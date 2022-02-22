Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Size to Hit USD 5.2 Billion by 2028; Clinical Communication and Collaboration Industry CAGR of 17.5% between 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report [153 Pages] by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) platforms to secure messaging solutions that integrate with the clinical systems are enhancing workflow for physicians, nurses and other care team members from a smartphone or desktop application. This factor is driving the demand for Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market. Knowing the digital health ecosystem has allowed healthcare professionals to benefit from new technologies and expand in new directions. Moreover, new data-driven technologies are spurring digitization and promoting automation across the healthcare sector. This enhanced capabilities of clinical communication and collaborations are expected to generate revenue in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market by Deployment (Hosted, On-premise), by Component (Solution, Services), by End Use (Hospitals, Clinical Labs, Physicians, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 2.1 Billion in 2021. The Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market size is expected to reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market:

Spok Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Hill Room Services, Inc.

Vocera Communications

Cisco Systems Inc.



The report on Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Rising Awareness Regarding the Availability of Communication & Collaboration Systems across Hospitals and Clinics

With rising global fatality rate, the healthcare sector has started to focus on delivering an on-time service to save the lives of patients. Some of them include medical errors primarily result from miscommunication between hospital staff and ensuring outstanding patient safety, hospitals have started to realize the importance of an efficient collaboration among their care team members. 80% of medical errors involve miscommunication, to avoid this healthcare communication, sometimes known as clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) is one of the most essential and deceptively complex aspects of patient care. The quality and speed of patient care delivery rely on the care team’s ability to communicate critical information accurately and rapidly.

The Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market is gaining traction across the globe owing to the increasing adoption of smart devices in clinics and hospitals. Further, the introduction of advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to play a crucial role in the improvement of healthcare services. According to the World Health Organization, the introduction of AI in telemedicine will play an important role in driving innovations in various fields such as telepathology, teledermatology, and teleradiology across the global markets.

High Initial Costs of System might hinder the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market

Clinical communication and collaboration system have gained traction in recent years but this technology comes at a high price. Medium and small healthcare facilities cannot take advantage of this system due to huge cost of this software. Cloud storage is considered to be expensive as it requires external storage devices and high maintenance costs with trained professionals. These are some of the factors that might slow down the market growth in near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market in North America

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established clinical communication and collaboration companies and research institutes in the U.S. and Canada. Also large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market. Key players spending huge funds in R&D are also one of the factors that are booming the development of Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market in this region. For instance, Columbia County Health Systems implemented collaboration tools, which enable real-time conversations among geographically dispersed care teams.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market in 2021. The rising healthcare spending in the India and China is expected to drive the regional market growth. The majority of hospitals in the China have implemented clinical communication and collaboration solutions, enabling them to achieve their digital healthcare goal.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market?

How will the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market?

What is the Clinical Communication and Collaboration market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 17.5% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Deployment



• Hosted

• On-premise





Component



• Solution

• Services



End Use



• Hospitals

• Clinical Labs

• Physicians

• Others



Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

