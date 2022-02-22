Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting 2021 interim results

English Estonian

﻿Enefit Green will publish its unaudited 2021 interim report on February 28 at 09.00 EET. To introduce the report, Enefit Green invites investors to join webinars according to the following schedule.

28 February 2022 at 10.00 EET – webinar in Estonian.

28 February 2022 at 11.30 EET – webinar in English.

To join the webinars please use Worksup web environment and this link: https://worksup.com/app#id=EGR2802

Event ID (if required): EGR2802

Participation in webinars does not require prior registration.

Results will be presented by Aavo Kärmas, CEO and Veiko Räim, CFO. Both sessions will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of both events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions in advance to investor@enefitgreen.ee .

The recording of the webinar will be made available on the company’s web page: https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.