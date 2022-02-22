Outdoor Power Equipment Market to Soar Exponentially; Factors such as Rising Urbanization and Increasing Interest Towards Landscaping Maintenance to aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Outdoor Power Equipment Market size was USD 27.26 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 28.60 billion in 2021 to USD 40.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Outdoor Power Equipment Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as rising urbanization and increasing interest inlandscaping maintenance of lawns, gardens, and golf courses will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increased adoption of advanced & smart technologies will increase the footprint of the market.

Top Players Present in the Market

Kaercher (Germany)

Yamabiko Manufactures (Japan)

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

Ryobi (Japan)

Techtronic Industries (U.S.)

Maruyama U.S., Inc. (U.S.)

Stanley Black & Decker (U.S.)

MTD Products (U.S.)

Makita Group (Japan)

VbEmak (Italy)

Toro Company (U.S.)

Hikoki (Japan)

Deere (U.S.)

ECHO (U.S.)

Jonsered (Sweden)

Bosch (Germany)

Honda (Japan)

Cub Cadet (U.S.)

Troy Blit LLC (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Fruitful Changes to Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic bought a positive change to the outdoor power equipment sector due to imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions on the general population. Additionally, e-commerce platforms bought a huge surge in sales due to easy availability and a wider choice of products. Professional usage of outdoor equipment also rocketed due to increased investments from the commercial sector. Overall, the market is expected to remain unaffected by the economic backlash that the pandemic has bought to various business practices worldwide.

Segments

By type, the market can be divided into lawnmowers, chainsaws, pressure washers, trimmers, blowers, and others.

On the basis of power source, the market can be broken down into gasoline, battery-powered, and electrically powered equipment.

With respect to sales channels, the market can be segmented across e-commerce and direct purchase sales channels.

By application, the market can be segregated into residential or (do-it-yourself) users and commercial users.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The market report for outdoor power equipment presents a pivotal aspect by offering various attributes such as leading players, market offerings, segments and subsegments, and supply chain analysis. In order to formulate a sound forecast period, several methodologies and approaches are employed in order to present our readers with an insightful read. Key market segments with leading segments from a regional overview are also presented.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 40.86 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 27.26 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered By Type, By Power Source, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Application Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Battery-Powered Equipment To Bolster Market Growth Rising Urbanization & New Customers Group Propels Market Demand Pitfalls & Challenges Accidents Due to Equipment to Hinder Market Growth





Drivers & Restraints

Increased Focus on Battery-Powered Equipment to Augment Sales

Factors such as remote working, faltering in gas price, andattenuated focus on environmental protection will boost the outdoor power equipment market growth during the forecast period. Also, the increasing development of new products and prominent organizations leveraging added benefits of battery-powered equipment will increase the footprint of the market. Additionally, increasing urbanization &increasing consumer groups will fuel the growth of the market.

However, increasing occurrences of accidents due to outdoor power equipment will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Largest Market Share due to Stringent Government Laws

North America will witness the largest outdoor power equipment market share during the forecast period owing to strict government laws and increased focus on low emission technologies. Additionally, rising investment from key players and increasing technological advancements will increase the footprint of the market.

Europe will occupy a significant market share in terms of global contribution due to increasing the adoption of new technologies and rising number of legalization integrated by the EU for ensuring the safety of consumers.

The Asia Pacific will observe substantial growth during the forecast period rising investment in smart infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focusing on Novel Product Launched &Improving Product Quality

The sector of outdoor power equipment is highly fragmented due to the number of players present. Dominant players are constantly striving for producing the latest generation of products for inducing a larger consumer base which constantly shapes the competitive landscape. For example, in July 2020, Home Depot, announced accelerating their outdoor power category which includes assorting cordless outdoor power and gasoline outdoor power products in outdoor power equipment.Rising investments in R&D activities and increasing sales volume from e-commerce platforms will further push the market’s boundaries.

Industry Development

September 2021: Echo Incorporation launched their cordless platform, the Echo eFORCE 56V battery system. This offering boasts 10 units, two batteries and two chargers which gave their customers a superior option in battery-powered equipment.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions & Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Insight on Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Outdoor Power Equipment Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Lawn Mower Walk-behind Mowers Zero-turn Radius (ZTR) Mower Riding Mower Robotic Mowers Lawn & Garden Tractors Trimmer Hedge Trimmer Brush Cutters & Trimmer Edge Trimer/Edger Others Blower Snow Blower Leaf Blower Chainsaw Pressure Washer Tillers & Cultivators Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Power Source Gasoline Powered Battery Powered Electric Motor/Corded Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Sales Channel E-commerce Direct Purchase Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application Residential/DIY Commercial Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Outdoor Power Equipment Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

Toc Continued …..

