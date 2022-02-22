CTG Increased Revenue 11% and Expanded Margins in Fourth Quarter 2021 Driven by Accelerated Transformation to Digital Solutions and Services

Delivered 7.2% annual revenue growth to $392.3 million in 2021, despite a reduction of $21.9 million of less profitable Non-Strategic Technology Services revenue

Efficient execution of large training, implementation, and support engagement for a health system in North America drove better than expected fourth quarter results for North America IT Solutions and Services segment with $45.1 million in revenue - more than double prior-year period

Gross margin expanded 100 basis points in the fourth quarter to 22.3% from increased contributions of IT solutions and services and continued disengagement from lower margin non-strategic technology services GAAP operating income for the quarter increased 54.6% with a margin of 4.6%, up 130 basis points

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.58, which included a reversal of a tax valuation allowance

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.25 significantly exceeded guidance on margin improvement

Transformation strategy delivered annual GAAP operating income increase of 39.6%; Achieved annual GAAP diluted EPS of $0.92 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64

Revised reporting structure to new segments: North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services and Non-Strategic Technology Services

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. For reporting purposes, the Company is now disclosing three segments, IT Solutions and Services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America.

Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO commented, “Our team finished the year strong, delivering better than expected results in the fourth quarter and doubled revenue year-over-year in our North America IT Solutions and Services segment. Our financial and operational improvements in the fourth quarter were driven by the successful completion of a large training, implementation, and support engagement for a health system in North America. As a result of the increased mix of higher-margin solutions and services revenue in the quarter, we achieved significant improvement in our consolidated operating performance which drove bottom line results that exceeded our guidance for the quarter.”

“While our results will continue to reflect the timing associated with major engagements as we expand our digital solutions and services capabilities, we expect to build a larger foundation of recurring revenue at value-add margins and to disengage from less profitable business.”

Commenting on CTG’s strategy for growth and new reporting structure, Mr. Gydé added, “As part of our strategy to transform CTG into a digital solutions and services company, we are now reporting our results in three segments, which will provide greater visibility into performance across the Company. This new financial reporting structure better reflects the results of our operations, accounting for our increased strategic focus on the higher growth, higher margin solutions and services in North America and Europe. The CTG Board and management team are confident that by executing our transformation strategy, centered on building and delivering digital IT solutions and services, reducing our non-strategic technology services exposure and augmenting our organic efforts with prudent acquisitions, we will be able to deliver long-term value for CTG shareholders.”

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2021 Review (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ % Revenue $ 112,389 $ 101,348 $ 99,320 $ 11,041 10.9 % $ 2,028 2.0 % GAAP Operating Income $ 5,141 $ 3,325 $ 2,408 $ 1,816 54.6 % $ 917 38.1 % GAAP Operating Margin 4.6 % 3.3 % 2.4 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 5,352 $ 3,581 $ 2,975 $ 1,771 49.5 % $ 606 20.4 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 4.8 % 3.5 % 3.0 % GAAP Net Income $ 8,717 $ 1,905 $ 1,671 $ 6,812 357.6 % $ 234 14.0 % GAAP Net Margin 7.8 % 1.9 % 1.7 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 3,774 $ 2,044 $ 2,045 $ 1,730 84.6 % $ (1 ) -0.0 % Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 3.4 % 2.0 % 2.1 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 6,513 $ 4,935 $ 4,209 $ 1,578 32.0 % $ 726 17.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 5.8 % 4.9 % 4.2 %

*A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below.

Fourth quarter revenue reflected increased IT Solutions and Services business in North America, partially offset by the continued disengagement from lower-margin non-strategic business.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 40 basis points to 17.7%, despite the Company’s continued investment in solutions and business development resources in support of its digital solutions and services strategy.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income of $8.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, included a $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, reversal of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in the United States. Excluding the tax valuation allowance reversal and acquisition-related expenses, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.25, up $0.11 or nearly 80%.



