SweetWater Brewing Company Continues Rapid Expansion with Distribution Rollout Across Washington & Oregon

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC ("SweetWater"), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), has announced its continued westward expansion into both Washington and Oregon, with distribution partner Columbia Distributing, keeping up the momentum after the announcement of its launch into California earlier this month.



With this multi-state expansion, SweetWater continues to hit major milestones as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, with the opening of SweetWater Colorado Brewing Company, LLC, it’s new brewery and taproom location in Fort Collins, Colorado, and the recent acquisition of classic craft beer brands Alpine Beer Company and Green Flash Brewing Co.

“There’s no better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than to raise some pints of 420 with our new friends on the other side of the country,” said Freddy Bensch, co-founder and CEO of SweetWater. “West-coast styles brews are what inspired the creation of SweetWater 25 years ago, and we’re excited to bring our beers and culture into these great craft beer states with more to come.”

SweetWater Brewing in partnership with Columbia Distributing will bring its core line of quality craft brews throughout both states, including its flagship SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, and 420 Imperial IPA, in addition to its rotating variety packs featuring a variety of other heady brews, into local restaurants and bars, grocery chains, liquor stores and other retail establishments.

“After months of planning, we’re thrilled to finally be launching SweetWater and its brands across our distribution footprint,” said Columbia Distributing’s CEO, Chris Steffanci. “As they continue to expand and grow within these new markets, we are pleased to be a partner alongside them as together we bring SweetWater brews to a wide-range of consumers across the Pacific Northwest.”

“The SweetWater brand has managed to expand across three west coast states in the past month, which has been an exciting journey and accomplishment for us” said Zack Koenigsberg, Business Development Manager for SweetWater Brewing Company. “Our rapid growth speaks to the ongoing success our quality craft brews have had over the past 25 years, and we’re excited to continue delivering high quality and innovative products for years to come.”

The expansion into Washington and Oregon marks the 39th and 40th states respectively, where SweetWater products will now be available for purchase.

About SweetWater Brewing Company:

SweetWater Brewing Company is an Atlanta-based craft brewery living by the motto “Don’t Float the Mainstream!” In 2020, SweetWater was acquired by Aphria Inc., now Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) (“Tilray” or the “Company”) a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. SweetWater Brewing Company is celebrating 25 years of heady beers in 2022 and is the 11th largest craft brewery in the nation, according to Brewers Association. The award-winning lineup of year-round beers includes 420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, 420 Imperial I.P.A., H.A.Z.Y. 710 Pale Ale, G13 IPA, High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA, Goin' Coastal IPA, Broken Coast Lager, SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer, Golden Isles Hard Iced Tea, and SweetWater RIFF RTD cocktails. Additionally, seasonal releases offer palate-pleasing variety, along with an experimental, one-time-only Dank Tank series, 420 Strain Series, and progressive barrel-aged styles in The Woodlands Project series.

SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats and is recognized for its contributions to environmental initiatives throughout its distribution footprint. Supporting the conservation of some of the nation’s most threatened rivers, streams and coastlines is a cause near and dear to the brewery, as clean water is also vital to the creation of their tasty brews.

SweetWater beverages are crafted at two locations, the flagship SweetWater brewery and taphouse at 195 Ottley Drive in the heart of Atlanta, and a second location now open in Fort Collins, Colorado at 1020 E Lincoln Ave. For more information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com , follow SweetWater on Twitter/Instagram @sweetwaterbrew, and become a fan at facebook.com/sweetwaterbrew .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of wellbeing, visit www.Tilray.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the expansion of product distribution, including across Washington and Oregon. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

SweetWater Public Relations

Sara Rozycki

pr@sweetwaterbrew.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf1d3f35-0b52-4dd5-bcfa-145fed673b77.