weeks) December 29,

2019 (52 weeks) (unaudited) Net revenue Product sales $ 1,353,466 $ 1,085,110 $ 912,805 Royalties and other revenues 30,925 36,926 46,603 Total net revenues 1,384,391 1,122,036 959,408 Product and distribution costs 354,093 310,909 262,013 Operating expenses 630,239 488,061 390,849 Selling, general and administrative expense 222,394 182,317 161,452 Marketing expenses 39,489 34,000 28,785 Pre-opening costs 5,568 11,583 7,078 Other (income)/expenses, net (10,102 ) 10,488 7,465 Depreciation and amortization expense 101,608 80,398 63,767 Operating income 41,102 4,280 37,999 Interest expense, net 32,622 34,741 38,085 Interest expense – related party 10,387 22,468 21,947 Other non-operating expense/(income), net 2,191 (1,101 ) (609 ) Loss before income taxes (4,098 ) (51,828 ) (21,424 ) Income tax expense 10,745 9,112 12,577 Net loss (14,843 ) (60,940 ) (34,001 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9,663 3,361 3,408 Net loss attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc. $ (24,506 ) $ (64,301 ) $ (37,409 ) Net loss per share: Common stock - Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.30 ) Common stock - Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 147,654,548 124,987,370 124,987,370 Diluted 147,654,548 124,987,370 124,987,370





Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Quarter Ended January 2,

2022 (13 weeks) January 3,

2021 (14 weeks) Net revenue Product sales $ 364,334 $ 315,649 Royalties and other revenues 6,263 9,966 Total net revenues 370,597 325,615 Product and distribution costs 96,927 88,500 Operating expenses 167,506 146,269 Selling, general and administrative expense 58,977 53,227 Marketing expenses 7,868 9,296 Pre-opening costs 1,233 1,915 Other (income)/expenses, net (5,737 ) 3,311 Depreciation and amortization expense 27,350 22,779 Operating income 16,473 318 Interest expense, net 7,394 8,478 Interest expense – related party — 5,770 Other non-operating expense/(income), net 2,317 (632 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 6,762 (13,298 ) Income tax expense 2,479 11,525 Net income/(loss) 4,283 (24,823 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,927 481 Net income/(loss) attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc. $ 1,356 $ (25,304 ) Net income/(loss) per share: Common stock - Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.21 ) Common stock - Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 167,246,195 124,987,370 Diluted 169,130,417 124,987,370





Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

As of January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,562 $ 37,460 Marketable securities — 1,048 Restricted cash 630 23 Accounts receivable, net 47,491 45,998 Inventories 34,851 38,519 Taxes receivable 14,662 28,353 Prepaid expense and other current assets 20,701 12,692 Total current assets 156,897 164,093 Property and equipment, net 438,918 395,255 Goodwill 1,105,322 1,086,546 Other intangible assets, net 992,520 998,014 Operating lease right of use asset, net 435,168 399,688 Other assets 16,429 17,399 Total assets $ 3,145,254 $ 3,060,995 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 36,583 $ 41,245 Current operating lease liabilities 50,359 45,675 Accounts payable 182,104 148,645 Accrued liabilities 140,750 124,951 Structured payables 116,361 137,319 Total current liabilities 526,157 497,835 Long-term debt, less current portion 680,307 785,810 Related party notes payable — 344,581 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 415,208 376,099 Deferred income taxes, net 145,418 144,866 Other long-term obligations and deferred credits 42,509 63,445 Total liabilities 1,809,599 2,212,636 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 and 174,500,000 shares authorized as of

January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021, respectively; 167,250,855 and 124,987,370

shares issued and outstanding as of January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021, respectively 1,673 1,250 Additional paid-in capital 1,415,185 845,499 Shareholder note receivable (4,382 ) (18,660 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income tax (2,478 ) (1,208 ) Retained deficit (178,409 ) (142,197 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc. 1,231,589 684,684 Noncontrolling interest 104,066 163,675 Total shareholders’ equity 1,335,655 848,359 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,145,254 $ 3,060,995





Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited and in thousands)