Fourth Quarter Segment Performance (unaudited)

North America IT Solutions and Services

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ % Revenue $ 45,075 $ 22,440 $ 18,987 $ 22,635 100.9 % $ 3,453 18.2 % Gross profit $ 13,262 $ 8,058 $ 6,943 $ 5,204 64.6 % $ 1,115 16.1 % Gross margin 29.4 % 35.9 % 36.6 % Contribution profit $ 9,166 $ 5,160 $ 4,831 $ 4,006 77.6 % $ 329 6.8 % Contribution margin 20.3 % 23.0 % 25.4 %

Europe IT Solutions and Services

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ % Revenue $ 40,081 $ 43,857 $ 40,214 $ (3,776 ) -8.6 % $ 3,643 9.1 % Gross profit $ 8,805 $ 9,699 $ 9,119 $ (894 ) -9.2 % $ 580 6.4 % Gross margin 22.0 % 22.1 % 22.7 % Contribution profit $ 3,262 $ 4,470 $ 3,740 $ (1,208 ) -27.0 % $ 730 19.5 % Contribution margin 8.1 % 10.2 % 9.3 %

North America IT Solutions and Services revenue more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2021 and largely reflected a large training, implementation, and support engagement for a health system in North America completed in the fourth quarter. The change in the Europe IT Solutions and Services segment reflects $1.6 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate (FX) fluctuations. Excluding the unfavorable FX, that segment declined 5.0% primarily due to lower utilization resulting from higher levels of time taken off related to illness from COVID-19.



Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ % Revenue $ 27,233 $ 35,051 $ 40,119 $ (7,818 ) -22.3 % $ (5,068 ) -12.6 % Gross profit $ 2,947 $ 3,870 $ 4,179 $ (923 ) -23.9 % $ (309 ) -7.4 % Gross margin 10.8 % 11.0 % 10.4 % Contribution profit $ 1,845 $ 2,276 $ 1,781 $ (431 ) -18.9 % $ 495 27.8 % Contribution margin 6.8 % 6.5 % 4.4 %

Consolidated Full Year 2021 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

($ in thousands) For the Year Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ % Revenue $ 392,285 $ 366,091 $ 394,170 $ 26,194 7.2 % $ (28,079 ) -7.1 % GAAP Operating Income $ 12,742 $ 9,130 $ 6,912 $ 3,612 39.6 % $ 2,218 32.1 % GAAP Operating Margin 3.2 % 2.5 % 1.8 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 14,042 $ 11,329 $ 9,180 $ 2,713 23.9 % $ 2,149 23.4 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 3.6 % 3.1 % 2.3 % GAAP Net Income $ 13,730 $ 7,639 $ 4,125 $ 6,091 79.7 % $ 3,514 85.2 % GAAP Net Margin 3.5 % 2.1 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 9,620 $ 6,317 $ 5,614 $ 3,303 52.3 % $ 703 12.5 % Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.5 % 1.7 % 1.4 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 18,081 $ 15,692 $ 12,515 $ 2,389 15.2 % $ 3,177 25.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 4.6 % 4.3 % 3.2 % * A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below



The full year results reflect similar impacts as the fourth quarter as the Company continued to shift its revenue mix to more solutions and services-based business. The impact of FX fluctuations in 2021 was favorable $6.8 million compared with $3.0 million in 2020.

SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 18.8% compared with 18.5% in 2020. Included was $1.1 million of acquisition-related expenses and $0.2 million of rebranding expenses in 2021 compared with $1.6 million of acquisition-related expenses and $0.6 million in severance in 2020.

Full Year Segment Performance (unaudited)

