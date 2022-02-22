CTG Increased Revenue 11% and Expanded Margins in Fourth Quarter 2021 Driven by Accelerated Transformation to Digital Solutions and Services

  • Delivered 7.2% annual revenue growth to $392.3 million in 2021, despite a reduction of $21.9 million of less profitable Non-Strategic Technology Services revenue
  • Efficient execution of large training, implementation, and support engagement for a health system in North America drove better than expected fourth quarter results for North America IT Solutions and Services segment with $45.1 million in revenue - more than double prior-year period
  • Gross margin expanded 100 basis points in the fourth quarter to 22.3% from increased contributions of IT solutions and services and continued disengagement from lower margin non-strategic technology services
    • GAAP operating income for the quarter increased 54.6% with a margin of 4.6%, up 130 basis points
  • Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.58, which included a reversal of a tax valuation allowance
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.25 significantly exceeded guidance on margin improvement
  • Transformation strategy delivered annual GAAP operating income increase of 39.6%; Achieved annual GAAP diluted EPS of $0.92 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64
  • Revised reporting structure to new segments: North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services and Non-Strategic Technology Services

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. For reporting purposes, the Company is now disclosing three segments, IT Solutions and Services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America.

Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO commented, “Our team finished the year strong, delivering better than expected results in the fourth quarter and doubled revenue year-over-year in our North America IT Solutions and Services segment. Our financial and operational improvements in the fourth quarter were driven by the successful completion of a large training, implementation, and support engagement for a health system in North America. As a result of the increased mix of higher-margin solutions and services revenue in the quarter, we achieved significant improvement in our consolidated operating performance which drove bottom line results that exceeded our guidance for the quarter.”

“While our results will continue to reflect the timing associated with major engagements as we expand our digital solutions and services capabilities, we expect to build a larger foundation of recurring revenue at value-add margins and to disengage from less profitable business.”

Commenting on CTG’s strategy for growth and new reporting structure, Mr. Gydé added, “As part of our strategy to transform CTG into a digital solutions and services company, we are now reporting our results in three segments, which will provide greater visibility into performance across the Company. This new financial reporting structure better reflects the results of our operations, accounting for our increased strategic focus on the higher growth, higher margin solutions and services in North America and Europe. The CTG Board and management team are confident that by executing our transformation strategy, centered on building and delivering digital IT solutions and services, reducing our non-strategic technology services exposure and augmenting our organic efforts with prudent acquisitions, we will be able to deliver long-term value for CTG shareholders.”

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2021 Review (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

($ in thousands)For the Quarter Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020
 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ %
Revenue$112,389  $101,348  $99,320  $11,041  10.9% $2,028  2.0%
              
GAAP Operating Income$5,141  $3,325  $2,408  $1,816  54.6% $917  38.1%
GAAP Operating Margin 4.6%  3.3%  2.4%        
              
Non-GAAP Operating Income*$5,352  $3,581  $2,975  $1,771  49.5% $606  20.4%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 4.8%  3.5%  3.0%        
              
GAAP Net Income$8,717  $1,905  $1,671  $6,812  357.6% $234  14.0%
GAAP Net Margin 7.8%  1.9%  1.7%        
              
Non-GAAP Net Income*$3,774  $2,044  $2,045  $1,730  84.6% $(1) -0.0%
Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 3.4%  2.0%  2.1%        
              
Adjusted EBITDA*$6,513  $4,935  $4,209  $1,578  32.0% $726  17.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 5.8%  4.9%  4.2%        
              

*A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below.

  • Fourth quarter revenue reflected increased IT Solutions and Services business in North America, partially offset by the continued disengagement from lower-margin non-strategic business.  
  • Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 40 basis points to 17.7%, despite the Company’s continued investment in solutions and business development resources in support of its digital solutions and services strategy.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income of $8.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, included a $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, reversal of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in the United States.   Excluding the tax valuation allowance reversal and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.25, up $0.11 or nearly 80%.