Fiscal Years Ended January 2,

2022

(52 weeks) January 3,

2021

(53 weeks) December 29,

2019

(52 weeks) (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (14,843 ) $ (60,940 ) $ (34,001 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 101,608 80,398 63,767 Deferred income taxes (3,496 ) (36 ) 8,422 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,700 — 1,567 Impairment and lease termination charges 3,507 4,701 3,081 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 458 2,771 585 Gain on sale-leaseback (8,673 ) — — Share-based compensation 22,923 11,601 10,741 Change in accounts and notes receivable allowances 275 1,047 365 Inventory write-off 4,071 726 231 Gain on contingent consideration related to a business combination — (1,521 ) (499 ) Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value — — (4,229 ) Collection of related party income tax receivable — — 28,593 Other 594 410 4,703 Change in operating assets and liabilities, excluding business acquisitions

and foreign currency translation adjustments: Accounts, notes, and taxes receivable (3,817 ) (11,942 ) (1,258 ) Inventories (301 ) (15,353 ) (3,217 ) Other current and noncurrent assets (316 ) 434 (5,603 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 7,787 (1,575 ) 3,500 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 30,240 12,906 (10,153 ) Other long-term obligations and deferred credits (493 ) 5,048 14,217 Net cash provided by operating activities 141,224 28,675 80,812 CASH FLOWS USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (119,497 ) (97,826 ) (76,373 ) Proceeds from disposals of assets 218 2,837 — Proceeds from sale-leaseback 11,091 — — Acquisition of shops and franchise rights from franchisees, net of cash acquired (46,330 ) (74,890 ) (150,373 ) Principal payments received from loans to franchisees 92 684 645 Purchases of held-to-maturity debt securities — (57 ) (776 ) Maturities of held-to-maturity debt securities 1,019 1,124 271 Net cash used for investing activities (153,407 ) (168,128 ) (226,606 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the issuance of debt 695,000 288,097 804,002 Repayment of long-term debt and lease obligations (1,147,049 ) (225,541 ) (714,617 ) Payment of financing costs (1,700 ) — (5,665 ) Proceeds from structured payables 266,851 292,756 124,666 Payments on structured payables (287,625 ) (225,320 ) (68,757 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to a business combination — (506 ) (4,646 ) Capital contribution by shareholders 120,532 — — Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriting discounts (excluding unpaid issuance costs) 527,329 — — Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 53,404 21,386 15,625 Distribution to shareholders (48,187 ) (42 ) (2,629 ) Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock (139,103 ) — — Distribution to noncontrolling interest (23,356 ) (11,389 ) (18,902 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 16,096 139,441 129,077 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,204 ) 2,045 (941 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,709 2,033 (17,658 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the fiscal year 37,483 35,450 53,108 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the fiscal year $ 39,192 $ 37,483 $ 35,450





Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Quarter Ended Fiscal Years Ended (in thousands) January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Net income/(loss) $ 4,283 $ (24,823 ) $ (14,843 ) $ (60,940 ) Interest expense, net 7,394 8,478 32,622 34,741 Interest expense — related party(1) — 5,770 10,387 22,468 Income tax expense 2,479 11,525 10,745 9,112 Depreciation and amortization expense 27,350 22,779 101,608 80,398 Share-based compensation 5,950 2,365 22,923 11,601 Employer payroll taxes related to share-based compensation 32 — 2,044 — Other non-operating expense/(income), net(2) 2,317 (632 ) 2,191 (1,101 ) New York City flagship Hot Light Theater Shop opening(3) — 84 — 6,513 Strategic initiatives(4) — 6,594 — 20,517 Acquisition and integration expenses(5) 1,592 3,982 5,255 12,679 Shop closure expenses(6) 2,766 1,425 2,766 6,269 Restructuring and severance expenses(7) 340 — 1,733 — IPO-related expenses(8) 313 2,978 14,534 3,184 Gain on sale-leaseback (8,673 ) — (8,673 ) — Other(9) 1,589 1,211 4,653 (7 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,732 $ 41,736 $ 187,945 $ 145,434









Quarter Ended Fiscal Years Ended (in thousands) January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. and Canada $ 31,811 $ 22,358 $ 107,571 $ 91,574 International 20,746 16,645 81,422 44,554 Market Development 11,042 11,101 40,824 39,060 Corporate (15,867 ) (8,368 ) (41,872 ) (29,754 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,732 $ 41,736 $ 187,945 $ 145,434









Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 Net income/(loss) $ 4,283 $ (24,823 ) $ (14,843 ) $ (60,940 ) Interest expense — related party(1) — 5,770 10,387 22,468 Share-based compensation 5,950 2,365 22,923 11,601 Employer payroll taxes related to share-based compensation 32 — 2,044 — Other non-operating expense/(income), net(2) 2,317 (632 ) 2,191 (1,101 ) New York City flagship Hot Light Theater Shop opening(3) — 84 — 6,513 Strategic initiatives(4) — 6,594 — 20,517 Acquisition and integration expenses(5) 1,592 3,982 5,255 12,679 Shop closure expenses(6) 2,766 1,425 2,766 6,269 Restructuring and severance expenses(7) 340 — 1,733 — IPO-related expenses(8) 313 2,978 14,534 3,184 Gain on sale-leaseback (8,673 ) — (8,673 ) — Other(9) 1,589 1,211 4,653 (7 ) Amortization of acquisition related intangibles(10) 7,230 7,190 29,803 26,328 KKI Term Loan Facility interest and debt issuance costs(11) — — 2,448 — Tax impact of adjustments(12) (1,830 ) (12,960 ) (12,434 ) (27,629 ) Tax specific adjustments(13) 103 20,489 3,936 22,464 Adjusted net income $ 16,012 $ 13,673 $ 66,723 $ 42,346 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,927 ) (481 ) (9,663 ) (3,361 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Krispy Kreme, Inc. $ 13,085 $ 13,192 $ 57,060 $ 38,985 Adjustment to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 317 (356 ) (1,468 ) (477 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders - Basic $ 13,402 $ 12,836 $ 55,592 $ 38,508 Additional income attributed to noncontrolling interest due to subsidiary potential common shares (5 ) (1 ) (122 ) (10 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders - Diluted $ 13,397 $ 12,835 $ 55,470 $ 38,498 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 167,246,195 124,987,370 147,654,548 124,987,370 Dilutive effect of outstanding common stock options and RSUs 1,884,222 3,333,182 2,670,765 3,035,493 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 169,130,417 128,320,552 150,325,313 128,022,863 Adjusted net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.38 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.37 $ 0.30

Consists of interest expense related to the Related Party Notes which were paid off in full during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Primarily foreign translation gains and losses in each period. Consists of pre-opening costs related to our New York City flagship Hot Light Theater Shop opening, including shop design, rent, and additional consulting and training costs incurred and reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses. Consists mainly of consulting and advisory fees, personnel transition costs, and network conversion and set-up costs related to the transformation of the Company’s legacy wholesale business in the U.S. Consists of acquisition and integration-related costs in connection with the Company’s business and franchise acquisitions, including legal, due diligence, consulting and advisory fees incurred in connection with acquisition-related activities for the applicable period. Includes lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment. Fiscal 2021 consists of severance and related benefits costs associated with the Company’s realignment of the Company Shop organizational structure to better support the DFD and Branded Sweet Treat Line businesses. Includes consulting and advisory fees incurred in connection with preparation for and execution of the Company’s IPO. Fiscal 2021 consists primarily of legal expenses incurred related to cases outside the ordinary course of business. Fiscal 2020 consists primarily of fixed asset and impairment expenses, net of a gain on the sale of land, as well as $1.2 million of management fees paid to JAB. Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Includes interest expense and debt issuance costs incurred and recognized as expenses in connection with the extinguishment of the KKI Term Loan Facility within four business days of receipt of the net proceeds from the IPO. Tax impact of adjustments calculated applying the applicable statutory rates. The Company’s adjusted effective tax rate is 22.4% and 25.2% for each of the fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively. Fiscal 2021 includes the impact of disallowed executive compensation expense incurred in connection with the IPO. Fiscal 2021 consists primarily of the effect of tax law changes on existing temporary differences. Fiscal 2020 includes a valuation allowance of $20.5 million associated with tax attributes primarily attributable to incremental costs removed from the calculation of Adjusted Net Income.





Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Segment Reporting

(unaudited, in thousands except percentages)

Fiscal Years Ended (in thousands) January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 Net revenues: U.S. and Canada $ 928,413 $ 782,717 $ 587,522 International 332,995 230,185 223,115 Market Development 122,983 109,134 148,771 Total net revenues $ 1,384,391 $ 1,122,036 $ 959,408





Quarter Ended (in thousands) January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 Net revenues: U.S. and Canada $ 249,218 $ 225,437 $ 164,738 International 89,990 71,610 64,361 Market Development 31,389 28,568 36,173 Total net revenues $ 370,597 $ 325,615 $ 265,272





Q4 2021 Organic Revenue

(in thousands except percentages) U.S. and

Canada International Market

Development Total Company Total net revenues in fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (13 weeks) $ 249,218 $ 89,990 $ 31,389 $ 370,597 Total net revenues in fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (14 weeks) 225,437 71,610 28,568 325,615 Total Net Revenues Growth 23,781 18,380 2,821 44,982 Total Net Revenues Growth % 10.5 % 25.7 % 9.9 % 13.8 % Less: Impact of 53rd week (15,615 ) (3,287 ) (1,603 ) (20,505 ) Adjusted net revenues in fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 209,822 68,323 26,965 305,110 Adjusted Net Revenue Growth 39,396 21,667 4,424 65,487 Impact of acquisitions (20,315 ) — (2,591 ) (22,906 ) Impact of foreign currency translation — (624 ) 543 (81 ) Organic Revenue Growth $ 19,081 $ 21,043 $ 2,376 $ 42,500 Organic Revenue Growth % 9.1 % 30.8 % 8.8 % 13.9 %





Full Year 2021 Organic Revenue

(in thousands except percentages) U.S. and

Canada International Market

Development Total Company Total net revenues in fiscal 2021 (52 weeks) $ 928,413 $ 332,995 $ 122,983 $ 1,384,391 Total net revenues in fiscal 2020 (53 weeks) 782,717 230,185 109,134 1,122,036 Total Net Revenues Growth 145,696 102,810 13,849 262,355 Total Net Revenues Growth % 18.6 % 44.7 % 12.7 % 23.4 % Less: Impact of 53rd week (15,615 ) (3,287 ) (1,603 ) (20,505 ) Adjusted net revenues in fiscal 2020 767,102 226,898 107,531 1,101,531 Adjusted Net Revenue Growth 161,311 106,097 15,452 282,860 Impact of acquisitions (119,377 ) — (4,175 ) (123,552 ) Impact of foreign currency translation — (22,391 ) 543 (21,848 ) Organic Revenue Growth $ 41,934 $ 83,706 $ 11,820 $ 137,460 Organic Revenue Growth % 5.5 % 36.9 % 11.0 % 12.5 %





Q4 2020 Organic Revenue

(in thousands except percentages) U.S. and

Canada International Market

Development Total Company Total net revenues in fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (14 weeks) $ 225,437 $ 71,610 $ 28,568 $ 325,615 Total net revenues in fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (13 weeks) 164,738 64,361 36,173 265,272 Total Net Revenues Growth 60,699 7,249 (7,605 ) 60,343 Total Net Revenues Growth % 36.8 % 11.3 % -21.0 % 22.7 % Impact of acquisitions (31,498 ) (8,139 ) 6,922 (32,715 ) Impact of foreign currency translation — (1,728 ) — (1,728 ) Impact of 53rd week (15,615 ) (3,287 ) (1,603 ) (20,505 ) Organic Revenue Growth $ 13,586 $ (5,905 ) $ (2,286 ) $ 5,395 Organic Revenue Growth % 8.2 % -9.2 % -6.3 % 2.0 %





Full Year 2020 Organic Revenue

(in thousands except percentages) U.S. and

Canada International Market

Development Total Company Total net revenues in fiscal 2020 (53 weeks) $ 782,717 $ 230,185 $ 109,134 $ 1,122,036 Total net revenues in fiscal 2019 (52 weeks) 587,522 223,115 148,771 959,408 Total Net Revenues Growth 195,195 7,070 (39,637 ) 162,628 Total Net Revenues Growth % 33.2 % 3.2 % -26.6 % 17.0 % Impact of acquisitions (121,671 ) (42,811 ) 35,053 (129,429 ) Impact of foreign currency translation — (906 ) — (906 ) Impact of 53rd week (15,615 ) (3,287 ) (1,603 ) (20,505 ) Organic Revenue Growth $ 57,909 $ (39,934 ) $ (6,187 ) $ 11,788 Organic Revenue Growth % 9.9 % -17.9 % -4.2 % 1.2 %