North America IT Solutions and Services ($ in thousands) For the Year Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ % Revenue $ 101,506 $ 67,948 $ 74,123 $ 33,558 49.4 % $ (6,175 ) -8.3 % Gross profit $ 32,621 $ 23,995 $ 23,666 $ 8,626 35.9 % $ 329 1.4 % Gross margin 32.1 % 35.3 % 31.9 % Contribution profit $ 18,738 $ 14,627 $ 14,668 $ 4,111 28.1 % $ (41 ) -0.3 % Contribution margin 18.5 % 21.5 % 19.8 % Europe IT Solutions and Services ($ in thousands) For the Year Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ % Revenue $ 169,341 $ 154,847 $ 148,108 $ 14,494 9.4 % $ 6,739 4.6 % Gross profit $ 40,311 $ 37,818 $ 33,269 $ 2,493 6.6 % $ 4,549 13.7 % Gross margin 23.8 % 24.4 % 22.5 % Contribution profit $ 18,966 $ 17,452 $ 13,444 $ 1,514 8.7 % $ 4,008 29.8 % Contribution margin 11.2 % 11.3 % 9.1 % Non-Strategic Technology Services ($ in thousands) For the Year Ended Change 2020-2021 Change 2019-2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 $ % $ % Revenue $ 121,438 $ 143,296 $ 171,939 $ (21,858 ) -15.3 % $ (28,643 ) -16.7 % Gross profit $ 13,518 $ 15,145 $ 18,100 $ (1,627 ) -10.7 % $ (2,955 ) -16.3 % Gross margin 11.1 % 10.6 % 10.5 % Contribution profit $ 8,614 $ 8,153 $ 7,581 $ 461 5.7 % $ 572 7.5 % Contribution margin 7.1 % 5.7 % 4.4 %

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $35.6 million, up $2.7 million, or 8.3%, since year-end 2020. Full year net cash provided by operations was $7.4 million and was used in part to fund capital expenditures of $1.9 million.

At the end of 2021, the Company had no outstanding balance on its revolving line of credit facility or any other long-term debt. Days sales outstanding were 67 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 74 in the prior-year period.

2022 Outlook

Mr. Gydé concluded, “As we execute our transformation strategy to build a leading digital solutions and services enterprise for North America and Europe, we are committed to reducing our low margin non-strategic business while building our global solutions and services business. We expect headwinds on revenue in 2022 of approximately $25 to $35 million from the disengagement from non-strategic services and the fourth quarter completion of the large engagement. However, we expect 2022 revenue in the range of $375 million to $395 million. Given our shift to higher margins, we expect earnings to continue to expand, with 2022 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Our goal over the next two years is to grow adjusted EBITDA margins to 7% to 8% of revenue, representing an increase of approximately 50% to 75% from 2021.”

The Company expects its quarterly performance throughout 2022 to be uneven due to engagement timing, and after a slower start to the year, expects results to improve throughout the year.

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2021 2020

2019

Revenue $ 112,389 $ 101,348 $ 99,320 Cost of services 87,375 79,721 79,079 Gross profit 25,014 21,627 20,241 Selling, general and admin. expenses 19,873 18,302 17,833 Operating income 5,141 3,325 2,408 Non-taxable life insurance gain - 24 - Gain on sale of building - - - Other income (expense), net (57 ) 156 125 Income before income taxes 5,084 3,505 2,533 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,633 ) 1,600 862 Net income $ 8,717 $ 1,905 $ 1,671 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,153 13,670 13,509 Diluted 15,101 14,702 14,238





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

For the Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Revenue $ 392,285 $ 366,091 $ 394,170 Cost of services 305,835 289,133 319,135 Gross profit 86,450 76,958 75,035 Selling, general and admin. expenses 73,708 67,828 68,123 Operating income 12,742 9,130 6,912 Non-taxable life insurance gain - 987 - Gain on sale of building - 824 - Other expense, net (1,005 ) (280 ) (623 ) Income before income taxes 11,737 10,661 6,289 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,993 ) 3,022 2,164 Net income $ 13,730 $ 7,639 $ 4,125 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.56 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.53 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,926 13,621 13,450 Diluted 14,971 14,427 13,997

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

December 31,

December 31, 2021

2020

Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,584 $ 32,865 Accounts receivable, net 84,252 76,892 Other current assets 2,929 3,381 Total current assets 122,765 113,138 Property and equipment, net 5,242 5,515 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,132 22,116 Cash surrender value 4,018 3,587 Acquired intangibles, net 7,280 9,097 Goodwill 19,676 21,275 Other assets 7,221 1,525 Total Assets $ 188,334 $ 176,253 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,150 $ 18,784 Accrued compensation 22,534 21,968 Operating lease liabilities 6,444 6,427 Other current liabilities 14,855 13,966 Total current liabilities 64,983 61,145 Operating lease liabilities 15,612 15,564 Other liabilities 13,302 20,036 Shareholders' equity 94,437 79,508 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 188,334 $ 176,253