Fourth Quarter Segment Performance (unaudited)

North America IT Solutions and Services

($ in thousands)For the Quarter Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020
 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ %
Revenue$45,075  $22,440  $18,987  $22,635  100.9% $3,453  18.2%
              
Gross profit$13,262  $8,058  $6,943  $5,204  64.6% $1,115  16.1%
Gross margin 29.4%  35.9%  36.6%        
              
Contribution profit$9,166  $5,160  $4,831  $4,006  77.6% $329  6.8%
Contribution margin 20.3%  23.0%  25.4%        
              

Europe IT Solutions and Services

($ in thousands)For the Quarter Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020
 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ %
Revenue$40,081  $43,857  $40,214  $(3,776) -8.6% $3,643  9.1%
              
Gross profit$8,805  $9,699  $9,119  $(894) -9.2% $580  6.4%
Gross margin 22.0%  22.1%  22.7%        
              
Contribution profit$3,262  $4,470  $3,740  $(1,208) -27.0% $730  19.5%
Contribution margin 8.1%  10.2%  9.3%        
              
  • North America IT Solutions and Services revenue more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2021 and largely reflected a large training, implementation, and support engagement for a health system in North America completed in the fourth quarter. The change in the Europe IT Solutions and Services segment reflects $1.6 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate (FX) fluctuations. Excluding the unfavorable FX, that segment declined 5.0% primarily due to lower utilization resulting from higher levels of time taken off related to illness from COVID-19.

Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands)For the Quarter Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020
 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ %
Revenue$27,233  $35,051  $40,119  $(7,818) -22.3% $(5,068) -12.6%
              
Gross profit$2,947  $3,870  $4,179  $(923) -23.9% $(309) -7.4%
Gross margin 10.8%  11.0%  10.4%        
              
Contribution profit$1,845  $2,276  $1,781  $(431) -18.9% $495  27.8%
Contribution margin 6.8%  6.5%  4.4%        
              

Consolidated Full Year 2021 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

($ in thousands)For the Year Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020
 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ %
Revenue$392,285  $366,091  $394,170  $26,194  7.2% $(28,079) -7.1%
              
GAAP Operating Income$12,742  $9,130  $6,912  $3,612  39.6% $2,218  32.1%
GAAP Operating Margin 3.2%  2.5%  1.8%        
              
Non-GAAP Operating Income*$14,042  $11,329  $9,180  $2,713  23.9% $2,149  23.4%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 3.6%  3.1%  2.3%        
              
GAAP Net Income$13,730  $7,639  $4,125  $6,091  79.7% $3,514  85.2%
GAAP Net Margin 3.5%  2.1%  1.0%        
              
Non-GAAP Net Income*$9,620  $6,317  $5,614  $3,303  52.3% $703  12.5%
Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.5%  1.7%  1.4%        
              
Adjusted EBITDA*$18,081  $15,692  $12,515  $2,389  15.2% $3,177  25.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 4.6%  4.3%  3.2%        
              
* A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below
      
  • The full year results reflect similar impacts as the fourth quarter as the Company continued to shift its revenue mix to more solutions and services-based business. The impact of FX fluctuations in 2021 was favorable $6.8 million compared with $3.0 million in 2020.
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 18.8% compared with 18.5% in 2020. Included was $1.1 million of acquisition-related expenses and $0.2 million of rebranding expenses in 2021 compared with $1.6 million of acquisition-related expenses and $0.6 million in severance in 2020.

Full Year Segment Performance (unaudited)

North America IT Solutions and Services          
              
($ in thousands)For the Year Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020
 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ %
Revenue$101,506  $67,948  $74,123  $33,558  49.4% $(6,175) -8.3%
              
Gross profit$32,621  $23,995  $23,666  $8,626  35.9% $329  1.4%
Gross margin 32.1%  35.3%  31.9%        
              
Contribution profit$18,738  $14,627  $14,668  $4,111  28.1% $(41) -0.3%
Contribution margin 18.5%  21.5%  19.8%        
              
Europe IT Solutions and Services          
              
($ in thousands)For the Year Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020
 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ %
Revenue$169,341  $154,847  $148,108  $14,494  9.4% $6,739  4.6%
              
