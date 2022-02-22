New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alarm Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087370/?utm_source=GNW
Global Alarm Monitoring Market to Reach $57.7 Billion by 2026
Over the years, the global alarm monitoring industry has been garnering considerable business driven by rising concerns about crime in society. Security systems are currently a vital component in the safety and security plans of homeowners and organizations across the globe. Incremental technology development induced rise in product sophistication, and fall in prices have additionally helped expand demand in the market. The market has also benefited from the rising frequency of terrorist attacks, and the resultant increases in government expenditures on public safety. With businesses prioritizing safety and security of physical assets, it`s opportunities galore in the market in the upcoming years. The growing realization of the fact that alarm monitoring systems/services have a relatively faster and higher return on investment than employing manned guards also bodes well for the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alarm Monitoring estimated at US$43.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Software, Services & Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Systems & Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Alarm Monitoring market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026
The Alarm Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Software, solutions and services represent major source of income, as companies generate regular streams of revenues through monitoring fees that is charged on a monthly basis. Most companies do not charge for equipment and installation in order to widen their customer-base. With respect to communication technologies used for existing alarm monitoring systems, the wired telecommunication network dominates the alarm monitoring market, owing to the reliability of this communication technology. And, of all the end-use applications, the market remains the largest for building alarm monitoring systems, of which residential buildings comprise a major part.
Wired Telecommunication Network Segment to Reach $26.5 Billion by 2026
Global Wired Telecommunication Network segment is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$26.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Wired Telecommunication Network segment, accounting for 35.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 270 Featured) -
- ADT
- ABB
- AT&T
- Bosch
- Comcast
- Engineered Protection Systems
- G4s
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Prosegur
- Schneider
- Sector Alarm
- Securitas
- Slomin’s
- Stanley Security
- Trigion
- UTC (Chubb)
- Vector Security
- Vivint
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Down Demand for Security Solutions and
Alarm Monitoring Business
An Introduction to Alarm Monitoring
Central Station (Alarm Monitoring Center)
How Does Alarm Monitoring Work?
Technology in Use
Note on Alarm Monitoring Software
Alarm Monitoring - A Prelude
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Alarm Monitoring Market by Application (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Building Alarm
Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring,
and Environmental Monitoring
North America: A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring
World Alarm Monitoring Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market
Global Alarm Monitoring Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Alarm Monitoring in Commercial Sector Gains Share
Attractive Discounts Attract Customers to Insurance Policies
Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success
False Alarms: Major Deterrent for Alarm Monitoring Systems
Adoption
Competitive Scenario
Alarm Monitoring Lures IT and Telecom Companies
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Alarm Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance of Electronic Security Systems Creates
Fertile Ground for Alarm Monitoring Market
Surge in Crime Rates Propels Uptake of Alarm Monitoring Solutions
Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Number of Smart Homes in Select Countries (in Thousands) for
the Years 2015 & 2020
Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems
Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions Gain Demand
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and
People Drives Growth
Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements
Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Momentum in Fire
Alarms Domain
A Review of Current Trends in the Fire Alarm Systems Market
Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated
Services
New Technologies Influence Design & Functioning of Alarm Systems
Modern Mobile Devices Augment Alarm Monitoring Ecosystem
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales
(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility
Wireless Alarm Monitoring Continues to Make Big Gains
PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions
Advanced Technologies to Foster PERS Adoption
mPERS Seeks Mainstream Role
Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplify Usage
Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention
Alarm Management Dashboards Enable Quick and Easy Data Access
Remote Video Monitoring Services Grow in Demand
Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2022
Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016,
2018, 2020 & 2022)
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030)
(in US$ Trillion)
Urbanization Steers Momentum in the Alarm Monitoring Market
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014
& 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With
Growing Competition from Substitute Technologies Niggle Prospects
High Costs Remain a Major Issue
Low Awareness Levels Hamper Uptake
Downward Pressure on Selling Prices Impacts the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software, Services & Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software, Services &
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software, Services &
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Systems & Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Systems & Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Systems & Hardware by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wired Telecommunication Network by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Wired Telecommunication
Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wired Telecommunication
Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellular Wireless Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cellular Wireless Network
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular Wireless
Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wireless Radio Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Wireless Radio Network by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Radio Network
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IP
Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for IP Network by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IP Network by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building Alarm Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Building Alarm Monitoring
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Building Alarm
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Equipment Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Equipment Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vehicle Alarm Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Vehicle Alarm Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Alarm
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Environmental Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Residential Sector: Growing Use of Security Systems
US Electronic Security Systems Market by End-Use (2021E):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Residential and Non-
Residential
High Priority for Fire Alarm Monitoring Systems
IP-based Home Monitoring Services: On the Rise
Integrated Remote Monitoring and Control to Replace
Conventional One-Way Systems in Residential Security
Carbon Monoxide Alarm Installations Made Mandatory in California
Replacement of CO alarms in New York
US Commercial Monitoring Market
A Snapshot of American PERS Market Opportunity
Bright Future on the Cards
Aging Population: A Key Driving Factor
Population of the US (2010, 2030 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown
by Age Groups - Under 18, 18-64 years & 65+ years
Rising Costs of Patient Falls to Drive Adoption of PERS
mPERS: Transforming Elderly Care Provision
Service Bundling: A Likely Trend in Future
Active Players in United States
Combating Challenges Posed by False Alarms against Security
Systems Malfunction
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm
Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and
Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
US Construction Sector: A Brief Review
US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Dec 2019-
November 2020
US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by Sector: 2020
Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2019
Housing Starts in US: Jan-Oct 2020
Percentage Change in Construction Starts by Select States:
1H2020 Vs 1H2019
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by Offering -
Software, Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the US Security Market (2019E): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,
Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm
Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network,
Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP
Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless
Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired
Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless
Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm
Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,
Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and
Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,
Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm
Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Active Players in Canada
Construction Market: An Insight
Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of Number of
Housing Starts in Thousands
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions
and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,
Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication
Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and
IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless
Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired
Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless
Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,
Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and
Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,
Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm
Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Japan
Market Overview
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions
and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,
Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication
Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and
IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless
Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired
Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless
Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,
Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and
Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,
Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm
Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Active Players in China
Brief Overview
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions
and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,
Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication
Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and
IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless
Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired
Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless
Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,
Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and
Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,
Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm
Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Construction Industry in Europe: A Brief Review
PERS Market Bodes Healthy Prospects
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions
and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,
Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication
Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and
IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless
Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired
Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless
Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,
Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and
Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,
Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm
Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Active Players in France
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions
and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,
Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication
Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and
IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless
Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired
Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless
Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,
Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and
Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,
Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm
Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Germany
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions
and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087370/?utm_source=GNW
