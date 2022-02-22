The Worldwide Tissue Processing Industry is Expected to Reach $813+ Million by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue Processing Market (2021-2026) by Product, Volume, Modality, Technology, Distribution, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tissue Processing Market is estimated to be USD 467.8 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 813.44 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer have led to a rise in the demand for cancer diagnostic screening. This has led to significant growth in diagnostic laboratories for oncology and related ailments. As there is a high need for tissue sampling in these laboratories, it has driven the growth of the tissue processing market. Moreover, the growing usage of histopathology in the diagnosis and processing of tissue samples for various diseases has further proliferated the market growth.



However, factors such as the high cost of automated tissue processing systems followed by the technical issue in the processors are likely to hinder the market growth. Also, the shortage of pathologists is expected to slow down market growth further.



The Global Tissue Processing Market is segmented based on Product, Volume, Modality, Technology, Distribution, End-User, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

4.1.2 Growing Use of Histopathology For Processing Tissue Samples For Diagnosis and Surgery

4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Tissue Processors In Laboratories

4.1.4 Increased Demand and Availability of Modern Enclosed Tissue Processor

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Automated Tissue Processing Systems

4.2.2 Shortage of Pathologists

4.2.3 Technical Issues Related to Tissue Processors

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines

4.3.2 The Emergence of Epigenomics-Based Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics

4.3.3 Technological Advancements

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Product Failures And Recalls

4.4.2 Regulatory Compliances

4.4.3 Slow Adoption In Emerging Countries



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Tissue Processing Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tissue Transfer Processors

6.3 Fluid Transfer Processors



7 Global Tissue Processing Market, By Volume

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small Volume Tissue Processors

7.3 Medium Volume Tissue Processors

7.4 Large Volume Tissue Processors



8 Global Tissue Processing Market, By Modality

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stand-Alone Tissue Processing Unit

8.3 Bench-Top Tissue Processing Unit



9 Global Tissue Processing Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Microwave Tissue Processors

9.3 Vacuum Tissue Processors



10 Global Tissue Processing Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Online

10.3 Offline



11 Global Tissue Processing Market, By End-User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospitals

11.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

11.4 Research Laboratories

11.5 Others



12 Global Tissue Processing Market, By Geography



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Agar Scientific

14.2 Agilent Technologies

14.3 Ala Scientific

14.4 BioGenex Laboratories

14.5 Bio-Optica Milano

14.6 Danaher Corporation

14.7 Epredia

14.8 General Data Company

14.9 Leica Biosystems

14.10 MEDITE

14.11 Merck

14.12 Milestone Medical

14.13 Roche

14.14 Sakura Finetek

14.15 Siemens

14.16 Sigma-Aldrich

14.17 Slee Medical

14.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific



15 Appendix