Gross profit$40,311  $37,818  $33,269  $2,493  6.6% $4,549  13.7%
Gross margin 23.8%  24.4%  22.5%        
              
Contribution profit$18,966  $17,452  $13,444  $1,514  8.7% $4,008  29.8%
Contribution margin 11.2%  11.3%  9.1%        
              
Non-Strategic Technology Services          
              
($ in thousands)For the Year Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020
 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ %
Revenue$121,438  $143,296  $171,939  $(21,858) -15.3% $(28,643) -16.7%
              
Gross profit$13,518  $15,145  $18,100  $(1,627) -10.7% $(2,955) -16.3%
Gross margin 11.1%  10.6%  10.5%        
              
Contribution profit$8,614  $8,153  $7,581  $461  5.7% $572  7.5%
Contribution margin 7.1%  5.7%  4.4%        
              

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $35.6 million, up $2.7 million, or 8.3%, since year-end 2020. Full year net cash provided by operations was $7.4 million and was used in part to fund capital expenditures of $1.9 million.

At the end of 2021, the Company had no outstanding balance on its revolving line of credit facility or any other long-term debt. Days sales outstanding were 67 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 74 in the prior-year period.

2022 Outlook

Mr. Gydé concluded, “As we execute our transformation strategy to build a leading digital solutions and services enterprise for North America and Europe, we are committed to reducing our low margin non-strategic business while building our global solutions and services business. We expect headwinds on revenue in 2022 of approximately $25 to $35 million from the disengagement from non-strategic services and the fourth quarter completion of the large engagement. However, we expect 2022 revenue in the range of $375 million to $395 million. Given our shift to higher margins, we expect earnings to continue to expand, with 2022 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Our goal over the next two years is to grow adjusted EBITDA margins to 7% to 8% of revenue, representing an increase of approximately 50% to 75% from 2021.”

The Company expects its quarterly performance throughout 2022 to be uneven due to engagement timing, and after a slower start to the year, expects results to improve throughout the year.

Conference Call and Webcast

CTG will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To access the live call, dial +1 844 291 6362 and enter the access code 1361242. The conference call will also be available via webcast in the Investors section of CTG’s website at www.ctg.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time today through February 25, 2022 by dialing +1 866 207 1041 and entering the access code 2423685. The webcast will also be archived on CTG’s website in the Events & Presentations section for at least 90 days following completion of the live conference call.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

The Company has referenced non-GAAP information in this news release. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors and management to gain an overall understanding of its current financial performance and prospects. In addition, management uses non-GAAP financial measures for forecasting, facilitating ongoing operating decisions, and measuring the Company’s overall performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures align closely with its internal measurement processes and are reflective of the Company’s core operating results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below. The non-GAAP financial information is presented using a consistent methodology from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's current expectations as to future growth, financial outlook, business strategy and performance expectations for 2022 and beyond and statements related to cost control, new business opportunities, financial performance, market demand, and other attributes of the Company, which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “might,” “would”, “should”, “could,” “seeks”, “estimates”, “anticipates,” “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “currently”, “continue”, “intends”, “outlook”, and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions, a review of industry reports, current business conditions in the areas where the Company does business, feedback from existing and potential new clients, a review of current and proposed legislation and governmental regulations that may affect the Company and/or its clients, and other future events or circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from the outlook guidance, expectations, and other forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks, including among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory, social and business responses thereto on the Company’s business, operations, employees, contractors and clients, the availability to the Company of qualified professional staff, domestic and foreign industry competition for clients and talent, increased bargaining power of large clients, the Company's ability to protect confidential client data, the partial or complete loss of the revenue the Company generates from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the ability to integrate businesses when acquired and retain their clients while achieving cost reduction targets, the uncertainty of clients' implementations of cost reduction projects, the effect of healthcare reform and initiatives, the mix of work between solutions and services and non-strategic technology services, currency exchange risks, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties, the change in valuation of capitalized software balances, the impact of current and future laws and government regulation, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the information technology (IT) solutions and services and staffing industry, taxes and the Company's operations in particular, industry, economic and political conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services, consolidation among the Company's competitors or clients, the need to supplement or change our IT services in response to new offerings in the industry or changes in client requirements for IT products and solutions, actions of activist shareholders, and other factors that involve risk and uncertainty including those listed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's disclosures set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other reports, including but not limited to subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands except per share data)

