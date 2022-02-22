Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing R&D Activities in Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Testing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, rising focus on decentralized diagnostics and increasing R&D funding, increasing awareness on the early detection of infectious diseases, and the increasing use of POC diagnostic tests. On the other hand, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies that significantly increase the product launch cycle may challenge market growth post their commercialization.



The assays & kits accounted for the highest growth rate in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, by product & service, during the forecast period



The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments & analyzers and software and services. The assays & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2020. The requirement assays & kits in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of assays & kits compared to instruments.



The sexually transmitted diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on applications, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, cancer,

hepatitis, gastrointestinal disorders, and other applications. In 2020, the sexually transmitted diseases segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The increasing prevalence of CT/NG infections, HPV, HIV, and Trichomonas vaginalis and technological advancements are major factors driving the growth of this market segment.



Hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on end-users, the market is segmented into physicians' offices, hospitals & ICUs, research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and the high demand for diagnostic products in hospitals.



North America: The fastest-growing region point-of-care molecular diagnostics market



The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments are driving the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, by Product & Service, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.3 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, by Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, by Application, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, by End-user, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.6 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Decentralized Diagnostics and Increasing R&D Funding

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness on the Early Detection of Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Poc Diagnostic Tests

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.2.2 High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing R&D Activities in Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Testing

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies That Significantly Increase the Product Launch Cycle

5.2.4.2 Introduction of Alternative Technologies

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis

5.9.1 Role in the Ecosystem

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 PESTLE Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Technology Analysis

5.14 Disruptive Technologies in the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

5.14.1 Revenue Shift and Revenue Pockets for the Poc Molecular Diagnostics Market

6 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Assays & Kits

6.2.1 Recurrent Purchase of Assays & Kits is a Major Factor Driving Market Growth

6.3 Instruments & Analyzers

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Poc Technologies to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Growing Uptake of Advanced Instruments to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

7 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rt-Pcr

7.2.1 Growing Use of Rt-Pcr in COVID-19 Testing is a Major Driver for this Segment

7.3 Inaat

7.3.1 Cost Benefits of Inaat are a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.4 Other Technologies

8 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Respiratory Diseases

8.2.1 Growing Prevalence of COVID-19 to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

8.3 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

8.3.1 Technological Advancements for the Detection of Stds Play a Major Role in Driving the Growth of this Market

8.4 Hospital-Acquired Infections

8.4.1 Rising Burden of Mrsa Will Drive the Growth of the Market in the Coming Years

8.5 Cancer

8.5.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Growing Funding for Cancer Research to Drive Market Growth

8.6 Hepatitis

8.6.1 Increase in Cases of Hepatitis Among High-Risk Subgroup Populations to Drive Market Growth

8.7 Gastrointestinal Disorders

8.7.1 Increase Cases of Gastrointestinal Disorders to Drive Market Growth

8.8 Other Applications

9 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Physicians' Offices

9.2.1 Early Results of Point-Of-Care Molecular Assays to Drive Growth in this Market

9.3 Hospitals & Icus

9.3.1 Sepsis

9.3.1.1 Growing Need for Quick Diagnosis and Treatment Will Drive Growth in this Market

9.3.2 Gastroenteritis

9.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Gastroenteritis Cases in Hospital Emergency Departments to Propel Growth in this Market

9.3.3 Meningoencephalitis

9.3.3.1 Severity of the Disease and the Need for Early Disease Diagnosis to Drive Market Growth

9.3.4 Other Diseases

9.4 Research Institutes

9.4.1 Increasing Use of Poc Molecular Diagnostics Tests in Genomics Research Will Drive this Market Segment

9.5 Other End-users

10 Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups/Smes (2020)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals

11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.1.3 Biomerieux Sa

12.1.4 Danaher Corporation

12.1.5 Quidel Corporation

12.1.6 Qiagen N.V.

12.1.7 Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

12.1.8 Biocartis Nv

12.1.9 Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

12.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Lucira Health, Inc.

12.2.2 Cue Health

12.2.3 Opgen, Inc.

12.2.4 Binx Health, Inc.

12.2.5 Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.6 Genomadix

12.2.7 Visby Medical, Inc.

12.2.8 Quikpath Pte. Ltd.

12.2.9 Md-Bio

12.2.10 Quantumdx Group Ltd.

12.2.11 Aidian Oy

12.2.12 Genestat Molecular Diagnostics, LLC

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi9rk