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net income $ 13,730 $ 7,639 $ 4,125 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,172 3,309 3,268 Equity-based compensation expense 2,640 2,483 1,748 Other operating items (12,131 ) 17,307 (611 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,411 30,738 8,530 Net cash used in investing activities (2,471 ) (4,983 ) (11,521 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,074 ) (5,685 ) 1,794 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,147 ) 2,014 (453 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,719 22,084 (1,650 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,865 10,781 12,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 35,584 $ 32,865 $ 10,781





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For reporting purposes, the Company discloses three segments, including IT solutions and services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America. The Company continues to make investments in business development, including solutions, sales, delivery, and recruiting to drive its digital transformation strategy in both the North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments. The Company is not making investments in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment that includes lower margin staffing services. Contribution profit represents operational profit after consideration of expenses such as sales, solutions, delivery, recruiting and administrative expenses.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions

IT Solutions

Technology GAAP Non-GAAP and Services

and Services

Services Totals Non-GAAP*

Totals Revenue $ 45,075 $ 40,081 $ 27,233 $ 112,389 $ 112,389 Cost of services 31,813 31,276 24,286 87,375 87,375 Gross profit 13,262 8,805 2,947 25,014 25,014 Gross margin 29.4 % 22.0 % 10.8 % 22.3 % 22.3 % Operating expenses 4,096 5,543 1,102 10,741 10,741 Contribution profit $ 9,166 $ 3,262 $ 1,845 14,273 14,273 Contribution margin 20.3 % 8.1 % 6.8 % 12.7 % 12.7 % General and admin. expense 9,132 (211 ) 8,921 Operating income $ 5,141 $ 211 $ 5,352 Operating margin 4.6 % 4.8 %

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non-GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP*

Totals Revenue $ 22,440 $ 43,857 $ 35,051 $ 101,348 $ 101,348 Cost of services 14,382 34,158 31,181 79,721 79,721 Gross profit 8,058 9,699 3,870 21,627 21,627 Gross margin 35.9 % 22.1 % 11.0 % 21.3 % 21.3 % Operating expenses 2,898 5,229 1,594 9,721 9,721 Contribution profit $ 5,160 $ 4,470 $ 2,276 11,906 11,906 Contribution margin 23.0 % 10.2 % 6.5 % 11.7 % 11.7 % General and admin. expense 8,581 (256 ) 8,325 Operating income $ 3,325 $ 256 $ 3,581 Operating margin 3.3 % 3.5 % For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non-GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP*

Totals Revenue $ 18,987 $ 40,214 $ 40,119 $ 99,320 $ 99,320 Cost of services 12,044 31,095 35,940 79,079 79,079 Gross profit 6,943 9,119 4,179 20,241 20,241 Gross margin 36.6 % 22.7 % 10.4 % 20.4 % 20.4 % Operating expenses 2,112 5,379 2,398 9,889 9,889 Contribution profit $ 4,831 $ 3,740 $ 1,781 10,352 10,352 Contribution margin 25.4 % 9.3 % 4.4 % 10.4 % 10.4 % General and admin. expense 7,944 (567 ) 7,377 Operating income $ 2,408 $ 567 $ 2,975 Operating margin 2.4 % 3.0 %

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses



COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology

GAAP Non-GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP** Totals Revenue $ 101,506 $ 169,341 $ 121,438 $ 392,285 $ 392,285 Cost of services 68,885 129,030 107,920 305,835 305,835 Gross profit 32,621 40,311 13,518 86,450 86,450 Gross margin 32.1 % 23.8 % 11.1 % 22.0 % 22.0 % Operating expenses 13,883 21,345 4,904 40,132 40,132 Contribution profit $ 18,738 $ 18,966 $ 8,614 $ 46,318 46,318 Contribution margin 18.5 % 11.2 % 7.1 % 11.8 % 11.8 % General and admin. expense 33,576 (1,300 ) 32,276 Operating income $ 12,742 $ 1,300 $ 14,042 Operating margin 3.2 % 3.6 %