 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2021 2020
 2019
      
Revenue$112,389  $101,348  $99,320 
Cost of services 87,375   79,721   79,079 
Gross profit 25,014   21,627   20,241 
Selling, general and admin. expenses 19,873   18,302   17,833 
Operating income 5,141   3,325   2,408 
Non-taxable life insurance gain -   24   - 
Gain on sale of building -   -   - 
Other income (expense), net (57)  156   125 
Income before income taxes 5,084   3,505   2,533 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,633)  1,600   862 
Net income$8,717  $1,905  $1,671 
      
Net income per share:     
Basic$0.62  $0.14  $0.12 
Diluted$0.58  $0.13  $0.12 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic 14,153   13,670   13,509 
Diluted 15,101   14,702   14,238 
      


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands except per share data)

 For the Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2021 2020 2019
      
Revenue$392,285  $366,091  $394,170 
Cost of services 305,835   289,133   319,135 
Gross profit 86,450   76,958   75,035 
Selling, general and admin. expenses 73,708   67,828   68,123 
Operating income 12,742   9,130   6,912 
Non-taxable life insurance gain -   987   - 
Gain on sale of building -   824   - 
Other expense, net (1,005)  (280)  (623)
Income before income taxes 11,737   10,661   6,289 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,993)  3,022   2,164 
Net income$13,730  $7,639  $4,125 
      
Net income per share:     
Basic$0.99  $0.56  $0.31 
Diluted$0.92  $0.53  $0.29 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding:     
Basic 13,926   13,621   13,450 
Diluted 14,971   14,427   13,997 
      

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

 December 31,
 December 31,
 2021
 2020
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$35,584  $32,865 
Accounts receivable, net 84,252   76,892 
Other current assets 2,929   3,381 
Total current assets 122,765   113,138 
    
Property and equipment, net 5,242   5,515 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,132   22,116 
Cash surrender value 4,018   3,587 
Acquired intangibles, net 7,280   9,097 
Goodwill 19,676   21,275 
Other assets 7,221   1,525 
    
Total Assets$188,334  $176,253 
    
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable$21,150  $18,784 
Accrued compensation 22,534   21,968 
Operating lease liabilities 6,444   6,427 
Other current liabilities 14,855   13,966 
Total current liabilities 64,983   61,145 
    
Operating lease liabilities 15,612   15,564 
Other liabilities 13,302   20,036 
Shareholders' equity 94,437   79,508 
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$188,334  $176,253 
    


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

 For the Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2021 2020 2019
      
Net income$13,730  $7,639  $4,125 
Depreciation and amortization expense 3,172   3,309   3,268 
Equity-based compensation expense 2,640   2,483   1,748 
Other operating items (12,131)  17,307   (611)
Net cash provided by operating activities 7,411   30,738   8,530 
Net cash used in investing activities (2,471)  (4,983)  (11,521)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,074)  (5,685)  1,794 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,147)  2,014   (453)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,719   22,084   (1,650)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,865   10,781   12,431 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$35,584  $32,865  $10,781 
      


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

For reporting purposes, the Company discloses three segments, including IT solutions and services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America. The Company continues to make investments in business development, including solutions, sales, delivery, and recruiting to drive its digital transformation strategy in both the North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments. The Company is not making investments in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment that includes lower margin staffing services. Contribution profit represents operational profit after consideration of expenses such as sales, solutions, delivery, recruiting and administrative expenses.

