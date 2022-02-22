Europe & North America Snow Blowers Market to hit $35 Bn by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Europe & North America snow blowers market is expected to surpass USD 35 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Growing demand for the gas snow blowers mainly in Russia and Germany is anticipated to generate huge revenue gains.

Gas-powered two and three-stage blowers are the biggest and most powerful. They can cover more terrain since they don’t require a cord. Two-stage snow blowers are gas models that are able to handle snowfalls of at least eight inches. These blowers are the best for clearing large areas, better handle uneven terrain and reduce operator fatigue.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2897

Based on product, Europe & North America snow blowers market is segmented into electric gas and cordless. Cordless segment is predicted to reach a value of over USD 2 billion by 2028 Cordless snow blowers are also known as battery-powered snow blowers. These usually operate on lithium-ion batteries.

Cordless snow blowers are much lighter in weight as compared to its counterparts. These can be manually operated and there are other variants also where digital drive power is included along with variable speed. This make it more convenient to clear driveways and walkways. These are best to be operated on dry and fluffy snow. They start instantly and eliminate the need for gas, oil or engine maintenance. Cordless blows can also clear at least nine inches snow however are better suited for a light dusting of snow.

Based on of product, the North America & Europe snow blowers’ market has been segmented into single stage, two stage and three stage. Single stage is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the review period. A single-stage gas snow are mostly used for paved driveway. However, it does not provide optimum efficiency for unpaved driveways and also when the substrate is filled with gravel.

North America is poised to witness around 6% CAGR through 2028 owing to rising demand for electric single stage snow blowers in American households. The region is home to some of the major manufacturers such as John Deere, The Toro Company, Briggs & Stratton and Caterpillar among others which is likely to further propel its demand during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing technical innovations in snow blowers market are driving the industry growth in North America. Manufacturers are offering wide variety of snow blowers according to end consumers’ needs and requirement. Rising snowfall in colder regions along with strong marketing from manufactures expected to boost market demand.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2897

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America and Europe snow blowers industry 360° synopsis, 2018 – 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Power trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 North America And Europe Snow Blowers Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2018 – 2028

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry size

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Profit margin

3.3.4 Value addition

3.3.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6 Vendor Matrix

3.3.6.1 List of key raw material manufacturers/suppliers

3.3.6.2 List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.6.3 List of key/potential customers

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Patent analysis

3.4.2 Technology landscape

3.4.3 Comparison of product types

3.4.4 Future trends

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Expanding railway track length

3.5.1.2 Increasing snow fall in North America & Europe

3.5.1.3 Rising motorway connectivity in North America & Europe

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 High product price

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.1 China

3.6.2 American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Regional price trends

3.8.1 Cost structure analysis

3.8.1.1 R&D cost

3.8.1.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.8.1.3 Raw material cost

3.8.1.4 Distribution cost

3.8.1.5 Operations cost

3.8.1.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9.1 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.9.2 Brand analysis

3.9.3 Key stakeholders

3.9.4 Strategy dashboard

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.10.1 Supplier power

3.10.2 Buyer power

3.10.3 Threat of new entrants

3.10.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10.5 Industry rivalry

3.11 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.