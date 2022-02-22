New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Research Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW
Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2026
Contract Research Outsourcing extends from mere manufacture of active pharmaceutical intermediates to development and manufacture of dosage forms, development of clinical research, and also to such areas as basic research and packaging. CROs provide specialist and innovative services in the areas of high throughput screening, potential drug target (gene/protein) identification, cGMP synthesis and scale up, impurity profiling, and advanced analytical chemistry techniques. Growth in the global market is being driven by multiple factors, one of the most important being the increasing number of drugs being developed, which has almost doubled over the past 10 years (from around 7500 in 2007 to 1500 in 2018). The emergence of new therapeutic modalities, drug discoveries, coupled with the increase in number of biotech companies and the advent of novel biological drugs are the other growth drivers. Patent expiries of major drugs worth around $200 billion during the next five years and rising competition from generic drugs, is enabling companies to increasingly turn to outsourcing of R&D so as to remain competitive and profitable. Technological advancements in recent times, such as data mining, artificial intelligence, digital health, big data technologies, and data-driven diagnostics are giving a boost to market growth. Further, the rising focus on personalized medicine is enabling pharma companies to strategize their research pipelines.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contract Research Outsourcing estimated at US$44.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$48.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discovery segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15% share of the global Contract Research Outsourcing market. Drug discovery represents a key service offered by CROs. Under drug discovery services, the CROs focus on offering highly efficient and well considered scientific solutions to facilitate various drug discovery programs against a broad array of drug targets.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
The Contract Research Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.41% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Robust growth in the US market is attributed to high quality standards within the pharmaceutical sector, spurt in clinical trials, robust growth posted by the biologics and biosimilars markets, and increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms to embrace outsourcing services. The region boasts of the highest number of clinical trials - undertaken as well as outsourced in the world. There is also enormous support to the market from the federal government. The region`s strong position is also attributed to presence of various industries that make huge investments in R&D activities. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is supported by rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, low cost of clinical trials, supportive government policies, and increasing efforts by pharmaceutical companies to set up new manufacturing facilities.
Pre-Clinical Segment to Reach $8.8 Million by 2026
To increase the likelihood of a drug candidate`s success during regulatory process, CROs offer services such as pre-clinical services. Pre-clinical R&D outsourcing allows players to purchase molecules during the latter stages of drug development for mitigating risks. In the global Pre-Clinical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$769.2 Million by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Delivers Mixed Results for Pharmaceutical Research
Outsourcing Industry
Players Focus on Collaborative Approach
Optimism Reigns in Latter Part of 2020
COVID-19 and Implications for Drug Development Regulations &
Processes
Opportunities in COVID-19 Programs
Parallel Gains for Development & Manufacturing
Contract Research Outsourcing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Contract Research Outsourcing: An Introduction
Key Service Markets
Market Dynamics
Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research
Global Clinical Trial Services Market by Therapeutic Area: 2019
Top 6 Therapeutic Categories by Number of R&D Products in 2020
Cost Savings Hold Relevance
Product Innovations & Enhanced Speed
Access to Expertise & Sophisticated Technology
Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
Future Model of CRO
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
CRO: A Highly Fragmented Market
Leading Players in the Global Contract Research Outsourcing
Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Player
Partnership Models Pay Returns
Strategies and Tactical Programs
Large CROs Seek the Inorganic Growth Route
Key Opportunities for CROs
Technological Superiority: An Advantage
Consolidation to Gain Pace
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Uptrend in Advanced Medicine Concepts Favors Growth
Drug Developers Bet on CROs to Sail through Challenging Aspects
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Target Outsourcing
Gene Therapy Offers Exciting Opportunities for CROs
COVID-19 Creates a Pause in Gene Therapy Market Growth
Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19
Global Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022,
2024, 2026
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Supports Market Demand
Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
COVID-19 Drives Strong Gains for Biologics Activity
Opportunities Rife in Early Stage Drug Development
Notable Trends in Pharma/Biopharma R&D Impacting CROs
Advances in Digital/Technology and its Impact on Clinical
Development
Significant Strides Taken in the Sphere of Current Clinical
Research
Data Quality Oversight (DQO) Undergoes Change
Pharmacovigilance Set to Grow
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Gain Interest
Orphan Drugs to the Fore
CROs Adapt New Technologies to See More Business in Future
Streamlining Development of Novel Trial Designs
Industry Witnesses Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing
Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025
Percentage Breakdown of Total Number of Compounds in Pipeline
by Phase for Pre-Clinical, Phase I, Phase II and Phase III:
2019
Focus on Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment
CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies
Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace
Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention
Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech
Companies for New Drug Discovery
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO
Penetration
Global Biopharma % R&D Outsourcing (2014-2022)
New FDA Drug Approvals (2010-2016): Breakdown of Number of
Approvals by Type for New Molecular Entity (NME) and Biologic
License Application (BLA) Approvals
eClinical Solutions Gain Traction
Other Noteworthy Market Trends
Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations
Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Demand for Generics to
Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
EXHIBIT Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years
2020 & 2023