** Non-GAAP costs include expenses associated with rebranding and certain acquisition-related expenses

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non-GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP*** Totals Revenue $ 67,948 $ 154,847 $ 143,296 $ 366,091 $ 366,091 Cost of services 43,953 117,029 128,151 289,133 289,133 Gross profit 23,995 37,818 15,145 76,958 76,958 Gross margin 35.3 % 24.4 % 10.6 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Operating expenses 9,368 20,366 6,992 36,726 36,726 Contribution profit $ 14,627 $ 17,452 $ 8,153 40,232 40,232 Contribution margin 21.5 % 11.3 % 5.7 % 11.0 % 11.0 % General and admin. expense 31,102 (2,199 ) 28,903 Operating income $ 9,130 $ 2,199 $ 11,329 Operating margin 2.5 % 3.1 %

*** Non-GAAP costs include severance and certain acquisition-related expenses





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 North America Europe Non-Strategic IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non-GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals Non-GAAP*

Totals Revenue $ 74,123 $ 148,108 $ 171,939 $ 394,170 $ 394,170 Cost of services 50,457 114,839 153,839 319,135 319,135 Gross profit 23,666 33,269 18,100 75,035 75,035 Gross margin 31.9 % 22.5 % 10.5 % 19.0 % 19.0 % Operating expenses 8,998 19,825 10,519 39,342 39,342 Contribution profit $ 14,668 $ 13,444 $ 7,581 $ 35,693 35,693 Contribution margin 19.8 % 9.1 % 4.4 % 9.1 % 9.1 % General and admin. expense 28,781 (2,269 ) 26,512 Operating income $ 6,912 $ 2,269 $ 9,181 Operating margin 1.8 % 2.3 % * Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Year Year For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Revenue (in millions) Revenue $ 101.348 $ 97.129 $ 92.164 $ 90.603 $ 112.389 $ 392.285 $ 366.091 Foreign Currency Impact $ 3.088 $ 3.981 $ 3.921 $ 0.453 $ (1.571 ) $ 6.784 $ 3.027 Revenue By Geography North America 55.2 % 51.0 % 51.0 % 55.5 % 63.4 % 55.7 % 55.8 % Europe 44.8 % 49.0 % 49.0 % 44.5 % 36.6 % 44.3 % 44.2 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Revenue by Vertical Market Technology Service Providers 30 % 31 % 29 % 28 % 20 % 27 % 31 % Healthcare 17 % 15 % 15 % 18 % 36 % 21 % 15 % Financial Services 16 % 17 % 17 % 18 % 13 % 16 % 16 % Manufacturing 12 % 12 % 13 % 12 % 10 % 12 % 14 % Energy 5 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 6 % General Markets 20 % 19 % 20 % 19 % 17 % 19 % 18 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Operating Margins GAAP Operating Margin 3.3 % 2.2 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 4.6 % 3.2 % 2.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 3.5 % 2.8 % 3.2 % 3.3 % 4.8 % 3.6 % 3.1 % Other Information (in millions except Billable Days and EPS) Billable Days 67 65 64 63 63 255 256 Net Income $ 1.905 $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 1.672 $ 8.717 $ 13.730 $ 7.639 GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.58 $ 0.92 $ 0.53 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.64 $ 0.44 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.9 $ 3.7 $ 4.1 $ 3.8 $ 6.5 $ 18.1 $ 15.7 * 2020 GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.08 tax benefit from a change in legislation, and 2021 fourth quarter and full year GAAP Diluted EPS includes a $0.34 benefit from a reversal of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in the United States Balance Sheet Information (in millions except DSO) Cash less Debt, Net $ 32.9 $ 33.5 $ 29.2 $ 31.0 $ 35.6 Working Capital $ 52.0 $ 53.3 $ 54.5 $ 56.6 $ 57.8 DSO 74 71 81 82 67





