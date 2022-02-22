New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438202/?utm_source=GNW

Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to Reach US$110.6 Billion by the Year 2026



Lighting fixtures are designed and constructed to collect, distribute, reflect, direct, or diffuse light from any electric light source for general or localized illumination. Growth in the market is dependent on the dynamics of the construction industry, particularly in the developing countries, automotive production trends, and increased acceptance of LEDs as more efficient light sources. Real estate segment and rising popularity of sustainable technologies is propelling demand for lighting fixtures. Rising adoption of LED lighting is expected to create demand for fixtures that are designed specifically for LEDs. Increasing urbanization, changing demographics and innovations in fixtures targeted mainly at improving functionality represent other key market growth drivers. Other factors promoting market expansion in the short-term include robust demand for outdoor lighting fixtures supported by strong non-building construction such as bridges, highways, and public works.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires estimated at US$78.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Non-Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$89.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.7% share of the global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market. Non-portable lighting fixtures are more frequently used as surface mounted lighting, in which the fixtures are affixed to a surface. The automotive industry is a key application market for non-portable lighting fixtures. Demand for portable fixtures is influenced largely by home decor trends.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2026



The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.34% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is the largest market. Rapid urbanization and increasing construction activity are the two main reasons driving growth for the fixtures market in Asia-Pacific. In European countries, rise in the number of governmental policies and regulations for the purpose of discouraging inefficient lighting usage and encouraging efficient lighting technology implementation is expected to fuel growth especially for LED & OLED lamps integrated fixtures.



Parts & Accessories Segment to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2026



Parts and Accessories include ballasts, control devices such as sensors, timers, dimmers and switches and sockets, attachments, fittings, and other accessories. Ballast on a fixture is primarily responsible for regulating voltage and current to the lamp. Ballasts play a major role in the efficient functioning of a fluorescent lamp and electronic ballasts at present have become a preferred option for most of the applications. Lighting controls are devices that allow lighting sources to be used efficiently by manipulating the power inputs to the lighting fixture. Different types of controls include wall-plate switches, timers, motion sensors and photocells, which are used to automate the switching process and regulate fixture usage. In the global Parts & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to Reach US$110.6 Billion by the Year 2026



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market

Smart Lighting Solutions to be part of Recovery Plans of

European Countries

Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting with Smart Features

IoT- and LED-Powered Platforms to Allow Safe Return of People

to Workplaces

COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Touch Free LED Lighting Devices

An Introduction to Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires

Types of Lighting Fixtures

End-Use Sectors

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: Shaping the Future of Energy

Efficient Lighting Technologies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions Poised to Record Healthy Gains

Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $

Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

LED Luminaires Market Share Breakdown by Leading Competitors:

(in %): 2020

Leading Players in the Global General Lighting Market (In %)

for 2020

M&A Emerges as Viable Approach Amid Growing Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prominent Technologies and Trends with Potential to Transform

Lighting Industry

IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting

Applications

Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental

Growth Driver for the Market

Typical LED Downlight Luminaire Cost (In %) by Component

Global LED Lighting Market by Segment (in %) for 2020

LED Lamps and Luminaires? Penetration Varies Across General

Lighting Segments

LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase

Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive

Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires

Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand

LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future

Global LED Lighting Market by Application (in %): 2020

LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs

High Power Costs Supports Adoption of LED Lighting Systems:

Household Electricity Prices (in US$ per kWh) by Country:

(December 2020)

OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category

Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge

Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and

Luminaires

LED Lighting for Hazardous Environments

Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to

become Smarter

Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting

Speed

Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and

Connectivity

Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting

Markets Favor Market Expansion

Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and

Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Smart Lighting Market by Application (in %) for 2020

Global Smart LED Lighting Market by Distribution Channel

(in %): 2020

Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting

to Boost Market Prospects

Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects

Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges

As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs

Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings

An Insight into Top Trends in Commercial Lighting

Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in

the Long Run

Smart Lighting for Homes Surges amidst the Pandemic

Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in

Industrial Applications

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous

Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality

Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends

Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy

Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market

Expansion

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for

the Years 2019 and 2025

Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting

Networks

Connected Street Lighting to Surge Post Pandemic

New Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street

Lighting Systems

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam,

Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for

2018 and 2022

Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in

Industrial Applications

Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated

Hours and Applications

Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires

Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry

Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government

Buildings and Public Lighting

Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities

Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in

Healthcare Facilities

Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems

Global Automotive Lighting Market by Technology (in %) for 2020

Global Automotive Lighting Market Breakdown (in %) by Segment:

2020

Pandemic?s Impact on Automobile Production Affects Vehicular

Lighting Products Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:

2020 Vs 2019

Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting

Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive

Headlight

Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for

Architectural Fixtures

Global Architectural LED Market by Application (in %) for 2020

Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains

Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations

Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market

Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart

Lighting Systems

UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19

Pandemic

Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of

Lighting Fixtures Market

Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs

Lighting Design Considerations for a Post-COVID World

Emerging Lighting Trends: An Overview

Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends

Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment

Key Design Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market

A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures

Lighting Décor Trends

Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living



