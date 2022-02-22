Announcing Violet Defense as a 2022 Edison Award Finalist

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edison Awards globally recognizes, honors and fosters innovations and innovators whose solutions make a positive impact in the world. As a 2022 Edison Award Finalist, Violet Defense is honored to be included among the elite group of finalists recognized for excellence in innovation.

Violet Defense, a UV disinfection technology company, excelled during the voting process and reached finalist status in the very competitive Safety & Sanitation category. Hosted by Miles O'Brien, journalist from PBS NewsHour, all the finalists will be honored at the 2022 Edison Awards held April 21 at the Luminary Hotel in Ft. Myers, Florida. Edison Award attendees will experience game-changing new products and services and learn from today's greatest innovators.

"It's amazing to see Violet Defense continuing Thomas Edison's legacy of challenging conventional thinking and developing 'game-changing' new products and services," stated Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards' executive director.

"It's an honor to be recognized among such esteemed colleagues for the work we are doing to better protect people from germs in a variety of environments, including military and mission-ready environments as we did for the project that was nominated for this award," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense.

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For anyone interested in learning more about the finalists, a complete list is available at https://edisonawards.com/finalists2022.php.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