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP information below excludes gains from non-taxable life insurance and from the sale of a building, and expenses associated with rebranding, severance, certain acquisition-related expenses, and the reversal of a tax valuation allowance. The acquisition-related expenses consist of amortization of intangible assets and changes in the value of earn-out payments upon the achievement of certain financial targets from the Company’s recent acquisitions.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Income

Year Year For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. (in millions) 2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

GAAP Operating Income $ 3.325 $ 2.098 $ 2.801 $ 2.702 $ 5.141 $ 12.742 $ 9.130 Acquisition-related expenses 0.256 0.395 0.165 0.280 0.211 1.051 1.622 Rebranding expenses - 0.249 - - - 0.249 - Severance - - - - - - 0.577 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 3.581 $ 2.742 $ 2.966 $ 2.982 $ 5.352 $ 14.042 $ 11.329

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin

Year Year For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 GAAP Operating Margin 3.3 % 2.2 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 4.6 % 3.2 % 2.5 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.2 % 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.4 % Rebranding expenses - 0.2 % - - - 0.1 % - Severance - - - - - - 0.2 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 3.5 % 2.8 % 3.2 % 3.3 % 4.8 % 3.6 % 3.1 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. (in millions) 2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021 2021 2020 2019

GAAP Net Income $ 1.671 $ 1.905 $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 1.672 $ 8.717 $ 13.730 $ 7.639 $ 4.125 Acquisition-related expenses 0.374 0.139 0.306 0.119 0.216 0.151 0.792 0.945 1.490 Rebranding expenses - - 0.192 - - - 0.192 - - Reversal of tax valuation allowance - - - - - (5.094 ) (5.094 ) - - Non-taxable life insurance gain - - - - - - - (0.987 ) - Gain on sale of building - - - - - - - (0.464 ) - Change in tax legislation - - - - - - - (1.141 ) - Severance - - - - - - - 0.325 - Non-GAAP Net Income $ 2.045 $ 2.044 $ 2.006 $ 1.952 $ 1.888 $ 3.774 $ 9.620 $ 6.317 $ 5.615





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

Year Year For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. 2020

2021

2021

2021

2021 2021 2020 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.58 $ 0.92 $ 0.53 Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.07 Rebranding expenses - 0.01 - - - 0.01 - Reversal of tax valuation allowance - - - - (0.34 ) (0.34 ) - Non-taxable life insurance gain - - - - - - (0.07 ) Gain on sale of building - - - - - - (0.03 ) Change in tax legislation - - - - - - (0.08 ) Severance - - - - - - 0.02 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.64 $ 0.44

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, which includes earnings before interest (including amortization of deferred debt financing costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, rebranding expenses, non-taxable life insurance gain, and acquisition-related expenses.

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. (in millions) 2019 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2019 Net Income $ 1.671 $ 1.905 $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 1.672 $ 8.717 $ 13.730 $ 7.639 $ 4.125 Taxes 0.862 1.600 0.440 0.712 0.488 (3.633 ) (1.993 ) 3.022 2.164 Interest 0.056 0.065 0.036 0.161 0.112 0.100 0.409 0.274 0.346 Depreciation and amortization 0.846 0.733 0.854 0.831 0.766 0.721 3.172 3.309 3.268 Equity-based compensation expense 0.587 0.678 0.590 0.682 0.702 0.666 2.640 2.483 1.748 Non-taxable life insurance gain - (0.024 ) - - - - - (0.987 ) - Other 0.187 (0.022 ) 0.297 (0.123 ) 0.007 (0.058 ) 0.123 (0.048 ) 0.864 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.209 $ 4.935 $ 3.725 $ 4.096 $ 3.747 $ 6.513 $ 18.081 $ 15.692 $ 12.515 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.2 % 4.9 % 3.8 % 4.4 % 4.1 % 5.8 % 4.6 % 4.3 % 3.2 %





CTG news releases are available at www.ctg.com.