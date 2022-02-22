Yooma Wellness Announces Vitality CBD, Blossom and MYO Plant Nutrition Available on eBay

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM, AQSE: YOOM), a global vertically integrated wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD and wellness brands, is pleased to announce eBay has added Vitality CBD, Blossom Skincare ("Blossom") and MYO Plant Nutrition ("MYO") to its CBD pilot programme, marking a significant step forward for the global wellness market.



Fifty-one Vitality CBD SKUs, five CBD oils from Blossom and four MYO CBD SKUs will be available for purchase. eBay will now host the widest distribution of Vitality CBD products.

Phillip Glyn, Commercial Director of Vitality CBD, commented: “eBay has 159 million active buyers across the globe and therefore one of the largest B2C platforms. We are delighted that Vitality CBD, Blossom and MYO have been invited to join its CBD pilot programme. We believe this speaks volumes about our products’ quality.”

Jordan Greenberg, CEO of Yooma, said: “We are delighted to add Vitality CBD, Blossom and MYO products to eBay, one of the world’s most trusted and prestigious e-commerce sites. The fact that eBay is undertaking a CBD pilot shows that demand for CBD wellness products continues to increase, and we are delighted to be partnering with them. Joining eBay’s platform further increases Vitality, Blossom and MYO’s products significant e-commerce presence.”

Yooma acquired Blossom and MYO in March 2021 and Vitality CBD in August 2021. The global market size for plant-based protein supplements was estimated at US$4.3 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 7.2% during a forecast period 2021-2026.1 The global CBD market size was valued at US$2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028.2

About Vitality CBD Limited

Vitality CBD is the most widely stocked brand of CBD in the UK with products distributed in national retailers such as Boots, Tesco, ASDA and Lloyds Pharmacy. Vitality CBD is also prominent on E-commerce retailers such as Amazon, Very, Ocado and now eBay. The Vitality CBD product portfolio has over 60 SKUs including oils and sprays in a wide range of flavours and strengths, edibles, and a specially developed and formulated range of CBD skin care cosmetic products.

About Blossom Skincare

Blossom Skincare is a skincare brand that focuses on inside-out solutions for optimal skin health. Building out their product categories based on holistic skincare and psychodermatology practises, Blossom is poised to change the conversation around how consumers look at skincare. Owned by Yooma Wellness Inc, and stocked in large UK high street retailers including Selfridges and John Bell of Croydon & most recently eBay’s CBD pilot scheme, they sit at the cross roads of key wellness trends like mental health, microbiome support and integrative skincare practises. Their portfolio currently features 15 different SKUs across 3 main categories, topical skincare products, CBD oils and nutritional supplements.

About MYO Plant Nutrition

MYO Plant Nutrition is a UK-based plant nutrition business with a mission to help people improve their full-body wellness. With a comprehensive product portfolio, MYO helps address the key areas of wellness including nutrition, performance, immunity, cognitive health and gut health. MYO is one of the few brands whose CBD products have passed the UK Food Standard Agency’s ("FSA") rigorous validation assessment and a number of products are included on the FSA’s public list. The brand is stocked in Boots, Holland & Barrett and Lloyds Pharmacy amongst others as well as now online on eBay. For further information visit www.myoplantnutrition.com.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a vertically-integrated global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The Company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through operating subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

Media Contact:

Jordan Greenberg

Email: jgreenberg@yooma.ca

Phone: 1-512-823-1678

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

All information included in this press release, including any information as to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “continues to”, “expected”, “forecast”, “projected” or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding the rollout of Vitality CBD, Blossom and MYO products on eBay, and the anticipated growth in the size of the global plant-based protein supplements market and the global CBD market.

There are many risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements including, among others, regulatory risk in each jurisdiction in which Yooma and its subsidiaries do or intend to operate; the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on licenses; competition; dependence on senior management and key personnel; general business risk and liability; regulation of the CBD industry; changes in laws, regulations and guidelines; compliance with laws; limited operating history; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; product liability, risks related to intellectual property; product recalls; difficulties with forecasts; management of growth; litigation; changes in demand for plant-based protein supplements, CBD and wellness products; competition; changes in Yooma and its subsidiaries’ relationships with their commercial partners; and other risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, Yooma cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Yooma cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Yooma disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of Yooma.

1 https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plant-Based-Protein-Supplements-Market-Research-508437?utm_source=ABnewswire&utm_medium=Pressrelease&utm_campaign=Paidpressrelease

2 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-cbd-market