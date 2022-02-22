New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alarm Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087370/?utm_source=GNW

Global Alarm Monitoring Market to Reach $57.7 Billion by 2026



Over the years, the global alarm monitoring industry has been garnering considerable business driven by rising concerns about crime in society. Security systems are currently a vital component in the safety and security plans of homeowners and organizations across the globe. Incremental technology development induced rise in product sophistication, and fall in prices have additionally helped expand demand in the market. The market has also benefited from the rising frequency of terrorist attacks, and the resultant increases in government expenditures on public safety. With businesses prioritizing safety and security of physical assets, it`s opportunities galore in the market in the upcoming years. The growing realization of the fact that alarm monitoring systems/services have a relatively faster and higher return on investment than employing manned guards also bodes well for the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alarm Monitoring estimated at US$43.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Software, Services & Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Systems & Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Alarm Monitoring market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026



The Alarm Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Software, solutions and services represent major source of income, as companies generate regular streams of revenues through monitoring fees that is charged on a monthly basis. Most companies do not charge for equipment and installation in order to widen their customer-base. With respect to communication technologies used for existing alarm monitoring systems, the wired telecommunication network dominates the alarm monitoring market, owing to the reliability of this communication technology. And, of all the end-use applications, the market remains the largest for building alarm monitoring systems, of which residential buildings comprise a major part.



Wired Telecommunication Network Segment to Reach $26.5 Billion by 2026



Global Wired Telecommunication Network segment is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$26.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Wired Telecommunication Network segment, accounting for 35.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 270 Featured)

ADT

ABB

AT&T

Bosch

Comcast

Engineered Protection Systems

G4s

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Prosegur

Schneider

Sector Alarm

Securitas

Slomin’s

Stanley Security

Trigion

UTC (Chubb)

Vector Security

Vivint







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Down Demand for Security Solutions and

Alarm Monitoring Business

An Introduction to Alarm Monitoring

Central Station (Alarm Monitoring Center)

How Does Alarm Monitoring Work?

Technology in Use

Note on Alarm Monitoring Software

Alarm Monitoring - A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Alarm Monitoring Market by Application (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Building Alarm

Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring,

and Environmental Monitoring

North America: A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring

World Alarm Monitoring Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market

Global Alarm Monitoring Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Alarm Monitoring in Commercial Sector Gains Share

Attractive Discounts Attract Customers to Insurance Policies

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

False Alarms: Major Deterrent for Alarm Monitoring Systems

Adoption

Competitive Scenario

Alarm Monitoring Lures IT and Telecom Companies

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Alarm Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Electronic Security Systems Creates

Fertile Ground for Alarm Monitoring Market

Surge in Crime Rates Propels Uptake of Alarm Monitoring Solutions

Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Number of Smart Homes in Select Countries (in Thousands) for

the Years 2015 & 2020

Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems

Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions Gain Demand

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and

People Drives Growth

Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements

Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Momentum in Fire

Alarms Domain

A Review of Current Trends in the Fire Alarm Systems Market

Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated

Services

New Technologies Influence Design & Functioning of Alarm Systems

Modern Mobile Devices Augment Alarm Monitoring Ecosystem

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:

2016-2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales

(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Wireless Alarm Monitoring Continues to Make Big Gains

PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions

Advanced Technologies to Foster PERS Adoption

mPERS Seeks Mainstream Role

Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplify Usage

Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention

Alarm Management Dashboards Enable Quick and Easy Data Access

Remote Video Monitoring Services Grow in Demand

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2022

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016,

2018, 2020 & 2022)

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030)

(in US$ Trillion)

Urbanization Steers Momentum in the Alarm Monitoring Market

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014

& 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With

Growing Competition from Substitute Technologies Niggle Prospects

High Costs Remain a Major Issue

Low Awareness Levels Hamper Uptake

Downward Pressure on Selling Prices Impacts the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software, Services & Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software, Services &

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software, Services &

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Systems & Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Systems & Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Systems & Hardware by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wired Telecommunication Network by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Wired Telecommunication

Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wired Telecommunication

Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cellular Wireless Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cellular Wireless Network

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular Wireless

Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wireless Radio Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Wireless Radio Network by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Radio Network

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IP

Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for IP Network by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IP Network by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building Alarm Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Building Alarm Monitoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Building Alarm

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Equipment Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Equipment Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Alarm Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Vehicle Alarm Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Vehicle Alarm

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Environmental Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Residential Sector: Growing Use of Security Systems

US Electronic Security Systems Market by End-Use (2021E):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Residential and Non-

Residential

High Priority for Fire Alarm Monitoring Systems

IP-based Home Monitoring Services: On the Rise

Integrated Remote Monitoring and Control to Replace

Conventional One-Way Systems in Residential Security

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Installations Made Mandatory in California

Replacement of CO alarms in New York

US Commercial Monitoring Market

A Snapshot of American PERS Market Opportunity

Bright Future on the Cards

Aging Population: A Key Driving Factor

Population of the US (2010, 2030 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown

by Age Groups - Under 18, 18-64 years & 65+ years

Rising Costs of Patient Falls to Drive Adoption of PERS

mPERS: Transforming Elderly Care Provision

Service Bundling: A Likely Trend in Future

Active Players in United States

Combating Challenges Posed by False Alarms against Security

Systems Malfunction

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm

Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and

Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

US Construction Sector: A Brief Review

US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Dec 2019-

November 2020

US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by Sector: 2020

Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2019

Housing Starts in US: Jan-Oct 2020

Percentage Change in Construction Starts by Select States:

1H2020 Vs 1H2019

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by Offering -

Software, Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the US Security Market (2019E): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,

Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm

Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network,

Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP

Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless

Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired

Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless

Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarm

Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,

Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and

Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,

Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm

Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Construction Market: An Insight

Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of Number of

Housing Starts in Thousands

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions

and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,

Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication

Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and

IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless

Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired

Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless

Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,

Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and

Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,

Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm

Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Market Overview

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions

and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,

Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication

Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and

IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless

Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired

Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless

Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,

Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and

Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,

Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm

Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Active Players in China

Brief Overview

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions

and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,

Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication

Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and

IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless

Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired

Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless

Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,

Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and

Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,

Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm

Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Construction Industry in Europe: A Brief Review

PERS Market Bodes Healthy Prospects

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions

and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,

Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication

Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and

IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless

Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired

Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless

Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,

Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and

Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,

Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm

Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions

and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,

Services & Solutions and Systems & Hardware for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Technology - Wired Telecommunication

Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless Radio Network and

IP Network - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Wired Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless

Network, Wireless Radio Network and IP Network Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Wired

Telecommunication Network, Cellular Wireless Network, Wireless

Radio Network and IP Network for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Application - Building Alarm Monitoring,

Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and

Environmental Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring,

Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Building Alarm Monitoring, Equipment Monitoring, Vehicle Alarm

Monitoring and Environmental Monitoring for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Alarm Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alarm Monitoring by Offering - Software, Services & Solutions

and Systems & Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Software, Services & Solutions and Systems &

Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Alarm Monitoring by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Software,



