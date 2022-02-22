Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Steven J. Favaloro as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Steven J. Favaloro as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Favaloro joins Arbor with more than a decade of financial leadership in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences space.



“We are pleased to welcome Steve to Arbor’s executive team,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., CEO, Arbor Biotechnologies. “Steve brings a deep understanding of capital markets and the life sciences industry and has a proven track record of successful financial leadership. We look forward to his many contributions as we approach several important anticipated 2022 milestones, including extensive preclinical work in our liver indications, establishing proof-of-concept in the CNS, and expanding our library of novel genome modification and delivery tools.”

Mr. Favaloro joins Arbor from Arranta Bio, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization supporting mRNA and microbiome product innovators, where he served as CFO and managed the company’s accounting, tax, treasury, financial planning, IT and HR functions. Prior to that, Mr. Favaloro served as CFO at Brammer Bio, a best-in-class gene therapy CDMO, overseeing the company’s financial health and information systems through a period of rapid growth until its acquisition in 2019. Prior to Brammer, Mr. Favaloro held various financial leadership roles at Bruker, Merck, and Millipore.

Mr. Favaloro commented: “I am extremely excited to contribute to Arbor at this pivotal time of growth as the Company continues to build the team to support its clinical development and corporate strategy. I look forward to joining the team and working with our board and investors to advance Arbor’s mission to bring cutting edge, next-generation genetic medicines to patients.”

Mr. Favaloro holds a BA in economics from Boston College, an MS in finance, and an MBA from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

About Arbor

Arbor Biotechnologies is a life sciences company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines based on wholly owned genomic editors discovered from its machine learning/AI driven discovery platform. Since its founding in 2016 by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott and Winston Yan, Arbor has built the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry. Using the discovery platform, Arbor can discover, screen, and engineer novel editing enzymes and effectors that can then be tailored to the underlying cause of disease to result in potentially curative medicines for patients. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals on several gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, visit arbor.bio.

