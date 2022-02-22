Finnish English

Scanfil plc Stock exchange release February 22, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EET



Changes in the composition of Scanfil plc’s Audit committee



The composition of The Board of Directors of Scanfil’s Audit committee has been changed due to Jarkko Takanen’s resignation, effective as of February 21, 2022.



The Board of Directors has reorganized its Audit committee as follows: Harri Takanen (chair), Christina Lindstedt and Juha Räisänen as a new member.



Scanfil plc



For more information:



Harri Takanen

The Chair of the Board of Directors

tel. +358 40 555 3500

harri.takanen@scanfil.com



About Scanfil

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com