 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
 North          
 America Europe Non-Strategic    
 IT Solutions
 IT Solutions
 Technology GAAP   Non-GAAP
 and Services
 and Services
 Services Totals Non-GAAP*
 Totals
            
Revenue$45,075  $40,081  $27,233  $112,389    $112,389 
Cost of services 31,813   31,276   24,286   87,375     87,375 
Gross profit 13,262   8,805   2,947   25,014     25,014 
Gross margin 29.4%  22.0%  10.8%  22.3%    22.3%
Operating expenses 4,096   5,543   1,102   10,741     10,741 
Contribution profit$9,166  $3,262  $1,845   14,273     14,273 
Contribution margin 20.3%  8.1%  6.8%  12.7%    12.7%
General and admin. expense      9,132   (211)  8,921 
Operating income      $5,141  $211  $5,352 
Operating margin       4.6%    4.8%

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
 North          
 America Europe Non-Strategic      
 IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP   Non-GAAP
 and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP*
 Totals
            
Revenue$22,440  $43,857  $35,051  $101,348    $101,348 
Cost of services 14,382   34,158   31,181   79,721     79,721 
Gross profit 8,058   9,699   3,870   21,627     21,627 
Gross margin 35.9%  22.1%  11.0%  21.3%    21.3%
Operating expenses 2,898   5,229   1,594   9,721     9,721 
Contribution profit$5,160  $4,470  $2,276   11,906     11,906 
Contribution margin 23.0%  10.2%  6.5%  11.7%    11.7%
General and admin. expense      8,581   (256)  8,325 
Operating income      $3,325  $256  $3,581 
Operating margin       3.3%    3.5%
            
            
 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
 North          
 America Europe Non-Strategic      
 IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP   Non-GAAP
 and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP*
 Totals
            
Revenue$18,987  $40,214  $40,119  $99,320    $99,320 
Cost of services 12,044   31,095   35,940   79,079     79,079 
Gross profit 6,943   9,119   4,179   20,241     20,241 
Gross margin 36.6%  22.7%  10.4%  20.4%    20.4%
Operating expenses 2,112   5,379   2,398   9,889     9,889 
Contribution profit$4,831  $3,740  $1,781   10,352     10,352 
Contribution margin 25.4%  9.3%  4.4%  10.4%    10.4%
General and admin. expense      7,944   (567)  7,377 
Operating income      $2,408  $567  $2,975 
Operating margin       2.4%    3.0%

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

 For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
 North          
 America Europe Non-Strategic    
 IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology
 GAAP   Non-GAAP
 and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP** Totals
            
Revenue$101,506  $169,341  $121,438  $392,285    $392,285 
Cost of services 68,885   129,030   107,920   305,835     305,835 
Gross profit 32,621   40,311   13,518   86,450     86,450 
Gross margin 32.1%  23.8%  11.1%  22.0%    22.0%
Operating expenses 13,883   21,345   4,904   40,132     40,132 
Contribution profit$18,738  $18,966  $8,614  $46,318     46,318 
Contribution margin 18.5%  11.2%  7.1%  11.8%    11.8%
General and admin. expense      33,576   (1,300)  32,276 
Operating income      $12,742  $1,300  $14,042 
Operating margin       3.2%    3.6%

** Non-GAAP costs include expenses associated with rebranding and certain acquisition-related expenses

 For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
 North          
 America Europe Non-Strategic      
 IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP   Non-GAAP
 and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP*** Totals
            
Revenue$67,948  $154,847  $143,296  $366,091    $366,091 
Cost of services 43,953   117,029   128,151   289,133     289,133 
Gross profit 23,995   37,818   15,145   76,958     76,958 
Gross margin 35.3%  24.4%  10.6%  21.0%    21.0%
Operating expenses 9,368   20,366   6,992   36,726     36,726 
Contribution profit$14,627  $17,452  $8,153   40,232     40,232 
Contribution margin 21.5%  11.3%  5.7%  11.0%    11.0%
General and admin. expense      31,102   (2,199)  28,903 
Operating income      $9,130  $2,199  $11,329 
Operating margin       2.5%    3.1%

*** Non-GAAP costs include severance and certain acquisition-related expenses


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
 North          
 America Europe Non-Strategic      
 IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP   Non-GAAP
 and Services and Services  Services Totals Non-GAAP*
 Totals
            
