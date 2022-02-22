SecurityBridge Broadens U.S. Reach With New 1st Basis Group Partnership

INGOLSTADT, Germany, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAP security provider SecurityBridge —now operating in the U.S.,—today announced a partnership with Wisconsin-based 1 st Basis SAP Services Group , (1st Basis). The partnership enables 1st Basis to provide SecurityBridge’s integrated SAP Security platform and services—the most advanced cybersecurity to SAP managed services, and S4HANA migration projects—to their customer base.



"It's no secret that SAP often holds an organization's crown jewels and needs to be given the utmost protection. However, according to the latest research 43% of data breaches are at the application layer and we are finding that this is the greatest area of weakness," said Doug Pastrich, CEO of 1st Basis.

SecurityBridge provides the most advanced cyber-platform with real-time threat detection, vulnerability management , custom code scanning , and patch-management in a seamless one-stop-shop solution, built on a single technology layer. With real-time dashboards based on SAP Fiori, SecurityBridge provides actionable intelligence that can be relied upon to make critical security decisions.

"SecurityBridge provides the most comprehensive functionality and seamlessly integrates within the SAP technology stack. Its agile and holistic approach enables us to provide transformation and managed services very quickly and smoothly. 1st Basis will be building on our solid reputation of providing our clients with the utmost quality of managed services as security is becoming more urgent. With this partnership, we will provide significant speed to security in our ability to reduce the attack surface for our customers by utilizing the power of SecurityBridge," added Pastrich.

"Threats against SAP systems are becoming more prevalent and more sophisticated. The most effective, proven approach is to combine constant real-time threat monitoring and vulnerability management into a holistic security process," said Christoph Nagy, CEO of SecurityBridge.

"The partnership with 1st Basis will be highly synergistic for both parties, as we see the increasing migration towards managed services for SAP clients. We value the expertise and excellent reputation that 1st Basis provides, and we look forward to an exciting year ahead."

About 1st Basis

Founded in 2006, 1st Basis provides affordable, high-quality SAP Basis managed services at SAP Best Practices standards. For over a decade, we have kept that promise. We leverage our unmatched expertise to keep our customers’ SAP systems secure, stable, and highly available. For more information please visit www.1stbasis.com .

About SecurityBridge

SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider, developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security tools, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created the world’s only natively integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform is able to differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For more information please visit securitybridge.com .