Fiscal Years Ended Sales per Hub

(in thousands, unless otherwise stated) January 2, 2022

(52 weeks) January 3, 2021

(53 weeks) December 29, 2019

(52 weeks) U.S. and Canada: Revenues $ 928,413 $ 782,717 $ 587,522 Non-Fresh Revenues (1) (37,311 ) (128,619 ) (112,051 ) Fresh Revenues from Insomnia Cookies and Hubs without Spokes (2) (415,768 ) (323,079 ) (271,067 ) Sales from Hubs with Spokes 475,334 331,019 204,404 Sales per Hub (millions) 4.0 3.5 3.2 International: Sales from Hubs with Spokes (3) $ 332,995 $ 230,185 $ 223,115 Sales per Hub (millions) 9.1 6.4 8.3

Includes legacy wholesale business revenues and Branded Sweet Treat Line revenues. Includes Insomnia Cookies revenues and Fresh Revenues generated by Hubs without Spokes. Total International net revenues is equal to Fresh Revenues from Hubs with Spokes for that business segment.







Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Global Points of Access

(unaudited)

Global Points of Access (1) Fiscal Years Ended January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 December 29, 2019 U.S. and Canada: (2) Hot Light Theater Shops 241 229 175 Fresh Shops 66 47 45 Cookie Shops 210 184 168 Carts, Food Trucks, and Other (3) 2 — — DFD Doors (4) 5,204 4,137 2,288 Total 5,723 4,597 2,676 International: Hot Light Theater Shops 32 28 27 Fresh Shops 370 359 375 Carts, Food Trucks, and Other (3) 1 — — DFD Doors (4) 2,488 1,986 1,849 Total 2,891 2,373 2,251 Market Development: (5) Hot Light Theater Shops. 109 119 166 Fresh Shops 782 732 693 Carts, Food Trucks, and Other (3) 31 30 30 DFD Doors (4) 891 465 264 Total 1,813 1,346 1,153 Total global points of access (as defined) 10,427 8,316 6,080 Total Hot Light Theater Shops 382 376 368 Total Fresh Shops 1,218 1,138 1,113 Total Cookie Shops 210 184 168 Total Shops 1,810 1,698 1,649 Total Carts, Food Trucks, and Other 34 30 30 Total DFD Doors 8,583 6,588 4,401 Total global points of access (as defined) 10,427 8,316 6,080

Excludes Branded Sweet Treat Line distribution points and legacy wholesale business doors. Includes points of access that were acquired from franchisees in the U.S. and Canada. These points of access were previously included in the Market Development segment prior to the respective acquisition dates. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we include Carts and Food Trucks in our calculation of global points of access. Carts and Food Trucks are non-producing, mobile (typically on wheels) facilities without walls or a door where product is received from a Hot Light Theater Shop or Doughnut Factory. They are primarily found in international locations, in airports, train stations, etc. Comparative data has been included in all periods presented above. DFD Doors for both the U.S. and Canada and Market Development segments exclude legacy wholesale doors, which have been declining consistent with our strategy to evolve our legacy wholesale business to focus on the new DFD model and our new Branded Sweet Treat Line. As of January 3, 2021, and December 29, 2019, the legacy wholesale doors were 1,508 and 4,693 for the U.S. and Canada segment, respectively, and 187 and 1,919 for the Market Development segment, respectively. As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 legacy wholesale doors for the U.S. and Canada and the Market Development segments were substantially eliminated. Includes locations in Japan, which were acquired in December 2020 and are now Company-owned. All remaining points of access in the Market Development segment relate to our franchise business. As of January 2, 2022, there were four Hot Light Theater Shops, 48 Fresh Shops and 105 DFD Doors in Japan operating. As of January 3, 2021, there were three Hot Light Theater Shops, 40 Fresh Shops and 24 DFD Doors in Japan operating.





Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Global Hubs

(unaudited)

Hubs Fiscal Years Ended January 2,

2022 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 U.S. and Canada: Hot Light Theater Shops (1) 238 226 174 Doughnut Factories 4 5 6 Total 242 231 180 Hubs with Spokes 126 113 76 International: Hot Light Theater Shops (1) 25 27 27 Doughnut Factories 11 9 9 Total 36 36 36 Hubs with Spokes 36 36 36 Market Development: Hot Light Theater Shops (1) 106 116 163 Doughnut Factories 27 26 26 Total 133 142 189 Total Hubs 411 409 405