Revenue$74,123  $148,108  $171,939  $394,170    $394,170 
Cost of services 50,457   114,839   153,839   319,135     319,135 
Gross profit 23,666   33,269   18,100   75,035     75,035 
Gross margin 31.9%  22.5%  10.5%  19.0%    19.0%
Operating expenses 8,998   19,825   10,519   39,342     39,342 
Contribution profit$14,668  $13,444  $7,581  $35,693     35,693 
Contribution margin 19.8%  9.1%  4.4%  9.1%    9.1%
General and admin. expense      28,781   (2,269)  26,512 
Operating income      $6,912  $2,269  $9,181 
Operating margin       1.8%    2.3%
            
* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

            Year Year
  For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended
  Dec.  Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec.
  2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Revenue (in millions)             
Revenue $101.348  $97.129  $92.164  $90.603  $112.389  $392.285  $366.091 
Foreign Currency Impact$3.088  $3.981  $3.921  $0.453  $(1.571) $6.784  $3.027 
               
Revenue By Geography             
North America 55.2%  51.0%  51.0%  55.5%  63.4%  55.7%  55.8%
Europe  44.8%  49.0%  49.0%  44.5%  36.6%  44.3%  44.2%
Total  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
               
Revenue by Vertical Market             
Technology Service Providers 30%  31%  29%  28%  20%  27%  31%
Healthcare  17%  15%  15%  18%  36%  21%  15%
Financial Services 16%  17%  17%  18%  13%  16%  16%
Manufacturing 12%  12%  13%  12%  10%  12%  14%
Energy  5%  6%  6%  5%  4%  5%  6%
General Markets 20%  19%  20%  19%  17%  19%  18%
Total  100%  100%  100%  100%  100%  100%  100%
               
Operating Margins             
GAAP Operating Margin 3.3%  2.2%  3.0%  3.0%  4.6%  3.2%  2.5%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 3.5%  2.8%  3.2%  3.3%  4.8%  3.6%  3.1%
               
Other Information (in millions except Billable Days and EPS)        
Billable Days 67   65   64   63   63   255   256 
Net Income $1.905  $1.508  $1.833  $1.672  $8.717  $13.730  $7.639 
GAAP Diluted EPS*$0.13  $0.10  $0.12  $0.11  $0.58  $0.92  $0.53 
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS*$0.14  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.25  $0.64  $0.44 
Adjusted EBITDA$4.9  $3.7  $4.1  $3.8  $6.5  $18.1  $15.7 
               
* 2020 GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.08 tax benefit from a change in legislation, and 2021 fourth quarter and full year GAAP 
Diluted EPS includes a $0.34 benefit from a reversal of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in the United States 
               
Balance Sheet Information (in millions except DSO)          
Cash less Debt, Net$32.9  $33.5  $29.2  $31.0  $35.6     
Working Capital$52.0  $53.3  $54.5  $56.6  $57.8     
DSO  74   71   81   82   67     
                         


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP information below excludes gains from non-taxable life insurance and from the sale of a building, and expenses associated with rebranding, severance, certain acquisition-related expenses, and the reversal of a tax valuation allowance. The acquisition-related expenses consist of amortization of intangible assets and changes in the value of earn-out payments upon the achievement of certain financial targets from the Company’s recent acquisitions.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Income

            Year Year
  For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended
  Dec.  Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec.
(in millions) 2020
 2021
 2021
 2021
 2021
 2021
 2020
GAAP Operating Income $ 3.325  $ 2.098  $ 2.801  $ 2.702  $ 5.141  $ 12.742  $ 9.130 
Acquisition-related expenses  0.256   0.395   0.165   0.280   0.211   1.051   1.622 
Rebranding expenses  -   0.249   -   -   -   0.249   - 
Severance  -   -   -   -   -   -   0.577 
Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 3.581  $ 2.742  $ 2.966  $ 2.982  $ 5.352  $ 14.042  $ 11.329 
               

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin

            Year Year
  For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended
  Dec.  Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec.
  2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
GAAP Operating Margin 3.3% 2.2% 3.0% 3.0% 4.6% 3.2% 2.5%
Acquisition-related expenses 0.2% 0.4% 0.2% 0.3% 0.2% 0.3% 0.4%
Rebranding expenses -  0.2% -  -  -  0.1% - 
Severance -  -  -  -  -  -  0.2%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin3.5% 2.8% 3.2% 3.3% 4.8% 3.6% 3.1%
               

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income

                   
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  Dec.  Dec.  Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec.
(in millions) 2019
 2020
 2021
 2021
 2021
 2021 2021 2020 2019
GAAP Net Income $ 1.671  $ 1.905  $ 1.508  $ 1.833  $ 1.672  $ 8.717  $ 13.730  $ 7.639  $ 4.125 
Acquisition-related expenses  0.374   0.139   0.306   0.119   0.216   0.151   0.792   0.945   1.490 
Rebranding expenses  -   -   0.192   -   -   -   0.192   -   - 
Reversal of tax valuation allowance -   -   -   -   -   (5.094)  (5.094)  -   - 
Non-taxable life insurance gain  -   -   -   -   -   -   -   (0.987)  - 
Gain on sale of building  -   -   -   -   -   -   -   (0.464)  - 
Change in tax legislation  -   -   -   -   -   -   -   (1.141)  - 
Severance  -   -   -   -   -   -   -   0.325   - 
Non-GAAP Net Income $ 2.045  $ 2.044  $ 2.006  $ 1.952  $ 1.888  $ 3.774  $ 9.620  $ 6.317  $ 5.615 
                   


COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

            Year Year
  For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended
  Dec.  Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec.
  2020
 2021
 2021
 2021
 2021 2021 2020
GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.13  $ 0.10  $ 0.12  $ 0.11  $ 0.58  $ 0.92  $ 0.53 
Acquisition-related expenses  0.01   0.02   0.01   0.02   0.01   0.05   0.07 
Rebranding expenses  -   0.01   -   -   -   0.01   - 
Reversal of tax valuation allowance  -   -   -   -   (0.34)  (0.34)  - 
Non-taxable life insurance gain  -   -   -   -   -   -   (0.07)
Gain on sale of building  -   -   -   -   -   -   (0.03)
Change in tax legislation  -   -   -   -   -   -   (0.08)
Severance  -   -   -   -   -   -   0.02 
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.14  $ 0.13  $ 0.13  $ 0.13  $ 0.25  $ 0.64  $ 0.44 
               

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, which includes earnings before interest (including amortization of deferred debt financing costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, rebranding expenses, non-taxable life insurance gain, and acquisition-related expenses.

                   
  For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
  Dec.  Dec.  Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec.
(in millions) 2019 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2019
Net Income $ 1.671  $ 1.905  $ 1.508  $ 1.833  $ 1.672  $ 8.717  $ 13.730  $ 7.639  $ 4.125 
Taxes  0.862   1.600   0.440   0.712   0.488   (3.633)  (1.993)  3.022   2.164 
Interest  0.056   0.065   0.036   0.161   0.112   0.100   0.409   0.274   0.346 
Depreciation and amortization  0.846   0.733   0.854   0.831   0.766   0.721   3.172   3.309   3.268 
Equity-based compensation expense  0.587   0.678   0.590   0.682   0.702   0.666   2.640   2.483   1.748 
Non-taxable life insurance gain  -   (0.024)  -   -   -   -   -   (0.987)  - 
Other  0.187   (0.022)  0.297   (0.123)  0.007   (0.058)  0.123   (0.048)  0.864 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.209  $ 4.935  $ 3.725  $ 4.096  $ 3.747  $ 6.513  $ 18.081  $ 15.692  $ 12.515 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  4.2%  4.9%  3.8%  4.4%  4.1%  5.8%  4.6%  4.3%  3.2%
                   


CTG news releases are available at www.ctg.com.

 

        











    

        

        
